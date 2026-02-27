Nkarta to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

March 2, 2026
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Boston, MA
9:10 a.m. EST – fireside chat

March 10, 2026
Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Miami, FL
10:40 a.m. EDT – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of both events will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com


