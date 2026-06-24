NIRI Philadelphia Elects 2026 - 2027 Board Members

The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce that its members have elected its investor relations leaders to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 term.

"This past year reinforced what makes NIRI Philadelphia so special: the strength of our community, the depth of engagement among our members and the generosity of leaders who continue to invest in the profession. I am honored to continue serving alongside such an accomplished Board of seasoned IR champions," said Nahla A. Azmy, IRC, NIRI Fellow, NIRI Philadelphia Board President.

Azmy added, "On behalf of the Board, we are especially pleased to welcome John Dalhoff, Melissa O'Brien, Jack Quinn and Cheryl Romanoski to our Programming, Marketing & Communications Committee. Their experience, perspective and energy will be invaluable as we continue creating meaningful opportunities for learning, leadership and connections. We also extend our sincere thanks to Gene Cleary for his leadership, service and contributions as he concludes his Board service."

The 2026 -2027 NIRI Philadelphia Board of Directors includes:

President                        
Nahla Azmy, IRC, NIRI Fellow, Strategic Investor Relations & Financial Communications at N2A Capital

Senior Vice President
Curt Brooks, Director, Investor Relations at FMC Corp

Vice President, Treasurer
Michael Wherley, Vice President, Investor Relations at Stanley Black & Decker

Vice President, Membership
Andrew Bjorkman, Director - Regional Head, Mid-Atlantic & Northwest at NYSE

Chair & Vice President, Programming, Marketing & Communications
Joe Shiffler, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Power Integrations

Committee Members, Programming, Marketing & Communications
John Dalhoff, Director, Investor Relations at Quaker Houghton
Melissa O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations at Cencora
Jack Quinn, Director, Investor Relations at American Water
Cheryl Romanoski, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations at TE Connectivity

Executive Vice President, Technology
Alex Whitelam, IRC, Vice President, Investor Relations at Dorman Products

Executive Vice President, Sponsorships
Lisa Caperelli, NIRI National Board Member, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at Ardelyx

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter
The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia's goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.

About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations 
Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies representing trillions in global market capitalization. To learn more about NIRI, please visit niri.org.

Contact: President@niriphiladelphia.org


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