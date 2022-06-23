Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

