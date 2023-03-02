Base MetalsInvesting News

NiCAN Intersects New Mineralized Zone at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected new mineralization approximately 850 metres to the northeast of the Wine Occurrence (Figures 2 and 3) as part of its 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba, Canada .

All targets drilled to date have intersected varying quantities of disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization. Most notable has come from diamond drill hole Wine-23-08 where pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization have been intersected in two relatively shallow zones.

DDH Wine-23-08 was designed to test a conductive geophysical (EM) anomaly located on the edge of a larger discrete magnetic anomaly that is in a similar geological location to the previously announced high-grade Wine Occurrence zone. NiCAN is currently following up with additional drilling on this new zone to better understand its orientation and extent.

This new mineralization is scheduled for a follow up downhole geophysical survey and further drill testing. Core from the initial holes have been split and sent for assay analysis at an accredited laboratory. Assays are pending.

Figure 1: Examples of the New Mineralization at the Wine Gabbro Project – Chalcopyrite (cpy) noted (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, who has just returned from the project site, stated, "We are very happy with the results of the drilling program to date and the intersection of a new mineralized zone. I saw firsthand the mineralization encountered and look forward to further drill testing the broader Wine Gabbro area. Importantly, this new zone of disseminated and massive sulphides within the Wine Gabbro clearly demonstrates that the Wine Nickel-Copper Occurrence is not a one-off zone. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel sulfide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

Figure 2: Wine-23-08 Magnetic Anomaly (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 3: VTEM Anomalies in Wine Gabbro Area (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Wine Phase II Drilling Program

At the Wine Project, NiCAN is drilling a minimum of 2,000 meters to test multiple conductive targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and the Transition Zone located to the south. These have been geophysically modelled and drill holes have been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

Beyond the immediate Wine Gabbro area, numerous VTEM conductors were defined in the southern portion of the property, known as the Transition Zone, where past rock sampling has indicated anomalous copper and PGM values. Six of these targets have been geophysically modelled for subsequent drill testing.

The Phase II Wine drilling program is following up on the significant results returned from the Phase I drilling that took place in 2021. High-grade core from this program will be on display at the PDAC. Results included:

  • Diamond drill hole Wine-22-05 intersected 27.3 metres at 2.01% Ni, 1.81% Cu (NiEq of 2.61%), 0.09% Co, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Pd;
  • Diamond drill hole Wine-22-06 intersected 9.8 metres at 1.23% Ni, 2.09% Cu (1.92% NiEq), 0.051% Co, 0.33 g/t Au, 0.016 g/t Pt and 0.12 g/t Pd;
  • Diamond drill hole Wine-22-03 intersected 8.6 metres at an average grade of 1.89% Ni, 1.01% Cu (2.22% NiEq), 0.10% Co, and 0.46g/t PGM.

Note: nickel equivalent grades include only nickel and copper mineralization.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the nickel mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine was made up of multiple lenses of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains numerous similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

QAQC

All core samples are sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") in Saskatoon (an accredited laboratory) by secure transport for base and precious metal assay. Base metals were assayed by their ICP3 package, which includes a total of 35 analytes by ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Optical Emission Spectroscopy). Partial digestions were performed on a 0.5 gram aliquot of sample pulp which was digested in a mixture of HCl:HNO3, in a hot water bath and then diluted to 15 ml using deionized water. Over-limits for copper, nickel and cobalt had an aliquot of 1.0 gram sample pulp digested in a concentration of HCl:HNO3. The digested volume was then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Fire Assay Techniques involved a 30 gram aliquot of sample pulp which was mixed with a standard fire assay flux in a clay crucible and a silver inquart added prior to fusion. After the mixture was fused, the melt was poured into a form which was cooled. The lead bead was then recovered and cupelled until only the precious metal bead remained. The bead was then parted in dilute HNO3. The precious metals were then dissolved in aqua regia and then diluted for analysis by ICP-OES

Laboratory Quality Control protocols were applied to the assay sample package by SRC. NiCAN submitted a regular schedule of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream for Quality Control measures. Drill core samples are split in half using a diamond saw with half saved for reference and the other half shipped for assay. In the case of duplicate samples the half core is quarter split with the two quarter splits sent for separate assay.

With respect to the Geotech 2022 Versatile time-domain airborne electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical data collected over the Wine project area in Manitoba, Canada , a total of 550 line-km of VTEM data was collected on east-west lines with a line spacing of 100m . The VTEM data were quality controlled first by Geotech before being sent to the Company's geophysical consultant for further quality control purposes and Maxwell modelling.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 4: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Nican logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCan LimitedTSXV:NICNBase Metals Investing
NICN:CA
Logo for NiCan Limited (TSXV:NICN)

NiCan Limited


NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6 . The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Nican logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide plans for the upcoming 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). With permits and contracts in hand, preparation work is advancing, and drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

NiCAN anticipates drilling a minimum of 2,000 metres to test several targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and have been geophysically modelled. Drill holes have subsequently been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) provides the initial results from a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). This survey was designed to accurately define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a nickel mineralization signature. Preliminary interpretations indicate there is a distinct VTEM response to the Wine Occurrence, which had not been recognized in historical airborne surveys.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

A significant number of additional VTEM anomalies, typically with subtle coincident magnetic responses, have been defined within the Wine Gabbro (Figure 1 sets out the responses at a 50-metre depth).  All of the selected VTEM anomalies are currently being geophysically modelled in order to be prioritized for subsequent drill testing, which is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: There are five additional geophysical targets selected for modelling at the south end of the Wine property not shown in figure.

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very pleased with the VTEM survey results and the ability to define additional targets within the immediate Wine Gabbro area that hosts the Wine Occurrence. The Company is currently designing and prioritizing the next set of drill targets for the upcoming winter program, which will focus on testing these newly defined geophysical targets. NiCAN is in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel projects in established mining jurisdictions."

A preliminary 3D model of the VTEM data has been received and merged with NiCAN's detailed 3D aeromagnetic model completed in 2021 to determine the relationship between conductivity and magnetic responses. In the region of the Wine Gabbro, deep seated magma chambers postulated to be feeder zones to the near surface nickel mineralization have been inferred from the aeromagnetic data. Conductive responses defined from the VTEM survey are interpreted to be sulphide rich horizons associated with these magnetic responses (Figure 2). The intrusion appears to cut into the sulphide horizons with the magma chambers, providing the ability to trap significant sulphur. Additional work is required to determine the nickel potential of this newly defined environment.

Beyond the immediate Wine Gabbro area, it was also noted that several VTEM responses of merit have been defined in the southern portion of the property, within the Reed Lake Mafic-Ultramafic Complex, where past rock sampling has indicated anomalous copper and PGM values. These potential targets on the southern portion of the property are currently being geophysically modelled for subsequent drill testing in 2023.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine was made up of multiple lenses (~16) of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains a number of similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

QA/QC

With respect to the Geotech 2022 Versatile time-domain airborne electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical data collected over the Wine project area in Manitoba, Canada , a total of 550 line-km of VTEM data was collected on east-west lines with a line spacing of 100m . The VTEM data were quality controlled first by Geotech before being sent to Geophysical consultants for further quality control purposes. The data were then used to create 3D electrical conductivity inversion models using a combination of parametric and voxel inversion approaches.

The 3D voxel inversion of the 2022 VTEM data used 20m x 20m x 20m mesh cell sizes in the core region of the mesh with a starting and reference model set to the various parametric anomalies embedded within a uniform 10,000 Ωm background. Inversion uncertainties were set to 3% with a noise floor of 1e-12 V/Am2.

The 2022 Geotech VTEM survey over the Wine project in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba was inverted in 3D to create a best fitting conductivity model. The final inversion consisted of many parametric inversions combined to form the starting model for a voxel inversion. The parametric inversions created best-fitting ellipsoids that represented the various strong conductors in the region, and then the traditional voxel inversion was able to take the parametric starting model and refine it as well as add near-surface information that was missing from the parametric inversions.

Collectively, these 3D inversion models highlight many strong conductive features in the Wine project area, and the interpretation of these anomalies should help to better understand the geologic and structural setting, which in turn can help generate future drill targets.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba , Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Selected VTEM targets within the Wine Gabbro shown on a 50-meter conductivity depth slice (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 2: Interpreted Mineralization Model for the Wine Gabbro Area Looking Southeast (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 3: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) reports additional assay results from its 2022 reconnaissance diamond drilling program at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 4). These drill holes were completed to further the understanding of the overall mineralization encountered on the Wine Occurrence and to assist in the targeting of future drilling within the Wine Gabbro area.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 1 and 2):

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Emerita Intersects 46.6 M Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.7 % Lead; 2.7 % Zinc; 4.21 g/t Gold, 84.4 g/t Silver and 32.0 M Grading 0.4 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 8.2 % Zinc; 1.9 g/t Gold, 119.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results from seven additional drill holes from the delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received from 7 drill holes (LR060, LR075, LR106, LR107, LR108, LR111 and LR116) at La Romanera deposit (Figures 1, 2 and 3 below). Complete drill hole data is compiled in Table 1 below.

Avrupa Minerals to Partner with Western Tethyan Resources to Advance Slivova Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega and Vice - President, Exploration John Biczok are looking forward to discussing with shareholders and attendees the exciting results from the past year's work on several of the Company's major projects, including:

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) invites all shareholders and precious metals investors to visit us at Booth #2341 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. President Mike Sieb will lead a contingent exhibiting in the Investor Exchange that includes our senior exploration team that will gladly address any technical or investment questions.

This will mark the first major global conference attended since the Fondaway Canyon Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Technical Report was published on February 1, 2023. That report models both an open pit and underground operation, similar to existing Nevada gold producers.

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Noble Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 22, 2023. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved

×