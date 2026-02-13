NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon Welcome PJM Board Vote to Advance Grid Reliability Project

NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon Welcome PJM Board Vote to Advance Grid Reliability Project

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), and Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today welcomed the PJM Board of Directors' approval of their proposed ~220-mile, 765-kV transmission line. The project will enhance electric reliability and affordability for West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the MidAtlantic region.

Why it matters: Advancing this project is a key step in addressing reliability risks and ensuring long-term grid stability. This investment will benefit customers and unlock new generation opportunities across the region, reinforcing the grid as electricity supply struggles to keep pace with rising demand. As the regional grid operator for 13 states and D.C., PJM Board's decision reflects their determination that these reliability challenges cannot be solved with small or localized upgrades alone—extraordinary demand growth requires a suite of solutions.

Core benefits of the transmission line:

  • Adds critically-needed capacity to meet rising demand
  • Enables new generation to connect to the grid
  • Ensures a supply of affordable electricity for families and small businesses
  • Attracts industrial investment and economic development
  • Creates good-paying jobs during construction and beyond

A word from Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission: "This transmission line enables long-term safe, reliable and affordable power for the region—this is a win for residents and a win for the local economy."

A word from Carim Khouzami, executive vice president of transmission and development for Exelon: "As electricity demand increases are outpacing the current supply, this investment will be critical to ensuring we can bring the energy needed to meet the needs of families and small businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia while keeping customer affordability at the forefront. This result will allow us to deliver meaningful, lasting value for the region."

Next steps: NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon are dedicated to fostering transparent and meaningful engagement with community members throughout this process and connecting at open houses later this year. The objective is to minimize impacts on landowners and the broader community as this critical transmission project is advanced.

About NextEra Energy Transmission
NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC is North America's leading competitive transmission company. With more than 3,100 miles of transmission lines in operation and development in 18 states and Canada, the company is strengthening and modernizing the electric grid to meet the country's growing energy needs. NextEra Energy Transmission owns, develops, finances, constructs, operates and maintains transmission assets across the continent. The company operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate diverse energy sources. NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com

About Exelon:
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving almost 11 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco. Exelon's more than 20,000 employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow @Exelon on X and LinkedIn.

