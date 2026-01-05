Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

The Krafty Labs acquisition brings with it a diversified list of blue-chip enterprise customers

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of Krafty Labs, an experiential team-building platform serving large enterprise organizations. The acquisition was completed for $650,000 in cash with the CEO investing $321,917.

With the completion of this transaction, Nextech3D.ai believes it has built one of the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end AI-powered platforms for live events and enterprise experiential engagement.

Creating a Unified, End-to-End AI-Powered Event Technology Ecosystem

The addition of Krafty Labs meaningfully expands Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered event technology portfolio, enabling the Company to offer an integrated platform that spans the full AI-driven event lifecycle, including:

  • AI-powered event registration and ticketing

  • AI-powered badging and on-site badge printing

  • AI-powered lead retrieval and exhibitor analytics

  • AI-powered mobile event applications

  • AI-powered interactive floor plans and spatial navigation

  • AI-powered engagement tools, including AI matchmaking

  • AI-powered enterprise experiential team-building programs

Together, these capabilities position Nextech3D.ai to serve AI-powered event organizers, exhibitors, sponsors, and enterprise customers through a single, unified platform.

Blue-Chip Customer Base, Proven Revenue Platform, and Expanding Experience Library

The Krafty Labs acquisition brings with it a diversified list of blue-chip enterprise customers, significantly expanding Nextech3D.ai's customer footprint and cross-selling opportunities across its AI-powered live event and 3D model ecosystem.

Krafty Labs currently offers approximately 100 curated experiential events designed for enterprise-scale deployment and operates a revenue-generating AI-enabled experiential engagement platform that produced approximately $1.2 million in revenue during 2025 with a 73% gross margin or $876,000 in gross profits, demonstrating proven market demand and providing Nextech3D.ai with an immediately accretive operating business.

Accelerating Platform Expansion Through Automation

Following the acquisition, Nextech3D.ai expects to significantly accelerate the expansion of Krafty Labs' experiential offerings, with management anticipating the rollout of approximately 100+ new experiences per quarter, representing a potential 400% expansion of the platform's experiential catalog in 2026.

This anticipated growth is expected to be driven primarily by the automation of the creator and experience onboarding process, which historically has been a largely manual workflow. Nextech3D.ai plans to leverage its AI capabilities and platform infrastructure to streamline onboarding, standardize quality controls, and reduce time-to-market for new experiences.

Focus on Automation, AI Enhancements, and Custom Enterprise Experiences

Planned enhancements to the Krafty Labs platform will center on:

  • Automating experience onboarding and deployment

  • Enhancing AI-driven matching and personalization

  • Improving scalability and operational efficiency

  • Delivering custom-branded experiential programs for large corporate accounts

Management believes these enhancements will support higher customer lifetime value, increased subscription adoption, and expanded recurring revenue.

Retention of Key Leadership and Team

Nextech3D.ai has retained the entire Krafty Labs operating team, including the company's founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Technology Officer, who have joined Nextech3D.ai in senior leadership roles.

Management believes the retention of this experienced team will accelerate integration, innovation, and execution across Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered live event and experiential engagement platform.

Expanding Recurring Revenue Through AI-Powered Subscription-Based Engagement

Krafty Labs has already begun rolling out a new annual AI-powered subscription model designed to support large enterprise organizations with thousands of employees distributed globally. These subscriptions provide ongoing access to curated experiential engagement and AI-powered team-building programs that extend beyond one-time AI-powered events.

Nextech3D.ai intends to accelerate the rollout of this subscription model by leveraging its enterprise relationships, AI-powered event infrastructure, 3D modeling capabilities and global sales capabilities.

Addressing a Large and Growing Market Opportunity

According to Grand View Research, the global live events market was valued at approximately $1.1 trillion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13% through 2030, driven by increasing demand for digital, hybrid, and AI-powered engagement solutions.
Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/events-industry-market

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"With Krafty Labs, we see a clear opportunity to move from a curated experience model to a true global platform. By automating onboarding, we expect to scale from roughly 100 experiences today to a marketplace that can support thousands of creators worldwide - including artisans, facilitators, chefs, wellness instructors, educators, and event professionals. This platform approach allows us to rapidly expand our experiential offering to existing blue chip customers-while maintaining enterprise standards and supporting global, distributed workforces."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The Company delivers an integrated suite of AI-driven technologies designed to enhance live, hybrid, and virtual experiences through intelligent engagement, visualization, and data-driven insights.

About Krafty Labs

Krafty Labs is an AI-enabled experiential team-building platform delivering curated engagement programs for large enterprise organizations. Its offerings are designed to support employee connection, collaboration, and culture across distributed and global teams.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CCCSE:NTARArtificial Intelligence Investing
NTAR:CC
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain Keep Reading...
CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Correction: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The correct price is .165/shareCorrection: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO InvestmentCorrection: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

CEO Investment Is a continuing sign of commitment and alignment with shareholders as he already is the largest shareholder and owns 32mill shares TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and digital... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Appointment Strengthens Sales Execution as Company Focuses on Scaling Revenue and Efficiency TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company providing event technology, 3D modeling, and spatial computing... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Krafty Labs Generated 2025 Year to date Revenue of $1.1 mill with a 72% gross marginAll-Cash Deal for $600,000Acquiring a Blue Chip customers list; Google, Meta, Oracle etcNextech3D.ai Doubles Customer Base to 1000+Nextech3D.ai is Accelerating its Growth As a One-Stop AI Event Tech Suite NEW... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of ARway, Streamlining Operations

Nextech3D.ai Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of ARway, Streamlining Operations

Nextech already owns 15million shares or about 40% of the 38 million shares outstanding in Arway Corporation ("Arway") OTCQB: ARWYF / CSE: ARWY TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), Nextech an AI-first 3D modeling and event... Keep Reading...
Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Unith Strengthens Funding PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AI chip on circuit board, glowing digital connections.

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) has cemented its role as a key sector for investors, but its path forward is shifting.Several catalysts, including sustained AI infrastructure spending and US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, are poised to drive tech sector growth in 2026; however, massive capital... Keep Reading...
Person analyzing stock chart with green upward arrows on a digital device.

Tech Weekly: Micron Rises on Latest Results, Trump Media Jumps on TAE Merger

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
AI computer circuit.

AI Market 2025 Year-End Review

2025 marked the digestion phase for artificial intelligence (AI). Central to this shift was the widespread move from pilot projects to full-scale implementation of AI, even as companies navigated ongoing macroeconomic, geopolitical and ethical challenges.Big Tech unleashed hundreds of billions... Keep Reading...
Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Collaboration achieves revenue-generating commercialization and scale deployment milestones

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) wholesale provider, is pleased to announce a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI... Keep Reading...
Two businesspeople shaking hands with digital network graphics overlay.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Recover; Meta, Alphabet Reportedly in Partnership Talks

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX