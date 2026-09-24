NiCAN to Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London

NiCAN to Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London

NiCan Limited's ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN,OTC:NILTF) (OTCQB: NILTF) (FRA: W8Y) is pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital").

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The Forum brings together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings, dedicated issuer showcases, a keynote breakfast with Mr. Gentile, a lunch panel of distinguished speakers, and a networking reception, alongside over 20 companies from Mr. Gentile's portfolio.

"The inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum is a great opportunity to introduce NiCAN to a sophisticated group of investors, and the timing couldn't be better. The recently discovered near-surface Horseshoe Gold Zone has now been traced over a strike of more than 400 metres, remains open in all directions, and points to what we believe is an even larger system to the south.

We see the Horseshoe Gold Zone not as an endpoint, but as a strong indicator of geologically similar — and significantly larger — structures on our expanded land package. We are looking forward to telling that story in London and would like to thank Michael for his continued support of NiCAN and for creating this platform for junior mining companies." commented Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of NiCAN.

Registration

Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

About Michael Gentile

Gentile holds top shareholder positions in 35 junior mining companies and sits on six boards. He co-founded Bastion Asset Management in 2022, which now manages over CAD $900 million, and previously spent 17 years at Formula Growth, where he helped manage one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York City-based investment bank and capital markets firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbols "NICN" on the TSX-V, "NILTF" on the OTCQB and "W8Y" on the FRA. The Company is actively exploring two projects, the high grade nickel-copper Wine Project and highly prospective gold and nickel Pipy Project, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

www.nicanltd.com 

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/24/c1072.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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