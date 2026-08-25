NexGen Expands High-Grade Subdomain Vertical Extent by 17% to 644 m and Intersects Continuous Strong Mineralization Across Patterson Corridor East while Adding Fifth Drill to Advance Optimally

NexGen Expands High-Grade Subdomain Vertical Extent by 17% to 644 m and Intersects Continuous Strong Mineralization Across Patterson Corridor East while Adding Fifth Drill to Advance Optimally

Highlights:

  • Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased by 94 m to 644 m with RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps, including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps at 930 m depth.

  • Down plunge test hole, RK-26-290c1, intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain intersecting cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps.

  • Internal continuity strong throughout highlighted by RK-26-294 intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m up dip of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8).

  • Holes RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294 represent the two best holes for 2026 to date, and rank as the best and third best holes, based on cumulative >61,000 cps, intersected at PCE since discovery.

  • Additionally, the up dip high-grade subdomain expanded by 50 m in RK-26-296 that returned cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps.

  • NexGen adding a fifth drill rig to continue to advance PCE optimally.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from the early portion of 2026 summer drilling at PCE which expanded the high-grade subdomain both up and down dip while continuing to demonstrate strong internal continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

High-grade uranium mineralization now extends to 930 m with hole RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps. This hole expanded the vertical extent by 94 m, a 17% increase to 644 m. This zone of intense mineralization is accompanied by strong, broad hydrothermal alteration with notable potential for additional mineralized continuation nearby and below (Figures 1 and 2). The strike extent remains at 210 m as recent tests primarily focused on confirmation of deep-seated interpretations.

RK-26-290c1 designed as a down-plunge test in hole delivered a dual purpose as a test across the full extent of the previous known mineralized footprint of PCE in order to understand the geometry, continuity and extents of high-grade zones within the overall mineralization. This hole intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain with cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps. This is the best hole to date at PCE based on >61,000 cps. Advancement of the model was optimized with confirmation of interpretations as well as critical identification of repeating, mineralization-controlling structural disruptions.

RK-26-294 delivered confirmation of strong internal continuity of intense mineralization intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m along strike of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8) (Figures 1 to 4). Together with RK-26-290c1, these holes combined represent the two best holes drilled to date in 2026.

Additional new drilling shown in Figures 1 and 2, and Table 1, tested the mineralized extents and key areas within the high-grade subdomain. These holes provided crucial geological orientation information that influences extents of the model, in particular the high-grade component. An example being RK-26-296 with cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps that expanded the shallowest portion of PCE by 50 m along strike. Overall, the bulk of high-grade subdomain mineralization at PCE is 70 m shallower than the A2 High-Grade (HG) Zone.

Jason Craven, Vice President of Exploration, commented: "Growth of the high-grade subdomain continues to exceed expectations with expansions across the areas of focus with mineralization still open in most directions. Establishing clear connectivity between intense high-grade intersections with RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294, which both hit broad zones of intense uranium mineralization is a material advancement of this discovery. In addition, RK-26-293 is extremely exciting as it has expanded the high-grade subdomain by 94 m and opened this area up for potential high-impact growth of this high-grade mineralization."

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Given today's results at PCE, the team is adding a fifth drill rig for the remainder of the 2026 program. In parallel, with construction of the Rook I Project, the team is delivering on multiple fronts and simultaneously expanding the long-term growth profile of NexGen as a world leader in the provision of this key energy fuel."

Drilling at PCE recommenced on May 28, 2026 and to date in 2026 a total of 20,138.7 m has been completed of the planned 42,000 m, focusing on high-grade growth and expansion of mineralization. Eleven drillholes this summer totalling 7,425.2 m have further tested the mineralization at PCE. NexGen has added a fifth drill rig to continue to advance this uranium discovery optimally. Additional tests of the parallel trend at PCE are planned as part of the remainder of summer drilling. Samples from 2026 drilling are continuously submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), with results to follow.

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Figure 1: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); RK-26-290c1, RK-26-293, and RK-26-294 intersections outlined in purple; mineralization remains open, particularly below entire high-grade subdomain

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Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels with the trace of down plunge test in dashed black; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

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Figure 3: Core photo from RK-26-294 displays cumulative 3.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 656.9 and 665.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

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Figure 4: Core photo from RK-26-290c1 displays cumulative 5.2 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 451.4 and 491.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

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Table 1: Spectrometer results since April 22, 2026 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range
RK-26-285c1 275 -72 858 N/A 791.5 792.0 0.5 <500 - 670





794.5 795.0 0.5 <500





796.0 797.0 1.0 <500





797.0 797.5 0.5 5600 - 41000





797.5 797.6 0.1 11000 - 31000





797.6 797.7 0.1 >61000





797.7 798.0 0.3 11000 - 31000





798.0 798.5 0.5 1400 - 4160





798.5 799.0 0.5 800 - 4200





799.0 799.5 0.5 <500 - 570





799.5 800.0 0.5 <500 - 1250





800.0 800.5 0.5 1150 - 3980





800.5 801.0 0.5 680 - 1110





801.0 801.5 0.5 <500 - 1120





801.5 802.0 0.5 510 - 780





802.0 802.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





802.5 803.0 0.5 <500 - 530





803.0 803.5 0.5 <500 - 530





803.5 804.0 0.5 800 - 3250





804.0 804.5 0.5 860 - 4020





804.5 805.0 0.5 770 - 2120





805.0 805.5 0.5 870 - 2140





805.5 806.0 0.5 <500 - 2560





806.0 806.5 0.5 910 - 2660





806.5 807.0 0.5 <500 - 4700





807.0 807.5 0.5 <500 - 670





807.5 808.0 0.5 <500 - 4730





808.0 808.5 0.5 <500 - 7210





808.5 809.0 0.5 3700 - 10000





809.0 809.5 0.5 920 - 4450





810.0 810.5 0.5 <500





810.5 811.0 0.5 <500 - 640





811.0 811.5 0.5 510 - 1080





811.5 812.5 1.0 <500





812.5 813.0 0.5 <500 - 1850





813.0 813.5 0.5 <500





823.0 823.5 0.5 <500 - 2550
RK-26-290 59 -75 519 N/A 338.0 338.5 0.5 <500 - 710





338.5 339.0 0.5 <500 - 700





346.0 346.5 0.5 <500





346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 900





347.0 347.5 0.5 <500 - 960





353.5 354.0 0.5 <500





355.0 356.0 1.0 <500





356.0 356.5 0.5 <500 - 750





356.5 357.0 0.5 <500 - 780





357.0 357.5 0.5 <500 - 530





357.5 358.0 0.5 <500 - 620





358.0 358.5 0.5 1000 - 3300





358.5 359.0 0.5 <500 - 940





359.0 359.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





360.0 360.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





360.5 361.0 0.5 1030 - 11000





361.0 361.5 0.5 <500 - 1250





362.5 363.0 0.5 <500





363.0 363.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





363.5 364.0 0.5 <500 - 880





364.0 364.5 0.5 <500





364.5 365.0 0.5 <500 - 1080





365.0 365.5 0.5 870 - 3500





365.5 366.0 0.5 630 - 1570





366.0 366.5 0.5 850 - 1750





366.5 367.0 0.5 630 - 2770





367.0 367.5 0.5 <500 - 5300





367.5 368.0 0.5 <500 - 810





368.0 369.0 1.0 <500





369.0 369.5 0.5 <500 - 890





369.5 370.0 0.5 <500 - 770





370.0 370.5 0.5 <500 - 530





371.5 372.0 0.5 <500





372.0 372.5 0.5 <500 - 1020





372.5 374.5 2.0 <500





378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 1800





379.0 379.5 0.5 <500 - 2040





379.5 380.0 0.5 <500 - 510





380.0 380.5 0.5 <500 - 550





381.0 381.5 0.5 <500 - 680





382.0 383.0 1.0 <500





383.0 383.5 0.5 <500 - 860





383.5 384.0 0.5 <500





384.0 384.5 0.5 <500 - 540





384.5 385.0 0.5 <500





387.5 388.5 1.0 <500





389.0 385.5 0.5 <500





392.5 393.0 0.5 <500 - 1160





393.0 393.5 0.5 <500





395.5 396.0 0.5 <500





397.0 397.5 0.5 <500 - 660





397.5 398.0 0.5 <500





404.5 405.0 0.5 <500





406.0 406.5 0.5 <500





414.0 414.5 0.5 <500 - 770





414.5 415.5 1.0 <500





416.0 416.5 0.5 <500





416.5 417.0 0.5 <500 - 640





417.0 417.5 0.5 <500





417.5 418.0 0.5 <500 - 620





418.0 418.5 0.5 <500 - 760





418.5 419.0 0.5 <500





419.0 419.5 0.5 <500 - 920





419.5 420.5 1.0 <500





427.0 427.5 0.5 <500





428.0 429.0 1.0 <500





429.5 430.0 0.5 <500 - 680





430.0 430.5 0.5 590 - 3140





430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 1770





431.0 432.5 1.5 <500





433.0 434.5 1.5 <500





435.5 436.0 0.5 <500





436.0 436.5 0.5 <500 - 760





436.5 437.0 0.5 <500 - 930





444.5 445.0 0.5 <500 - 640





445.0 445.5 0.5 <500 - 730





445.5 446.5 1.0 <500





447.0 447.5 0.5 <500 - 720





447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1190





448.0 448.5 0.5 <500 - 3050





448.5 449.5 1.0 <500





450.5 451.0 0.5 <500





451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 690





451.5 452.0 0.5 <500





453.0 453.5 0.5 <500





462.5 463.0 0.5 <500





465.5 466.0 0.5 <500





466.0 466.5 0.5 <500 - 1420





466.5 467.0 0.5 <500 - 1220





481.0 481.5 0.5 <500
RK-26-290c1 61 -74 1242 N/A 334.5 335.0 0.5 <500





335.5 336.0 0.5 <500





342.0 342.5 0.5 600 - 1500





342.5 343.0 0.5 <500 - 600





343.0 343.5 0.5 <500 - 600





343.5 344.5 1.0 <500





344.5 345.0 0.5 1000 - 7000





345.0 345.5 0.5 <500 - 600





345.5 346.0 0.5 1000 - 10000





346.0 346.5 0.5 700 - 5000





346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





349.5 350.0 0.5 <500





350.0 350.5 0.5 <500 - 600





350.5 351.0 0.5 <500 - 700





351.0 351.5 0.5 <500 - 700





354.5 355.0 0.5 <500





355.5 356.5 1.0 <500





357.5 359.0 1.5 <500





359.0 359.5 0.5 700 - 1400





359.5 360.0 0.5 1000 - 6000





360.0 360.5 0.5 500 - 10000





360.5 362.0 1.5 <500





362.0 362.5 0.5 <500 - 700





363.0 363.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





364.0 364.5 0.5 <500 - 600





364.5 365.0 0.5 <500





365.5 366.5 1.0 <500





367.0 368.5 1.5 <500





368.5 369.0 0.5 <500 - 800





369.0 369.5 0.5 500 - 750





369.5 370.0 0.5 <500





371.0 373.0 2.0 <500





375.0 375.5 0.5 <500





376.5 377.5 1.0 <500





378.0 379.5 1.5 <500





408.0 408.5 0.5 <500





426.5 427.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





429.5 430.0 0.5 <500 - 12100





430.0 430.5 0.5 <500





430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 620





431.0 432.0 1.0 <500





432.0 432.5 0.5 <500 - 710





432.5 433.0 0.5 <500 - 910





433.0 433.5 0.5 <500 - 580





440.0 441.0 1.0 <500





445.0 445.5 0.5 <500





447.0 447.5 0.5 <500





448.0 449.0 1.0 <500





449.0 449.5 0.5 <500 - 600





449.5 450.0 0.5 <500





450.5 451.0 0.5 <500 - 700





451.5 452.0 0.5 <500 - 8000





452.0 452.5 0.5 9000 - 35400





452.5 452.7 0.2 >61000





452.7 453.0 0.3 8000 - 11000





453.0 454.1 1.1 >61000





454.1 454.5 0.4 5000 - 51000





454.5 455.0 0.5 500 - 1800





455.0 455.5 0.5 2600 - 5200





455.5 456.0 0.5 1200 - 16100





456.0 456.5 0.5 1300 - 22500





456.5 457.0 0.5 6200 - 17500





457.0 457.5 0.5 7000 - 40000





457.5 458.0 0.5 8000 - 29000





458.0 458.5 0.5 5000 - 26000





458.5 459.0 0.5 1900 - 14800





459.0 459.5 0.5 1400 - 6200





459.5 460.0 0.5 1600 - 8300





460.0 460.5 0.5 2100 - 7900





460.5 461.0 0.5 600 - 17400





461.0 461.5 0.5 2100 - 21100





461.5 462.0 0.5 500 - 3900





462.0 462.5 0.5 2100 - 6800





462.5 463.0 0.5 <500 - 580





463.0 463.5 0.5 800 - 2600





463.5 464.5 1.0 <500





464.5 465.0 0.5 <500 - 600





465.0 465.5 0.5 <500 - 1600





465.5 466.0 0.5 2100 - 16100





466.0 466.5 0.5 1200 - 4500





466.5 467.0 0.5 2100 - 5300





467.0 467.5 0.5 2700 - 5100





467.5 468.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





468.0 468.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





469.0 469.5 0.5 700 - 7100





469.5 470.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





470.0 470.5 0.5 <500





470.5 471.0 0.5 1500 - 6500





471.0 471.5 0.5 <500 - 12300





471.5 473.6 2.1 >61000





473.6 474.0 0.4 1400 - 14000





474.0 474.5 0.5 <500





474.5 475.0 0.5 <500 - 4100





475.0 475.5 0.5 <500





475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 700





476.0 476.5 0.5 <500





476.5 477.0 0.5 <500 - 14400





477.0 477.5 0.5 <500 - 5100





477.5 478.0 0.5 <500 - 21000





478.0 478.5 0.5 <500





478.5 479.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 990





479.5 480.0 0.5 <500 - 780





480.0 480.5 0.5 1400 - 3400





480.5 480.6 0.1 >61000





480.6 480.8 0.2 700 - 11200





480.8 482.5 1.7 >61000





482.5 483.0 0.5 1700 - 27700





483.0 483.5 0.5 <500





483.5 484.0 0.5 5200 - 8200





484.0 484.5 0.5 900 - 11700





484.5 485.0 0.5 1200 - 3700





485.0 485.5 0.5 1200 - 41100





485.5 486.0 0.5 <500 - 2740





486.0 486.5 0.5 500 - 12000





486.5 487.0 0.5 530 - 41600





487.0 487.5 0.5 2000 - 9100





487.5 488.0 0.5 <500 - 11200





488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 1900





489.0 489.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





489.5 490.0 0.5 <500





490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 3000





490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 520





491.0 492.0 1.0 <500





493.0 493.5 0.5 <500





494.5 495.0 0.5 <500





495.0 495.5 0.5 <500 - 540





495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 840





496.5 497.0 0.5 <500





497.5 498.5 1.0 <500





499.0 499.5 0.5 <500





499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 690





500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 670





500.5 501.0 0.5 <500 - 2100





501.0 501.5 0.5 <500 - 820





508.5 509.0 0.5 <500





509.0 509.5 0.5 <500 - 780





509.5 510.0 0.5 <500





512.0 513.0 1.0 <500





513.5 514.5 1.0 <500





518.5 519.0 0.5 <500





520.0 520.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





571.5 572.0 0.5 <500





572.0 572.5 0.5 <500 - 610





572.5 573.0 0.5 <500





574.0 574.5 0.5 <500





635.5 636.0 0.5 <500





882.5 883.0 0.5 <500 - 670





886.0 886.5 0.5 <500





887.5 888.0 0.5 <500 - 2040





894.0 896.0 2.0 <500





896.5 897.0 0.5 <500





903.5 904.0 0.5 580 - 1650





904.0 904.5 0.5 540 - 1010





904.5 905.0 0.5 600 - 1340





905.0 905.5 0.5 <500





905.5 906.0 0.5 <500





907.5 908.5 1.0 <500





908.5 909.0 0.5 <500 - 600





910.0 910.5 0.5 <500 - 1210





910.5 911.0 0.5 <500 - 1150





916.5 917.0 0.5 <500 - 730





919.0 919.5 0.5 <500





920.0 924.0 4.0 <500





924.0 924.5 0.5 <500 - 600





927.0 927.5 0.5 <500 - 520





944.5 945.0 0.5 <500 - 800





945.0 945.5 0.5 <500 - 580





945.5 946.0 0.5 <500 - 530





948.5 949.0 0.5 <500





952.5 953.0 0.5 <500 - 520





953.0 953.5 0.5 <500





953.5 954.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





954.0 954.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





956.0 956.5 0.5 <500





959.5 960.0 0.5 <500 - 840





960.0 960.5 0.5 <500





965.0 965.5 0.5 <500





966.0 966.5 0.5 <500 - 1040





966.5 967.5 1.0 <500





969.0 969.5 0.5 <500





970.0 970.5 0.5 <500 - 930





970.5 971.0 0.5 <500





972.5 973.0 0.5 <500





977.0 977.5 0.5 <500 - 520





977.5 978.0 0.5 670 - 2100





978.0 979.0 1.0 <500





979.0 979.5 0.5 <500 - 720





979.5 980.0 0.5 <500





980.5 981.0 0.5 <500





986.5 987.5 1.0 <500





999.0 999.5 0.5 <500





999.5 1000.0 0.5 <500 - 680





1005.0 1005.5 0.5 <500 - 2700





1005.5 1006.0 0.5 <500





1009.0 1009.5 0.5 <500 - 650





1011.0 1011.5 0.5 <500





1011.5 1012.0 0.5 <500 - 720





1013.5 1014.0 0.5 1000 - 2900





1014.0 1014.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





1015.5 1016.0 0.5 <500 - 720





1016.0 1016.5 0.5 <500





1016.5 1017.0 0.5 <500 - 630





1017.5 1018.0 0.5 <500





1018.0 1018.5 0.5 <500 - 970





1018.5 1019.0 0.5 <500 - 630





1024.5 1025.0 0.5 <500





1025.0 1025.5 0.5 <500 - 1150





1025.5 1026.0 0.5 <500 - 840





1026.0 1026.5 0.5 <500





1028.0 1028.5 0.5 <500 - 620





1030.0 1030.5 0.5 <500





1075.5 1076.0 0.5 <500 - 540





1082.5 1083.0 0.5 <500 - 900





1083.5 1084.0 0.5 <500





1084.0 1084.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





1084.5 1085.0 0.5 <500 - 1600





1089.5 1090.0 0.5 <500





1090.0 1090.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





1090.5 1091.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





1091.0 1091.5 0.5 2300 - 9500





1091.5 1092.0 0.5 <500 - 5900





1092.0 1092.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





1092.5 1093.0 0.5 <500 - 890





1093.0 1093.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





1093.5 1094.5 1.0 <500





1095.5 1096.0 0.5 <500 - 510





1096.0 1096.5 0.5 <500 - 750





1096.5 1097.5 1.0 <500





1097.5 1098.0 0.5 1200 - 2600





1098.0 1099.0 1.0 <500





1099.5 1100.0 0.5 <500 - 700





1100.0 1100.5 0.5 <500





1100.5 1101.0 0.5 <500 - 900





1101.0 1101.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





1101.5 1102.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





1102.0 1102.5 0.5 2200 - 34000





1102.5 1103.0 0.5 1100 - 20200





1103.0 1103.5 0.5 900 - 7900





1103.5 1104.0 0.5 500 - 1500





1104.0 1104.5 0.5 <500





1104.5 1105.0 0.5 <500 - 650





1105.0 1107.0 2.0 <500





1107.0 1107.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





1107.5 1108.0 0.5 <500 - 800





1108.0 1108.5 0.5 <500 - 650





1108.5 1109.0 0.5 <500 - 580





1109.0 1109.5 0.5 <500 - 870





1109.5 1110.0 0.5 <500 - 570





1110.0 1111.0 1.0 <500





1111.0 1111.5 0.5 <500 - 660





1111.5 1112.0 0.5 <500 - 570





1112.0 1112.5 0.5 <500 - 2400





1112.5 1113.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





1113.0 1114.0 1.0 <500





1116.0 1117.5 1.5 <500





1117.5 1118.0 0.5 550 - 6500





1118.0 1118.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





1118.5 1119.0 0.5 <500





1120.0 1120.5 0.5 <500





1126.5 1127.0 0.5 <500





1138.5 1139.0 0.5 <500





1140.5 1141.0 0.5 <500 - 520





1141.0 1141.5 0.5 <500





1147.5 1148.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





1176.0 1176.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





1176.5 1177.0 0.5 <500





1182.0 1182.5 0.5 <500 - 870





1183.0 1183.5 0.5 <500
RK-26-291 59 -70 345 N/A 327.5 328.5 1.0 <500





329.5 330.0 0.5 <500
RK-26-292 87 -75 465 111.1 172.0 172.5 0.5 <500





173.5 174.0 0.5 <500





174.0 174.5 0.5 <500 - 580





174.5 175.0 0.5 <500





187.0 187.5 0.5 <500





201.0 202.0 1.0 <500





203.0 203.5 0.5 <500





203.5 204.0 0.5 <500 - 3200





204.0 204.5 0.5 <500 - 650





204.5 205.0 0.5 <500 - 2500





205.0 205.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





205.5 206.5 1.0 <500





211.0 211.5 0.5 <500





211.5 212.0 0.5 <500 - 780





215.0 215.5 0.5 <500 - 710





215.5 216.0 0.5 <500





235.5 236.5 1.0 <500





237.5 238.0 0.5 <500





243.5 244.0 0.5 <500





244.0 244.5 0.5 <500 - 750





246.5 247.0 0.5 <500 - 700





247.0 248.0 1.0 <500





282.5 283.0 0.5 <500





284.5 286.0 1.5 <500





287.0 287.5 0.5 <500





287.5 288.0 0.5 500 - 1200





288.0 288.5 0.5 <500 - 560





288.5 289.5 1.0 <500





289.5 290.0 0.5 <500 - 600





290.0 291.0 1.0 <500





296.0 296.5 0.5 <500





296.5 297.0 0.5 <500 - 600





300.0 300.5 0.5 <500 - 550





301.0 301.5 0.5 <500 - 610





302.0 302.5 0.5 <500





302.5 303.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





303.5 304.0 0.5 <500





304.0 304.5 0.5 <500 - 580





304.5 305.0 0.5 <500 - 670





305.0 305.5 0.5 <500





306.0 306.5 0.5 <500





306.5 307.0 0.5 <500 - 550





307.5 308.0 0.5 <500 - 740





308.0 308.5 0.5 <500





308.5 309.0 0.5 <500 - 1140





309.0 309.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





309.5 310.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





310.0 311.0 1.0 <500





311.0 311.5 0.5 <500 - 680





311.5 312.5 1.0 <500





312.5 313.0 0.5 <500 - 650





319.0 319.5 0.5 <500 - 3080





319.5 320.0 0.5 <500 - 1070





320.0 320.5 0.5 500 - 1890





320.5 321.0 0.5 <500





321.5 322.0 0.5 <500





333.5 334.0 0.5 <500





335.5 336.0 0.5 <500





336.5 337.0 0.5 <500





337.5 338.0 0.5 <500





338.5 339.0 0.5 <500





339.0 339.5 0.5 880 - 11000





339.5 340.0 0.5 1500 - 5080





340.0 340.5 0.5 <500 - 750





340.5 341.0 0.5 <500





341.5 342.0 0.5 <500





342.5 343.0 0.5 <500





349.5 350.0 0.5 <500





355.0 355.5 0.5 <500 - 680





357.5 358.0 0.5 <500 - 920





358.0 358.5 0.5 <500





358.5 359.0 0.5 <500 - 580





359.0 359.5 0.5 <500 - 1320





367.5 368.5 1.0 <500





369.5 370.0 0.5 <500





384.0 384.5 0.5 <500





386.0 386.5 0.5 <500





387.0 390.0 3.0 <500





390.0 390.5 0.5 <500 - 520





390.5 391.0 0.5 <500 - 650





391.0 391.5 0.5 <500





394.5 395.0 0.5 <500





395.5 396.0 0.5 <500





399.0 399.5 0.5 600 - 5200





403.5 404.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





404.0 404.5 0.5 640 - 900





404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 920





405.0 405.5 0.5 <500





405.5 406.0 0.5 <500 - 700





407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





407.5 408.0 0.5 <500





408.5 409.5 1.0 <500





415.5 416.0 0.5 <500 - 650





416.0 417.0 1.0 <500





422.0 423.0 1.0 <500





423.0 423.5 0.5 520 - 1250





423.5 424.0 0.5 1400 - 9000





424.0 424.5 0.5 1800 - 12600





424.5 426.0 1.5 <500





426.5 428.5 2.0 <500





430.0 430.5 0.5 <500 - 2000





430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 670





431.0 431.5 0.5 <500 - 1200
RK-26-293 272 -70 1104 110.7 957.0 957.5 0.5 <500 - 700





980.0 980.5 0.5 <500 - 750





980.5 981.0 0.5 1000 - 6300





982.0 990.5 8.5 <500





998.0 998.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





998.5 999.5 1.0 <500





999.5 1000.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





1000.5 1001.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





1001.0 1001.5 0.5 <500





1001.5 1002.0 0.5 500 - 10000





1002.0 1002.5 0.5 500 - 600





1002.5 1003.0 0.5 <500





1003.0 1003.5 0.5 800 - 1000





1003.5 1004.0 0.5 500 - 10200





1004.0 1004.5 0.5 <500 - 700





1004.5 1005.0 0.5 <500





1005.0 1005.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





1005.5 1006.0 0.5 920 - 24500





1006.0 1006.5 0.5 <500 - 750





1006.5 1007.5 1.0 <500





1007.5 1008.0 0.5 2000 - 58000





1008.0 1008.5 0.5 2200 - 6500





1008.5 1009.0 0.5 <500 - 10100





1010.0 1010.5 0.5 <500 - 720





1010.5 1011.0 0.5 3300 - 38000





1011.0 1011.5 0.5 9000 - 35000





1011.5 1012.0 0.5 1300 - 28000





1012.0 1012.5 0.5 <500 - 920





1012.5 1012.6 0.1 19000 - 50000





1012.6 1012.7 0.1 >61000





1012.7 1013.0 0.3 1700 - 8000





1013.0 1014.0 1.0 <500





1017.5 1018.0 0.5 <500 - 1070





1018.0 1018.5 0.5 <500 - 940





1018.5 1019.0 0.5 <500 - 5200





1021.0 1021.5 0.5 970 - 8000





1021.5 1022.0 0.5 620 - 7200





1022.0 1022.5 0.5 <500 - 6670





1022.5 1023.0 0.5 540 - 6500





1023.0 1023.5 0.5 <500 - 1600





1023.5 1024.0 0.5 <500 - 1740





1024.0 1024.5 0.5 <500 - 1020





1024.5 1025.0 0.5 500 - 7000





1025.0 1025.5 0.5 600 - 1500





1025.5 1026.0 0.5 <500 - 600





1026.0 1026.5 0.5 700 - 5000





1026.5 1027.0 0.5 1000 - 7000





1027.0 1027.5 0.5 1000 - 5000





1027.5 1028.0 0.5 <500 - 6000





1028.0 1028.5 0.5 <500 - 3000





1028.5 1029.0 0.5 <500





1029.0 1029.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





1029.5 1030.0 0.5 <500 - 700





1030.0 1030.5 0.5 <500





1030.5 1031.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





1031.0 1031.5 0.5 900 - 4000





1031.5 1032.0 0.5 900 - 8000





1032.0 1032.5 0.5 4000 - 8000





1032.5 1033.0 0.5 <500 - 800





1033.0 1033.5 0.5 <500





1033.5 1034.0 0.5 <500 - 2400





1034.0 1034.5 0.5 1000 - 5000





1034.5 1035.0 0.5 1200 - 4400





1035.0 1035.5 0.5 <500 - 740





1035.5 1036.0 0.5 <500 - 4500





1036.0 1036.5 0.5 740 - 5600





1036.5 1037.0 0.5 <500 - 610





1037.0 1037.5 0.5 <500 - 540





1037.5 1038.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





1038.0 1039.5 1.5 <500





1039.5 1040.0 0.5 <500 - 3800





1040.0 1040.5 0.5 1700 - 4000





1040.5 1041.0 0.5 900 - 3000





1041.0 1041.5 0.5 <500





1041.5 1042.0 0.5 1500 - 14000





1042.0 1042.5 0.5 500 - 1700





1042.5 1043.0 0.5 <500 - 550





1043.0 1043.5 0.5 <500 - 530





1043.5 1044.0 0.5 700 - 2300





1049.0 1049.5 0.5 <500 - 810





1049.5 1050.0 0.5 <500





1050.0 1050.5 0.5 <500 - 580





1050.5 1051.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





1051.5 1052.0 0.5 <500





1052.0 1052.5 0.5 <500 - 890





1052.5 1053.0 0.5 <500





1053.0 1053.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





1053.5 1054.0 0.5 <500





1058.0 1058.5 0.5 <500 - 750





1058.5 1059.0 0.5 <500





1065.5 1066.0 0.5 <500
RK-26-294 293 -60 813 113.8 645.0 645.5 0.5 <500 - 730





645.5 646.0 0.5 <500 - 580





646.0 647.0 1.0 <500





647.0 647.5 0.5 <500 - 670





647.5 650.0 2.5 <500





650.0 650.5 0.5 <500 - 650





652.0 652.5 0.5 500 - 5000





652.5 653.0 0.5 580 - 1600





653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 620





653.5 655.0 1.5 <500





655.0 655.5 0.5 <500 - 650





655.5 656.0 0.5 5400 - 16000





656.0 656.5 0.5 1500 - 10000





656.5 656.9 0.4 15000 - 55000





656.9 658.4 1.5 >61000





658.4 658.5 0.1 17000 - 25000





658.5 658.8 0.3 600 - 15000





658.8 659.0 0.2 >61000





659.0 659.5 0.5 7000 - 55000





659.5 660.0 0.5 2000 - 5300





660.0 660.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





660.5 661.0 0.5 <500





661.0 661.5 0.5 <500 - 1050





661.5 662.6 1.1 <500





662.6 662.7 0.1 >61000





662.7 663.0 0.3 <500





663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 17900





663.5 663.8 0.3 >61000





663.8 663.9 0.1 900 - 1200





663.9 664.2 0.3 >61000





664.2 664.3 0.1 10000 - 20000





664.3 664.6 0.3 >61000





664.6 664.9 0.3 5800 - 41800





664.9 665.0 0.1 >61000





665.0 665.1 0.1 29500 - 56000





665.1 665.4 0.3 >61000





665.4 665.5 0.1 900 - 1200





665.5 666.0 0.5 2100 - 31300





666.0 666.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





666.5 667.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





667.0 667.5 0.5 1200 - 6000





667.5 668.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





668.0 670.5 2.5 <500





670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 900





671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





671.5 672.0 0.5 800 - 8500





672.0 672.5 0.5 <500





674.0 674.5 0.5 <500





674.5 675.0 0.5 <500 - 600





675.0 676.0 1.0 <500





678.5 679.5 1.0 <500





679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 620





721.5 722.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 910





743.0 743.5 0.5 500 - 2600





743.5 744.0 0.5 <500
RK-26-294c1 293 -60 537 N/A No Significant Intersections
RK-26-294c2 293 -60 768 N/A 643.5 644.0 0.5 <500 - 650





644.0 644.5 0.5 <500





644.5 645.0 0.5 <500 - 12000





658.0 658.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





666.0 667.0 1.0 <500





675.5 676.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 2100





677.5 678.5 0.5 <500





678.5 679.0 0.5 <500 - 650





679.0 679.5 0.5 <500 - 800





679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 15800





680.0 680.5 0.5 <500 - 11000





680.5 681.0 0.5 600 - 5150





681.0 681.5 0.5 500 - 3600





681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 2800





682.0 682.5 0.5 <500





683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 900





683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 8300





684.0 684.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





684.5 685.0 0.5 500 - 5100





685.0 685.5 0.5 <500





687.5 688.0 0.5 <500 - 3400





689.0 689.5 0.5 <500





689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1050





691.5 692.0 0.5 <500





692.0 692.5 0.5 <500 - 5600





692.5 693.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





693.0 693.5 0.5 <500 - 5650





693.5 694.0 0.5 1650 - 8700





694.0 694.5 0.5 2600 - 56400





694.5 695.0 0.5 3200 - 13800





695.0 695.5 0.5 600 - 13800





695.5 696.0 0.5 600 - 6300





696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 900





697.0 697.5 0.5 <500 - 4000





698.0 698.5 0.5 650 - 7500





698.5 699.0 0.5 2600 - 11000





699.0 699.5 0.5 2200 - 26700





699.5 700.0 0.5 600 - 13600





700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 680





700.5 701.5 0.5 <500





701.5 702.0 0.5 <500 - 940





702.0 702.5 0.5 1100 - 4000





703.5 704.0 0.5 <500 - 5200





704.0 704.5 0.5 <500 - 54000





721.0 721.5 0.5 <500 - 3200





722.5 723.0 0.5 <500





735.5 736.0 0.5 <500 - 2100





755.0 755.5 0.5 <500
RK-26-295 265 -65 519 117.0 No Significant Intersections
RK-26-296 69 -73 546 104.9 322.0 322.5 0.5 <500





323.0 323.5 0.5 <500





333.0 333.5 0.5 <500 - 600





333.5 334.0 0.5 <500





340.0 340.5 0.5 <500





352.5 353.0 0.5 <500





354.5 355.0 0.5 <500





355.0 355.5 0.5 <500 - 700





355.5 356.0 0.5 <500 - 700





356.0 357.0 1.0 <500





370.0 370.5 0.5 <500





370.5 371.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





371.5 372.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





372.0 372.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





372.5 373.0 0.5 <500 - 900





373.0 373.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





373.5 374.5 1.0 <500





374.5 375.0 0.5 <500 - 600





375.0 376.0 1.0 <500





376.0 376.5 0.5 <500 - 4800





376.5 377.0 0.5 500 - 12500





377.0 377.5 0.5 800 - 6800





377.5 378.0 0.5 600 - 2100





378.0 378.5 0.5 <500 - 3100





378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 2500





389.5 391.0 1.5 <500





392.0 392.5 0.5 <500 - 800





393.5 394.5 1.0 <500





408.5 409.0 0.5 <500





409.5 410.0 0.5 <500





417.0 417.5 0.5 <500 - 850





417.5 418.0 0.5 <500





420.5 421.0 0.5 <500





421.0 421.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





421.5 422.0 0.5 <500





423.5 425.0 1.5 <500





425.0 425.5 0.5 1000 - 6900





425.5 426.0 0.5 <500 - 730





426.0 426.5 0.5 <500





426.5 427.0 0.5 <500 - 700





427.0 427.5 0.5 5000 - 30000





427.5 427.9 0.4 >61000





427.9 428.0 0.1 29200 - 34000





428.0 428.5 0.5 10000 - 20000





428.5 429.0 0.5 6300 - 46000





429.0 429.5 0.5 4500 - 28000





429.5 430.0 0.5 2500 - 10200





430.0 430.5 0.5 <500 - 3100





430.5 431.0 0.5 <500 - 1150





431.0 432.0 1.0 <500





438.5 439.0 0.5 <500





439.5 440.0 0.5 <500 - 520





440.0 441.0 1.0 <500





441.0 441.5 0.5 <500 - 700





441.5 442.0 0.5 <500





442.0 442.5 0.5 600 - 1800





442.5 443.0 0.5 <500 - 650





444.0 445.0 1.0 <500





445.0 445.5 0.5 600 - 1100





445.5 446.0 0.5 <500 - 1250





446.0 446.5 0.5 <500 - 550





446.5 449.5 3.0 <500





449.5 450.0 0.5 500 - 2000





450.0 450.5 0.5 <500 - 750





450.5 451.0 0.5 <500 - 650





451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 800





451.5 452.0 0.5 <500 - 780





452.0 452.5 0.5 <500





452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 1250





453.0 454.0 1.0 <500





471.5 472.0 0.5 <500 - 800





472.0 472.5 0.5 600 - 1750





472.5 473.0 0.5 700 - 3300





473.0 473.5 0.5 650 - 1420





473.5 474.0 0.5 <500 - 800





474.0 474.5 0.5 <500 - 1350





474.5 475.0 0.5 <500





495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 520





496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 760





496.5 497.0 0.5 <500





503.0 503.5 0.5 <500 - 530





503.5 504.0 0.5 <500 - 840





512.0 512.5 0.5 <500





513.0 514.0 1.0 <500





517.0 518.0 1.0 <500





518.0 518.5 0.5 <500 - 810





518.5 520.5 2.0 <500





540.5 541 0.5 <500 - 1100





544.5 545 0.5 <500

 

  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

  • "High-grade" refers to >10,000 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

  • Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to PCE mineralization, scale and grade, the anticipated effects of completed drill results on PCE, the addition of a fifth drill rig at PCE, completion of the 2026 summer drilling program at PCE, receipt and release of the results and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's most recently filed Annual Information Form and NexGen's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by the forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311333

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