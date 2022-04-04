Share it: @ Noggin #nogginandthemet #noggin #nogginkids #nogginlearning Click HERE for art. Nickelodeon 's interactive learning platform Noggin announced today the launch of Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met a game that aims to spark creativity by taking kids on a virtual field trip to The Metropolitan Museum of Art where they can explore art from different cultures and countries. The game builds creativity and ...

