Nickelodeon 's interactive learning platform Noggin announced today the launch of Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met a game that aims to spark creativity by taking kids on a virtual field trip to The Metropolitan Museum of Art where they can explore art from different cultures and countries. The game builds creativity and critical thinking skills, and fosters appreciation for different cultures and the arts in young children (ages 2-7). The new offering aligns with Noggin's standards-based learning framework and serves as the first release under its expanded early learning programs: Big Hearts, Mighty Minds, Healthy Heroes and Brave Explorers.

Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met will help young learners identify and understand details and characteristics of each work of art with information provided in consultation with educators and curators from The Met. The game will also foster concepts and skills such as: art appreciation through an examination of the artwork's story; artistic expression, as children create their own artwork; and decision making, with tools to curate and customize art they create themselves. Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met is available on Noggin and www.metmuseum.org .

Art Appreciation for Early Learners

In Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met , the lead character, Mr. Grouper, takes the Bubble Guppies to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a field trip to study works of art originating from Japan , Ancient Egypt, France , India , and the Netherlands . Young learners, alongside parents and teachers, can find out more about the diverse styles and time periods of the artwork. They can also explore their own artistic interests with stickers and paint tools to create their own image inspired by the artworks from The Met collection.

Five featured works of art include:

  • Children Playing in the Snow Under Plum Trees in Bloom by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
  • The King Travels to His Sons' Weddings by Bahu Masters
  • A Goldsmith in his Shop by Petrus Christus
  • Stela of Aafenmut, Egyptian, ca. 924–889 B.C.
  • Madame Georges Charpentier and Her Children, Georgette-Berthe and Paul-Émile-Charles by August Renoir
Additional Resources for Educators and Parents

In addition to the content partnership with The Met, Noggin released today new math and literacy content as well as previews of upcoming episodes of its cooking show, School of Yum . With over 400 pieces of content currently found across Noggin's four learning programs, and new content rolling out every month, Noggin helps young learners to build readiness skills in math, literacy, the arts and sciences, as well as to establish healthy habits and foster social and emotional skills like self-awareness, empathy and how to develop positive relationships. Noggin's content slate also includes original series Noggin Knows , Rhymes Through Times , What's the Word? and Yoga Friends , among others.

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding in 1870, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.  Visit The Met's website for more information.

About Noggin

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol , Peppa Pig , and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com .

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43 rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickelodeons-noggin-debuts-bubble-guppies-dive-into-the-met-today-as-part-of-platforms-expanded-learning-programs-301516912.html

SOURCE Nickelodeon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TransPerfect Chosen by OliveX to Localize Zombies, Run! in Four Languages

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dexioprotocol Announces Several New Games Along with Major Utilities Updates

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-several-new-games-along-with-major-utilities-updates-301516802.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada . Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Entertainment Group Completes 'Soft Play' Phase Ahead of Full Launch of Betting Operations in New Jersey

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.

Esports Entertainment Group is the first operator to be granted the right to launch full esports betting operations in the state of New Jersey. The Company's VIE.gg platform allows bettors across the state of New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players are able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, Overwatch™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quantum International Corp. Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Features

Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN) today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming SAS (Sportnco) signed an agreement with existing partner GM Gaming Limited (GM Gaming), who operates the Betway brand in Portugal for the provision of Sportnco's Sportsbook and player account management (PAM) for Betway.pt ( Portugal ).

This is the second sportsbook and PAM agreement between Sportnco and GM Gaming, the first of which saw the successful launch of the tier one operator in France . The new agreement will see GM Gaming migrate from its current sportsbook and platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

