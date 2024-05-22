Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NexGen Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report ("the Report") that covers the period January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 . The Report marks the fourth year that NexGen has reported on the Company's robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profile, and is again in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The Report is available online on the Company's website: 2023 Sustainability Report

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2023 was a pivotal and momentous year for NexGen, driven by our unwavering focus on responsible resource development and advancement of the clean energy transition, while delivering exceptional economic, environmental, and social outcomes for all of our stakeholders including our community partners in Northern Saskatchewan . Our vision and values are firmly embedded in all our business practices and decision-making processes, and our disciplined and genuine approach has always demonstrated that responsible development can and should coexist with environmental and social well-being. We continue to build on past practices to set a new standard for the industry, as we progress the Rook I Project, which is poised to deliver the most material, secure, and sustainable source of uranium globally for a low-carbon future.

Highlights in the Report Include:

Historic Benefit Agreement and Nation Partner Support

NexGen signed a historic Impact Benefit Agreement with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 ("MN-S NR2") and the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan ("MN-S"), marking the fourth and final Benefit Agreement with Local Priority Area Nations, and confirming full support from Indigenous communities local to the Rook I Project.

Provincial Environmental Assessment Approval

NexGen made material regulatory advancements for the Rook I Project, becoming the first Company in over 20 years to receive Provincial Environmental Assessment approval for a greenfield uranium mine and mill project in Canada , and paving the way for the Federal regulators who are in the final stages of approval of the Federal Envrionmental Assessment.

Expanded Training and Education Programs

NexGen initiated and funded a first-ever innovative collaboration with local industry, educational institutions, and local communities for trades training and certification. These inaugural programs build on the Company's longstanding focus on creating a strong and thriving workforce, with a total 302 students participating across the Company's expanded education and training initiatives throughout 2023.

Diverse Top-Tier Talent

NexGen's unique and strong culture is one that promotes a diverse and safe work environment where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. NexGen has demonstrated a unique approach to driving diversity through community development and training that encourages strong female participation. This, combined with NexGen's culture, has resulted in 80% of site employees residing in the local communities including 33% being female in 2023. Further, with the nomination of Susannah Pierce to the Company's Board of Directors, NexGen will have 30% female representation on its Board.

Unprecedented Community and Mentorship Initiatives

NexGen created unique mentorship opportunities for local northern Saskatchewan youth, including the Youth Mentorship Program with the Vancouver Canucks. A total of 32 youth chosen by their community in recognition of their commitment to health, wellness, and community stewardship, were hosted for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, including mentorship by each business segment within the organization, learning from players and staff about the power of resilience and accountability – two of NexGen's core values, as well as paying tribute to Indigenous culture.

Economic Capacity Building

NexGen facilitated the establishment of a 100% Indigenous owned and operated gravel supply company in northwestern Saskatchewan , focusing on economic development, employment and capacity building opportunities, with the business employing up to 16 local people. This gravel crushing business is already a success with significant economic value being generated for the local community.

Environmental Stewardship

NexGen undertook impactful environmental initiatives, gaining important learnings through continued environmental monitoring and collaborative projects, including GHG inventory, water use and monitoring, waste management, rock storage, biodiversity initiatives, and progressive reclamation. This is on top of the truly exceptional environmental impact NexGen will have on global GHG emissions reduction efforts by powering over 46 million homes annually whist removing 70 million car-equivalents of CO 2 off the road each year.

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been reviewed and approved by NexGen's Executive Team, the Sustainability Committee as well as the full Board of Directors. NexGen will continue to optimize its sustainability reporting in line with the Company's focus on accountability and transparency.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE", and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-releases-2023-sustainability-report-302152276.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c7439.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Energy
NXE:CA,NXE
NexGen Advances Federal Environmental Assessment Process Through Submission of Responses to Remaining Information Requests

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that on May 21 st the Company is submitting to the Federal regulator the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") responses to the remaining 49 technical review comments received on February 12, 2024 as part of the Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") review process for the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the "Project").

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The 49 technical comments represent the remaining aspects of the original 274 questions received from the CNSC from their technical review of the Rook I Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") submitted by NexGen in June 2022 . As part of this submission, NexGen has also submitted a revised Federal EIS to the CNSC as part of the response process.

Leigh Curyer, NexGen's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company received Provincial EA approval in November 2023 and then submitted responses to the full Federal technical review comments and received ~80% accepted in round 1.  The submission of these remaining 49 responses represents another significant milestone in the final advancement of the Federal EA for the Rook I Project.

The NexGen team commends the rigour and diligence of the Federal EA process which formally began 5 years ago with the submission of the Project Description – as it validates the technical robustness of the Project, which, once approved, will be the world's largest and lowest-cost uranium fuel producer, providing outstanding environmental, social, and economic benefits for current and future generations.

With NexGen's Federal Licence Application having been accepted by the CNSC in September 2023 , and full support and consent for the Project from the four local, Rights-bearing Indigenous Nation partners, we look forward to the successful conclusion of the Federal EA technical review process and the establishment of a Federal Commission Hearing date to conclude the approval process for this generational project, enabling construction and operation of this environmentally elite and fully supported green energy project."

All four Local Priority Area ("LPA") Communities – the Clearwater Dene Nation ("CRDN"), Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"), Buffalo River Dene Nation ("BRDN"), and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan ("MN-S") on behalf of MN-S Northern Region 2 ("NR2") – have formally confirmed their consent and strong support for NexGen's stewardship of the Rook I Project through the signing of industry-leading Benefit Agreements. All four have fully signed off on all aspects of the Federal EA process required at this time and are advocating for its imminent approval.

In accordance with established Federal EA process, the CNSC will now conduct a completeness check of NexGen's most recent submission, which will be completed within 30 days. Upon conclusion of the completeness check, technical review of NexGen's comment responses and revised EIS will be undertaken by the CNSC through the Federal-Indigenous Review Team which is prescribed as 60 days. Upon confirmation from the CNSC that all technical comments have been resolved and acceptance of the EIS as final, the CNSC will establish a Federal Commission Hearing date.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or  materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.   Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-advances-federal-environmental-assessment-process-through-submission-of-responses-to-remaining-information-requests-302151011.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/21/c2461.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Closes C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced offering (the " Offering ") of 20,161,290 common shares, settled in the form of CHESS Depository Interests (" CDIs "), at a price of C$11.11 per share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ), under an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The Offering was distributed to Australian investors to enhance the liquidity, trading volumes and market capitalization of the Company's CDIs listed on the ASX.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the continued development and further exploration of the Company's mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

CDIs and underlying Shares have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares, or CDIs, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, the volume, liquidity and market capitalization of the CDIs . Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty of the availability of additional financing; price of uranium; the appeal of alternate sources of energy; exploration and development risks; uninsurable risks; reliance upon key management and other personnel; imprecision of mineral resource estimates; potential cost overruns on any development; pending assay results; changes in climate or increases in environmental regulation; aboriginal title and consultation issues; deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties; information security and cyber threats; failure to manage conflicts of interest; failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses; changes in laws, regulations and policy; changes in government policy; competition for resources and financing; volatility in market price of the Common Shares; potentially dilutive future financings; financial and uranium market reactions, as well as effects on individuals on which NexGen relies, as a result of global pandemics (including COVID-19); speculative nature of exploration and development projects; liquidity of securities of NexGen; dilution risks to existing securityholders; risks associated with the sale of securities of NexGen; inability to exploit, expand and replace mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces and territories of Canada and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-closes-c224-million-cdi-offering-in-australia-302144478.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/14/c7309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2024 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . For more detail please refer to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 on the Company's website at www.globalatomiccorp.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

