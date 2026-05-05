NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM GRANTS EQUITY AWARDS

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM GRANTS EQUITY AWARDS

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted 115,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's share-based compensation plan (the "Plan"). The Options have an exercise price of $2.70, a term of three (3) years, expiring on May 5, 2029, and vested immediately.

The Company has also conditionally granted 150,000 Options and 150,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to directors and officers ("Insiders") of the Company pursuant to the Plan. These Options also have an exercise price of $2.70, a term of three (3) years, expiring on May 5, 2029 and vested immediately. None of these 150,000 Options may be exercised nor may any of the 150,000 DSUs be settled until shareholders approve the foregoing grants as the number of common shares made issuable to Insiders pursuant to these awards exceed the 10% limitation on grants to Insiders set out in the Plan. Accordingly, at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), expected to be held on June 25, 2026, shareholders will, among other things, be asked to approve the Plan (including an amendment to the maximum number of DSUs issuable thereunder) as well as the issuance of these 150,000 Options and 150,000 DSUs, all in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and the Plan.

Following these grants, assuming ratification by shareholders and approval of the Plan at the Meeting, the Company will have a total of 568,000 Options and 441,165 DSUs outstanding, of which 994,165 common shares are reserved for issuance to Insiders on settlement of Options and DSUs, representing approximately 14.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. 

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Meeting and the requisite shareholder approvals of the Plan and certain grants of Options and DSUs referred to herein and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

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