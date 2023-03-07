RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Via InvestorWireNexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered  3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive.

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nima Sarshar, commented, "The new advances in generative AI have made it possible to make meaningful advances in creating 3D digital-replicas from ordinary 2D photos. Nextech is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these advances; over the years we have built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts, that we are now harvesting to train our stable-diffusion AI models and more. Our first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in our model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet with its 51K models of varying quality."

The Company's portfolio of new brands are:

Nextech3D.ai
Arway.ai
Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg comments, "We have been able to create incredibly powerful artificial intelligence that really changes the game, between what we have been able to produce with a human versus what's happening now with our generative AI-Powered 3D model factory." He continues, "We effectively have transitioned from a diversified Augmented Reality Company and pioneering metaverse Company to a leading AI-powered 3D modeling for e-commerce company. We believe that we have a competitive advantage in the $100 billion TAM 3D market and that anyone in our industry that doesn't embrace the disruptive power of generative AI will find themselves at an enormous and insurmountable disadvantage from both a cost and innovation perspective."

With a new wave of generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT, the world is entering a period of generational change where entire industries have the potential to be transformed. The Company believes that to be an industry leader in any industry, a clear and compelling AI strategy is needed. With its breakthrough AI focused on 3D modeling coupled with today's rebranding, plus its Amazon relationship, Nextech3D.ai is the leader and has a massive opportunity in the 3D modeling space. As recently announced, Nextech3D.ai has launched breakthrough AI to scale its 3D model production capabilities , which positions the Company for breakout revenue growth in 2023 and beyond.  The Company has also achieved a major generative AI breakthrough in 3D model texture creation . Nextech3D.ai is using its newly developed AI to power its diversified 3D/AR businesses including Arway.ai, Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai.

The Company has been preparing this rebranding for quite some time and waited for the moment when the AI mega-trend went mainstream. The company believes that AI has now gone mainstream which is evident by ChatGPT going viral and both Microsoft , and Google-parent Alphabet, throwing their significant financial might behind AI. This is a pivotal moment in history for Nextech3D.ai business and its portfolio of Companies as they are positioned to grab their fair share of this massive emerging market and quickly leverage AI in its quest to drive towards profitability in a new era of  AI-powered business and technology.

The Company has affected the business name registration of Nextech3D.ai with the applicable corp. regulatory authorities, the stock symbols will remain the same.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .
For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech AR
NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI-powered technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech AR to Acquire Virtual Event Webcasting Software Company

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) has signed a binding LOI to acquire remote video training, live streaming software company Jolokia.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Signs Agreement to Bring AR to the Global Learning Industry

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) announced a new partnership with Jolokia to offer a compelling video learning experience (LXP) that crosses the boundaries from interactive video to augmented reality (AR).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Reports Record Revenue for Q4 2019

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) released its results for Q4 2019 and the month of December 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $1,500,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $500,000 (the "Non-FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") issued at a price of $0.40 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

  Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 9 th 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

  • New ML & Computer Vision Reduces CAD file size by 95%
  • Toggle3D to be preferred standard in the $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market
  • Toggle3D.ai all-in-one platform for CAD - web 3D design

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce the launch of new machine learning (ML) and computer vision technology for the Toggle3D platform. These features will open up opportunities for developers looking for an efficient way to create complex virtual experiences with minimal effort or cost constraints. Toggle3D enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files and is able to convert CAD to a GLB and reduce file size by 95%, creating an industry-leading solution for the $160 billion CGI market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV Commences Drill Program on Moon Lake South

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Authier Lithium Royalty

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Nickel Investing

Significant Investment Project Status Awarded to TECH Project

×