NexGen Expands High-Grade Subdomain Vertical Extent by 17% to 644 m and Intersects Continuous Strong Mineralization Across Patterson Corridor East while Adding Fifth Drill to Advance Optimally

Highlights:
Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased by 94 m to 644 m with RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps, including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps at 930 m depth.
Down plunge test hole, RK-26-290c1, intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain intersecting cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps.
Internal continuity strong throughout highlighted by RK-26-294 intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m up dip of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8).
Holes RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294 represent the two best holes for 2026 to date, and rank as the best and third best holes, based on cumulative >61,000 cps, intersected at PCE since discovery.
Additionally, the up dip high-grade subdomain expanded by 50 m in RK-26-296 that returned cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps.
NexGen adding a fifth drill rig to continue to advance PCE optimally.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from the early portion of 2026 summer drilling at PCE which expanded the high-grade subdomain both up and down dip while continuing to demonstrate strong internal continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).
High-grade uranium mineralization now extends to 930 m with hole RK-26-293 intersecting cumulative 4.7 m of >10,000 cps including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps. This hole expanded the vertical extent by 94 m, a 17% increase to 644 m. This zone of intense mineralization is accompanied by strong, broad hydrothermal alteration with notable potential for additional mineralized continuation nearby and below (Figures 1 and 2). The strike extent remains at 210 m as recent tests primarily focused on confirmation of deep-seated interpretations.
RK-26-290c1 designed as a down-plunge test in hole delivered a dual purpose as a test across the full extent of the previous known mineralized footprint of PCE in order to understand the geometry, continuity and extents of high-grade zones within the overall mineralization. This hole intersected multiple stacked uranium veins across 40 m of the high-grade subdomain with cumulative 19.5 m of >10,000 cps including 12.9 m of >10,000 cps that surrounds 5.2 m of >61,000 cps. This is the best hole to date at PCE based on >61,000 cps. Advancement of the model was optimized with confirmation of interpretations as well as critical identification of repeating, mineralization-controlling structural disruptions.
RK-26-294 delivered confirmation of strong internal continuity of intense mineralization intersecting cumulative 6.9 m of >10,000 cps including 3.1 m of >61,000 cps located 27 m along strike of RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8) (Figures 1 to 4). Together with RK-26-290c1, these holes combined represent the two best holes drilled to date in 2026.
Additional new drilling shown in Figures 1 and 2, and Table 1, tested the mineralized extents and key areas within the high-grade subdomain. These holes provided crucial geological orientation information that influences extents of the model, in particular the high-grade component. An example being RK-26-296 with cumulative 3.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.4 m of >61,000 cps that expanded the shallowest portion of PCE by 50 m along strike. Overall, the bulk of high-grade subdomain mineralization at PCE is 70 m shallower than the A2 High-Grade (HG) Zone.
Jason Craven, Vice President of Exploration, commented: "Growth of the high-grade subdomain continues to exceed expectations with expansions across the areas of focus with mineralization still open in most directions. Establishing clear connectivity between intense high-grade intersections with RK-26-290c1 and RK-26-294, which both hit broad zones of intense uranium mineralization is a material advancement of this discovery. In addition, RK-26-293 is extremely exciting as it has expanded the high-grade subdomain by 94 m and opened this area up for potential high-impact growth of this high-grade mineralization."
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Given today's results at PCE, the team is adding a fifth drill rig for the remainder of the 2026 program. In parallel, with construction of the Rook I Project, the team is delivering on multiple fronts and simultaneously expanding the long-term growth profile of NexGen as a world leader in the provision of this key energy fuel."
Drilling at PCE recommenced on May 28, 2026 and to date in 2026 a total of 20,138.7 m has been completed of the planned 42,000 m, focusing on high-grade growth and expansion of mineralization. Eleven drillholes this summer totalling 7,425.2 m have further tested the mineralization at PCE. NexGen has added a fifth drill rig to continue to advance this uranium discovery optimally. Additional tests of the parallel trend at PCE are planned as part of the remainder of summer drilling. Samples from 2026 drilling are continuously submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), with results to follow.
Figure 1: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); RK-26-290c1, RK-26-293, and RK-26-294 intersections outlined in purple; mineralization remains open, particularly below entire high-grade subdomain
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels with the trace of down plunge test in dashed black; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Core photo from RK-26-294 displays cumulative 3.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 656.9 and 665.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Core photo from RK-26-290c1 displays cumulative 5.2 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) uranium mineralization between 451.4 and 491.4 m down hole; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/311333_8e4d6703f4ec78d1_004full.jpg
Table 1: Spectrometer results since April 22, 2026 release
|Drillhole
|Unconformity Depth (m)
|Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|CPS Range
|RK-26-285c1
|275
|-72
|858
|N/A
|791.5
|792.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|794.5
|795.0
|0.5
|<500
|796.0
|797.0
|1.0
|<500
|797.0
|797.5
|0.5
|5600 - 41000
|797.5
|797.6
|0.1
|11000 - 31000
|797.6
|797.7
|0.1
|>61000
|797.7
|798.0
|0.3
|11000 - 31000
|798.0
|798.5
|0.5
|1400 - 4160
|798.5
|799.0
|0.5
|800 - 4200
|799.0
|799.5
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|799.5
|800.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|800.0
|800.5
|0.5
|1150 - 3980
|800.5
|801.0
|0.5
|680 - 1110
|801.0
|801.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1120
|801.5
|802.0
|0.5
|510 - 780
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|802.5
|803.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|803.0
|803.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|803.5
|804.0
|0.5
|800 - 3250
|804.0
|804.5
|0.5
|860 - 4020
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|770 - 2120
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|870 - 2140
|805.5
|806.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2560
|806.0
|806.5
|0.5
|910 - 2660
|806.5
|807.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4700
|807.0
|807.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|807.5
|808.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4730
|808.0
|808.5
|0.5
|<500 - 7210
|808.5
|809.0
|0.5
|3700 - 10000
|809.0
|809.5
|0.5
|920 - 4450
|810.0
|810.5
|0.5
|<500
|810.5
|811.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|811.0
|811.5
|0.5
|510 - 1080
|811.5
|812.5
|1.0
|<500
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1850
|813.0
|813.5
|0.5
|<500
|823.0
|823.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2550
|RK-26-290
|59
|-75
|519
|N/A
|338.0
|338.5
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|338.5
|339.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|346.0
|346.5
|0.5
|<500
|346.5
|347.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|347.0
|347.5
|0.5
|<500 - 960
|353.5
|354.0
|0.5
|<500
|355.0
|356.0
|1.0
|<500
|356.0
|356.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|356.5
|357.0
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|357.0
|357.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|357.5
|358.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|358.0
|358.5
|0.5
|1000 - 3300
|358.5
|359.0
|0.5
|<500 - 940
|359.0
|359.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|360.0
|360.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|360.5
|361.0
|0.5
|1030 - 11000
|361.0
|361.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|362.5
|363.0
|0.5
|<500
|363.0
|363.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|363.5
|364.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|364.0
|364.5
|0.5
|<500
|364.5
|365.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1080
|365.0
|365.5
|0.5
|870 - 3500
|365.5
|366.0
|0.5
|630 - 1570
|366.0
|366.5
|0.5
|850 - 1750
|366.5
|367.0
|0.5
|630 - 2770
|367.0
|367.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5300
|367.5
|368.0
|0.5
|<500 - 810
|368.0
|369.0
|1.0
|<500
|369.0
|369.5
|0.5
|<500 - 890
|369.5
|370.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|370.0
|370.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|371.5
|372.0
|0.5
|<500
|372.0
|372.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1020
|372.5
|374.5
|2.0
|<500
|378.5
|379.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|379.0
|379.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2040
|379.5
|380.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|380.0
|380.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|381.0
|381.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|382.0
|383.0
|1.0
|<500
|383.0
|383.5
|0.5
|<500 - 860
|383.5
|384.0
|0.5
|<500
|384.0
|384.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|384.5
|385.0
|0.5
|<500
|387.5
|388.5
|1.0
|<500
|389.0
|385.5
|0.5
|<500
|392.5
|393.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1160
|393.0
|393.5
|0.5
|<500
|395.5
|396.0
|0.5
|<500
|397.0
|397.5
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|397.5
|398.0
|0.5
|<500
|404.5
|405.0
|0.5
|<500
|406.0
|406.5
|0.5
|<500
|414.0
|414.5
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|414.5
|415.5
|1.0
|<500
|416.0
|416.5
|0.5
|<500
|416.5
|417.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|417.0
|417.5
|0.5
|<500
|417.5
|418.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|418.0
|418.5
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|418.5
|419.0
|0.5
|<500
|419.0
|419.5
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|419.5
|420.5
|1.0
|<500
|427.0
|427.5
|0.5
|<500
|428.0
|429.0
|1.0
|<500
|429.5
|430.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|430.0
|430.5
|0.5
|590 - 3140
|430.5
|431.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1770
|431.0
|432.5
|1.5
|<500
|433.0
|434.5
|1.5
|<500
|435.5
|436.0
|0.5
|<500
|436.0
|436.5
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|436.5
|437.0
|0.5
|<500 - 930
|444.5
|445.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|445.0
|445.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|445.5
|446.5
|1.0
|<500
|447.0
|447.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|447.5
|448.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1190
|448.0
|448.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3050
|448.5
|449.5
|1.0
|<500
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500
|451.0
|451.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|451.5
|452.0
|0.5
|<500
|453.0
|453.5
|0.5
|<500
|462.5
|463.0
|0.5
|<500
|465.5
|466.0
|0.5
|<500
|466.0
|466.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1420
|466.5
|467.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1220
|481.0
|481.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-290c1
|61
|-74
|1242
|N/A
|334.5
|335.0
|0.5
|<500
|335.5
|336.0
|0.5
|<500
|342.0
|342.5
|0.5
|600 - 1500
|342.5
|343.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|343.0
|343.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|343.5
|344.5
|1.0
|<500
|344.5
|345.0
|0.5
|1000 - 7000
|345.0
|345.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|345.5
|346.0
|0.5
|1000 - 10000
|346.0
|346.5
|0.5
|700 - 5000
|346.5
|347.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|349.5
|350.0
|0.5
|<500
|350.0
|350.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|350.5
|351.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|351.0
|351.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|354.5
|355.0
|0.5
|<500
|355.5
|356.5
|1.0
|<500
|357.5
|359.0
|1.5
|<500
|359.0
|359.5
|0.5
|700 - 1400
|359.5
|360.0
|0.5
|1000 - 6000
|360.0
|360.5
|0.5
|500 - 10000
|360.5
|362.0
|1.5
|<500
|362.0
|362.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|363.0
|363.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|364.0
|364.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|364.5
|365.0
|0.5
|<500
|365.5
|366.5
|1.0
|<500
|367.0
|368.5
|1.5
|<500
|368.5
|369.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|369.0
|369.5
|0.5
|500 - 750
|369.5
|370.0
|0.5
|<500
|371.0
|373.0
|2.0
|<500
|375.0
|375.5
|0.5
|<500
|376.5
|377.5
|1.0
|<500
|378.0
|379.5
|1.5
|<500
|408.0
|408.5
|0.5
|<500
|426.5
|427.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|429.5
|430.0
|0.5
|<500 - 12100
|430.0
|430.5
|0.5
|<500
|430.5
|431.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|431.0
|432.0
|1.0
|<500
|432.0
|432.5
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|432.5
|433.0
|0.5
|<500 - 910
|433.0
|433.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|440.0
|441.0
|1.0
|<500
|445.0
|445.5
|0.5
|<500
|447.0
|447.5
|0.5
|<500
|448.0
|449.0
|1.0
|<500
|449.0
|449.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|449.5
|450.0
|0.5
|<500
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|451.5
|452.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8000
|452.0
|452.5
|0.5
|9000 - 35400
|452.5
|452.7
|0.2
|>61000
|452.7
|453.0
|0.3
|8000 - 11000
|453.0
|454.1
|1.1
|>61000
|454.1
|454.5
|0.4
|5000 - 51000
|454.5
|455.0
|0.5
|500 - 1800
|455.0
|455.5
|0.5
|2600 - 5200
|455.5
|456.0
|0.5
|1200 - 16100
|456.0
|456.5
|0.5
|1300 - 22500
|456.5
|457.0
|0.5
|6200 - 17500
|457.0
|457.5
|0.5
|7000 - 40000
|457.5
|458.0
|0.5
|8000 - 29000
|458.0
|458.5
|0.5
|5000 - 26000
|458.5
|459.0
|0.5
|1900 - 14800
|459.0
|459.5
|0.5
|1400 - 6200
|459.5
|460.0
|0.5
|1600 - 8300
|460.0
|460.5
|0.5
|2100 - 7900
|460.5
|461.0
|0.5
|600 - 17400
|461.0
|461.5
|0.5
|2100 - 21100
|461.5
|462.0
|0.5
|500 - 3900
|462.0
|462.5
|0.5
|2100 - 6800
|462.5
|463.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|463.0
|463.5
|0.5
|800 - 2600
|463.5
|464.5
|1.0
|<500
|464.5
|465.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|465.0
|465.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|465.5
|466.0
|0.5
|2100 - 16100
|466.0
|466.5
|0.5
|1200 - 4500
|466.5
|467.0
|0.5
|2100 - 5300
|467.0
|467.5
|0.5
|2700 - 5100
|467.5
|468.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|468.0
|468.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|468.5
|469.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|469.0
|469.5
|0.5
|700 - 7100
|469.5
|470.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|470.0
|470.5
|0.5
|<500
|470.5
|471.0
|0.5
|1500 - 6500
|471.0
|471.5
|0.5
|<500 - 12300
|471.5
|473.6
|2.1
|>61000
|473.6
|474.0
|0.4
|1400 - 14000
|474.0
|474.5
|0.5
|<500
|474.5
|475.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4100
|475.0
|475.5
|0.5
|<500
|475.5
|476.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|476.0
|476.5
|0.5
|<500
|476.5
|477.0
|0.5
|<500 - 14400
|477.0
|477.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5100
|477.5
|478.0
|0.5
|<500 - 21000
|478.0
|478.5
|0.5
|<500
|478.5
|479.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|479.0
|479.5
|0.5
|<500 - 990
|479.5
|480.0
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|480.0
|480.5
|0.5
|1400 - 3400
|480.5
|480.6
|0.1
|>61000
|480.6
|480.8
|0.2
|700 - 11200
|480.8
|482.5
|1.7
|>61000
|482.5
|483.0
|0.5
|1700 - 27700
|483.0
|483.5
|0.5
|<500
|483.5
|484.0
|0.5
|5200 - 8200
|484.0
|484.5
|0.5
|900 - 11700
|484.5
|485.0
|0.5
|1200 - 3700
|485.0
|485.5
|0.5
|1200 - 41100
|485.5
|486.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2740
|486.0
|486.5
|0.5
|500 - 12000
|486.5
|487.0
|0.5
|530 - 41600
|487.0
|487.5
|0.5
|2000 - 9100
|487.5
|488.0
|0.5
|<500 - 11200
|488.5
|489.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|489.0
|489.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|489.5
|490.0
|0.5
|<500
|490.0
|490.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|490.5
|491.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|491.0
|492.0
|1.0
|<500
|493.0
|493.5
|0.5
|<500
|494.5
|495.0
|0.5
|<500
|495.0
|495.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|495.5
|496.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|496.0
|496.5
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|496.5
|497.0
|0.5
|<500
|497.5
|498.5
|1.0
|<500
|499.0
|499.5
|0.5
|<500
|499.5
|500.0
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|500.0
|500.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|500.5
|501.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|501.0
|501.5
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|508.5
|509.0
|0.5
|<500
|509.0
|509.5
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|509.5
|510.0
|0.5
|<500
|512.0
|513.0
|1.0
|<500
|513.5
|514.5
|1.0
|<500
|518.5
|519.0
|0.5
|<500
|520.0
|520.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|571.5
|572.0
|0.5
|<500
|572.0
|572.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|572.5
|573.0
|0.5
|<500
|574.0
|574.5
|0.5
|<500
|635.5
|636.0
|0.5
|<500
|882.5
|883.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|886.0
|886.5
|0.5
|<500
|887.5
|888.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2040
|894.0
|896.0
|2.0
|<500
|896.5
|897.0
|0.5
|<500
|903.5
|904.0
|0.5
|580 - 1650
|904.0
|904.5
|0.5
|540 - 1010
|904.5
|905.0
|0.5
|600 - 1340
|905.0
|905.5
|0.5
|<500
|905.5
|906.0
|0.5
|<500
|907.5
|908.5
|1.0
|<500
|908.5
|909.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|910.0
|910.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1210
|910.5
|911.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1150
|916.5
|917.0
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|919.0
|919.5
|0.5
|<500
|920.0
|924.0
|4.0
|<500
|924.0
|924.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|927.0
|927.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|944.5
|945.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|945.0
|945.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|945.5
|946.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|948.5
|949.0
|0.5
|<500
|952.5
|953.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|953.0
|953.5
|0.5
|<500
|953.5
|954.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|954.0
|954.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|956.0
|956.5
|0.5
|<500
|959.5
|960.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|960.0
|960.5
|0.5
|<500
|965.0
|965.5
|0.5
|<500
|966.0
|966.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1040
|966.5
|967.5
|1.0
|<500
|969.0
|969.5
|0.5
|<500
|970.0
|970.5
|0.5
|<500 - 930
|970.5
|971.0
|0.5
|<500
|972.5
|973.0
|0.5
|<500
|977.0
|977.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|977.5
|978.0
|0.5
|670 - 2100
|978.0
|979.0
|1.0
|<500
|979.0
|979.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|979.5
|980.0
|0.5
|<500
|980.5
|981.0
|0.5
|<500
|986.5
|987.5
|1.0
|<500
|999.0
|999.5
|0.5
|<500
|999.5
|1000.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|1005.0
|1005.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2700
|1005.5
|1006.0
|0.5
|<500
|1009.0
|1009.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1011.0
|1011.5
|0.5
|<500
|1011.5
|1012.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|1013.5
|1014.0
|0.5
|1000 - 2900
|1014.0
|1014.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|1015.5
|1016.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|1016.0
|1016.5
|0.5
|<500
|1016.5
|1017.0
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|1017.5
|1018.0
|0.5
|<500
|1018.0
|1018.5
|0.5
|<500 - 970
|1018.5
|1019.0
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|1024.5
|1025.0
|0.5
|<500
|1025.0
|1025.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1150
|1025.5
|1026.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|1026.0
|1026.5
|0.5
|<500
|1028.0
|1028.5
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|1030.0
|1030.5
|0.5
|<500
|1075.5
|1076.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|1082.5
|1083.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|1083.5
|1084.0
|0.5
|<500
|1084.0
|1084.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|1084.5
|1085.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|1089.5
|1090.0
|0.5
|<500
|1090.0
|1090.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|1090.5
|1091.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1091.0
|1091.5
|0.5
|2300 - 9500
|1091.5
|1092.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5900
|1092.0
|1092.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|1092.5
|1093.0
|0.5
|<500 - 890
|1093.0
|1093.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|1093.5
|1094.5
|1.0
|<500
|1095.5
|1096.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|1096.0
|1096.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|1096.5
|1097.5
|1.0
|<500
|1097.5
|1098.0
|0.5
|1200 - 2600
|1098.0
|1099.0
|1.0
|<500
|1099.5
|1100.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1100.0
|1100.5
|0.5
|<500
|1100.5
|1101.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|1101.0
|1101.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1101.5
|1102.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|1102.0
|1102.5
|0.5
|2200 - 34000
|1102.5
|1103.0
|0.5
|1100 - 20200
|1103.0
|1103.5
|0.5
|900 - 7900
|1103.5
|1104.0
|0.5
|500 - 1500
|1104.0
|1104.5
|0.5
|<500
|1104.5
|1105.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1105.0
|1107.0
|2.0
|<500
|1107.0
|1107.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1107.5
|1108.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|1108.0
|1108.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1108.5
|1109.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|1109.0
|1109.5
|0.5
|<500 - 870
|1109.5
|1110.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|1110.0
|1111.0
|1.0
|<500
|1111.0
|1111.5
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|1111.5
|1112.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|1112.0
|1112.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|1112.5
|1113.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|1113.0
|1114.0
|1.0
|<500
|1116.0
|1117.5
|1.5
|<500
|1117.5
|1118.0
|0.5
|550 - 6500
|1118.0
|1118.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|1118.5
|1119.0
|0.5
|<500
|1120.0
|1120.5
|0.5
|<500
|1126.5
|1127.0
|0.5
|<500
|1138.5
|1139.0
|0.5
|<500
|1140.5
|1141.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|1141.0
|1141.5
|0.5
|<500
|1147.5
|1148.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|1176.0
|1176.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|1176.5
|1177.0
|0.5
|<500
|1182.0
|1182.5
|0.5
|<500 - 870
|1183.0
|1183.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-291
|59
|-70
|345
|N/A
|327.5
|328.5
|1.0
|<500
|329.5
|330.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-292
|87
|-75
|465
|111.1
|172.0
|172.5
|0.5
|<500
|173.5
|174.0
|0.5
|<500
|174.0
|174.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|174.5
|175.0
|0.5
|<500
|187.0
|187.5
|0.5
|<500
|201.0
|202.0
|1.0
|<500
|203.0
|203.5
|0.5
|<500
|203.5
|204.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|204.0
|204.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|204.5
|205.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|205.0
|205.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|205.5
|206.5
|1.0
|<500
|211.0
|211.5
|0.5
|<500
|211.5
|212.0
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|215.0
|215.5
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|215.5
|216.0
|0.5
|<500
|235.5
|236.5
|1.0
|<500
|237.5
|238.0
|0.5
|<500
|243.5
|244.0
|0.5
|<500
|244.0
|244.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|246.5
|247.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|247.0
|248.0
|1.0
|<500
|282.5
|283.0
|0.5
|<500
|284.5
|286.0
|1.5
|<500
|287.0
|287.5
|0.5
|<500
|287.5
|288.0
|0.5
|500 - 1200
|288.0
|288.5
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|288.5
|289.5
|1.0
|<500
|289.5
|290.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|290.0
|291.0
|1.0
|<500
|296.0
|296.5
|0.5
|<500
|296.5
|297.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|300.0
|300.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|301.0
|301.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|302.0
|302.5
|0.5
|<500
|302.5
|303.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|303.5
|304.0
|0.5
|<500
|304.0
|304.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|304.5
|305.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|305.0
|305.5
|0.5
|<500
|306.0
|306.5
|0.5
|<500
|306.5
|307.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|307.5
|308.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|308.0
|308.5
|0.5
|<500
|308.5
|309.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1140
|309.0
|309.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|309.5
|310.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|310.0
|311.0
|1.0
|<500
|311.0
|311.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|311.5
|312.5
|1.0
|<500
|312.5
|313.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|319.0
|319.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3080
|319.5
|320.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1070
|320.0
|320.5
|0.5
|500 - 1890
|320.5
|321.0
|0.5
|<500
|321.5
|322.0
|0.5
|<500
|333.5
|334.0
|0.5
|<500
|335.5
|336.0
|0.5
|<500
|336.5
|337.0
|0.5
|<500
|337.5
|338.0
|0.5
|<500
|338.5
|339.0
|0.5
|<500
|339.0
|339.5
|0.5
|880 - 11000
|339.5
|340.0
|0.5
|1500 - 5080
|340.0
|340.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|340.5
|341.0
|0.5
|<500
|341.5
|342.0
|0.5
|<500
|342.5
|343.0
|0.5
|<500
|349.5
|350.0
|0.5
|<500
|355.0
|355.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|357.5
|358.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|358.0
|358.5
|0.5
|<500
|358.5
|359.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|359.0
|359.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1320
|367.5
|368.5
|1.0
|<500
|369.5
|370.0
|0.5
|<500
|384.0
|384.5
|0.5
|<500
|386.0
|386.5
|0.5
|<500
|387.0
|390.0
|3.0
|<500
|390.0
|390.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|390.5
|391.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|391.0
|391.5
|0.5
|<500
|394.5
|395.0
|0.5
|<500
|395.5
|396.0
|0.5
|<500
|399.0
|399.5
|0.5
|600 - 5200
|403.5
|404.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|404.0
|404.5
|0.5
|640 - 900
|404.5
|405.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|405.0
|405.5
|0.5
|<500
|405.5
|406.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|407.0
|407.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|407.5
|408.0
|0.5
|<500
|408.5
|409.5
|1.0
|<500
|415.5
|416.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|416.0
|417.0
|1.0
|<500
|422.0
|423.0
|1.0
|<500
|423.0
|423.5
|0.5
|520 - 1250
|423.5
|424.0
|0.5
|1400 - 9000
|424.0
|424.5
|0.5
|1800 - 12600
|424.5
|426.0
|1.5
|<500
|426.5
|428.5
|2.0
|<500
|430.0
|430.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|430.5
|431.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|431.0
|431.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|RK-26-293
|272
|-70
|1104
|110.7
|957.0
|957.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|980.0
|980.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|980.5
|981.0
|0.5
|1000 - 6300
|982.0
|990.5
|8.5
|<500
|998.0
|998.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|998.5
|999.5
|1.0
|<500
|999.5
|1000.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|1000.5
|1001.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|1001.0
|1001.5
|0.5
|<500
|1001.5
|1002.0
|0.5
|500 - 10000
|1002.0
|1002.5
|0.5
|500 - 600
|1002.5
|1003.0
|0.5
|<500
|1003.0
|1003.5
|0.5
|800 - 1000
|1003.5
|1004.0
|0.5
|500 - 10200
|1004.0
|1004.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1004.5
|1005.0
|0.5
|<500
|1005.0
|1005.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|1005.5
|1006.0
|0.5
|920 - 24500
|1006.0
|1006.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|1006.5
|1007.5
|1.0
|<500
|1007.5
|1008.0
|0.5
|2000 - 58000
|1008.0
|1008.5
|0.5
|2200 - 6500
|1008.5
|1009.0
|0.5
|<500 - 10100
|1010.0
|1010.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|1010.5
|1011.0
|0.5
|3300 - 38000
|1011.0
|1011.5
|0.5
|9000 - 35000
|1011.5
|1012.0
|0.5
|1300 - 28000
|1012.0
|1012.5
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|1012.5
|1012.6
|0.1
|19000 - 50000
|1012.6
|1012.7
|0.1
|>61000
|1012.7
|1013.0
|0.3
|1700 - 8000
|1013.0
|1014.0
|1.0
|<500
|1017.5
|1018.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1070
|1018.0
|1018.5
|0.5
|<500 - 940
|1018.5
|1019.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5200
|1021.0
|1021.5
|0.5
|970 - 8000
|1021.5
|1022.0
|0.5
|620 - 7200
|1022.0
|1022.5
|0.5
|<500 - 6670
|1022.5
|1023.0
|0.5
|540 - 6500
|1023.0
|1023.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|1023.5
|1024.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1740
|1024.0
|1024.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1020
|1024.5
|1025.0
|0.5
|500 - 7000
|1025.0
|1025.5
|0.5
|600 - 1500
|1025.5
|1026.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|1026.0
|1026.5
|0.5
|700 - 5000
|1026.5
|1027.0
|0.5
|1000 - 7000
|1027.0
|1027.5
|0.5
|1000 - 5000
|1027.5
|1028.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6000
|1028.0
|1028.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|1028.5
|1029.0
|0.5
|<500
|1029.0
|1029.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|1029.5
|1030.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1030.0
|1030.5
|0.5
|<500
|1030.5
|1031.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|1031.0
|1031.5
|0.5
|900 - 4000
|1031.5
|1032.0
|0.5
|900 - 8000
|1032.0
|1032.5
|0.5
|4000 - 8000
|1032.5
|1033.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|1033.0
|1033.5
|0.5
|<500
|1033.5
|1034.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|1034.0
|1034.5
|0.5
|1000 - 5000
|1034.5
|1035.0
|0.5
|1200 - 4400
|1035.0
|1035.5
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|1035.5
|1036.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|1036.0
|1036.5
|0.5
|740 - 5600
|1036.5
|1037.0
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|1037.0
|1037.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|1037.5
|1038.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|1038.0
|1039.5
|1.5
|<500
|1039.5
|1040.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3800
|1040.0
|1040.5
|0.5
|1700 - 4000
|1040.5
|1041.0
|0.5
|900 - 3000
|1041.0
|1041.5
|0.5
|<500
|1041.5
|1042.0
|0.5
|1500 - 14000
|1042.0
|1042.5
|0.5
|500 - 1700
|1042.5
|1043.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1043.0
|1043.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|1043.5
|1044.0
|0.5
|700 - 2300
|1049.0
|1049.5
|0.5
|<500 - 810
|1049.5
|1050.0
|0.5
|<500
|1050.0
|1050.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|1050.5
|1051.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1051.5
|1052.0
|0.5
|<500
|1052.0
|1052.5
|0.5
|<500 - 890
|1052.5
|1053.0
|0.5
|<500
|1053.0
|1053.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|1053.5
|1054.0
|0.5
|<500
|1058.0
|1058.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|1058.5
|1059.0
|0.5
|<500
|1065.5
|1066.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-294
|293
|-60
|813
|113.8
|645.0
|645.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|645.5
|646.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|646.0
|647.0
|1.0
|<500
|647.0
|647.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|647.5
|650.0
|2.5
|<500
|650.0
|650.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|652.0
|652.5
|0.5
|500 - 5000
|652.5
|653.0
|0.5
|580 - 1600
|653.0
|653.5
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|653.5
|655.0
|1.5
|<500
|655.0
|655.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|655.5
|656.0
|0.5
|5400 - 16000
|656.0
|656.5
|0.5
|1500 - 10000
|656.5
|656.9
|0.4
|15000 - 55000
|656.9
|658.4
|1.5
|>61000
|658.4
|658.5
|0.1
|17000 - 25000
|658.5
|658.8
|0.3
|600 - 15000
|658.8
|659.0
|0.2
|>61000
|659.0
|659.5
|0.5
|7000 - 55000
|659.5
|660.0
|0.5
|2000 - 5300
|660.0
|660.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|660.5
|661.0
|0.5
|<500
|661.0
|661.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1050
|661.5
|662.6
|1.1
|<500
|662.6
|662.7
|0.1
|>61000
|662.7
|663.0
|0.3
|<500
|663.0
|663.5
|0.5
|<500 - 17900
|663.5
|663.8
|0.3
|>61000
|663.8
|663.9
|0.1
|900 - 1200
|663.9
|664.2
|0.3
|>61000
|664.2
|664.3
|0.1
|10000 - 20000
|664.3
|664.6
|0.3
|>61000
|664.6
|664.9
|0.3
|5800 - 41800
|664.9
|665.0
|0.1
|>61000
|665.0
|665.1
|0.1
|29500 - 56000
|665.1
|665.4
|0.3
|>61000
|665.4
|665.5
|0.1
|900 - 1200
|665.5
|666.0
|0.5
|2100 - 31300
|666.0
|666.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|666.5
|667.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|667.0
|667.5
|0.5
|1200 - 6000
|667.5
|668.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|668.0
|670.5
|2.5
|<500
|670.5
|671.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|671.0
|671.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|671.5
|672.0
|0.5
|800 - 8500
|672.0
|672.5
|0.5
|<500
|674.0
|674.5
|0.5
|<500
|674.5
|675.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|675.0
|676.0
|1.0
|<500
|678.5
|679.5
|1.0
|<500
|679.5
|680.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|721.5
|722.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|742.5
|743.0
|0.5
|<500 - 910
|743.0
|743.5
|0.5
|500 - 2600
|743.5
|744.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-294c1
|293
|-60
|537
|N/A
|No Significant Intersections
|RK-26-294c2
|293
|-60
|768
|N/A
|643.5
|644.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|644.0
|644.5
|0.5
|<500
|644.5
|645.0
|0.5
|<500 - 12000
|658.0
|658.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|666.0
|667.0
|1.0
|<500
|675.5
|676.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|677.0
|677.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|677.5
|678.5
|0.5
|<500
|678.5
|679.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|679.0
|679.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|679.5
|680.0
|0.5
|<500 - 15800
|680.0
|680.5
|0.5
|<500 - 11000
|680.5
|681.0
|0.5
|600 - 5150
|681.0
|681.5
|0.5
|500 - 3600
|681.5
|682.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|682.0
|682.5
|0.5
|<500
|683.0
|683.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|683.5
|684.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8300
|684.0
|684.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|684.5
|685.0
|0.5
|500 - 5100
|685.0
|685.5
|0.5
|<500
|687.5
|688.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3400
|689.0
|689.5
|0.5
|<500
|689.5
|690.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|691.0
|691.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1050
|691.5
|692.0
|0.5
|<500
|692.0
|692.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5600
|692.5
|693.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|693.0
|693.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5650
|693.5
|694.0
|0.5
|1650 - 8700
|694.0
|694.5
|0.5
|2600 - 56400
|694.5
|695.0
|0.5
|3200 - 13800
|695.0
|695.5
|0.5
|600 - 13800
|695.5
|696.0
|0.5
|600 - 6300
|696.0
|696.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|697.0
|697.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4000
|698.0
|698.5
|0.5
|650 - 7500
|698.5
|699.0
|0.5
|2600 - 11000
|699.0
|699.5
|0.5
|2200 - 26700
|699.5
|700.0
|0.5
|600 - 13600
|700.0
|700.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|700.5
|701.5
|0.5
|<500
|701.5
|702.0
|0.5
|<500 - 940
|702.0
|702.5
|0.5
|1100 - 4000
|703.5
|704.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5200
|704.0
|704.5
|0.5
|<500 - 54000
|721.0
|721.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|722.5
|723.0
|0.5
|<500
|735.5
|736.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|755.0
|755.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-295
|265
|-65
|519
|117.0
|No Significant Intersections
|RK-26-296
|69
|-73
|546
|104.9
|322.0
|322.5
|0.5
|<500
|323.0
|323.5
|0.5
|<500
|333.0
|333.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|333.5
|334.0
|0.5
|<500
|340.0
|340.5
|0.5
|<500
|352.5
|353.0
|0.5
|<500
|354.5
|355.0
|0.5
|<500
|355.0
|355.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|355.5
|356.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|356.0
|357.0
|1.0
|<500
|370.0
|370.5
|0.5
|<500
|370.5
|371.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|371.5
|372.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|372.0
|372.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|372.5
|373.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|373.0
|373.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|373.5
|374.5
|1.0
|<500
|374.5
|375.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|375.0
|376.0
|1.0
|<500
|376.0
|376.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4800
|376.5
|377.0
|0.5
|500 - 12500
|377.0
|377.5
|0.5
|800 - 6800
|377.5
|378.0
|0.5
|600 - 2100
|378.0
|378.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3100
|378.5
|379.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|389.5
|391.0
|1.5
|<500
|392.0
|392.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|393.5
|394.5
|1.0
|<500
|408.5
|409.0
|0.5
|<500
|409.5
|410.0
|0.5
|<500
|417.0
|417.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|417.5
|418.0
|0.5
|<500
|420.5
|421.0
|0.5
|<500
|421.0
|421.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|421.5
|422.0
|0.5
|<500
|423.5
|425.0
|1.5
|<500
|425.0
|425.5
|0.5
|1000 - 6900
|425.5
|426.0
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|426.0
|426.5
|0.5
|<500
|426.5
|427.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|427.0
|427.5
|0.5
|5000 - 30000
|427.5
|427.9
|0.4
|>61000
|427.9
|428.0
|0.1
|29200 - 34000
|428.0
|428.5
|0.5
|10000 - 20000
|428.5
|429.0
|0.5
|6300 - 46000
|429.0
|429.5
|0.5
|4500 - 28000
|429.5
|430.0
|0.5
|2500 - 10200
|430.0
|430.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3100
|430.5
|431.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1150
|431.0
|432.0
|1.0
|<500
|438.5
|439.0
|0.5
|<500
|439.5
|440.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|440.0
|441.0
|1.0
|<500
|441.0
|441.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|441.5
|442.0
|0.5
|<500
|442.0
|442.5
|0.5
|600 - 1800
|442.5
|443.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|444.0
|445.0
|1.0
|<500
|445.0
|445.5
|0.5
|600 - 1100
|445.5
|446.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|446.0
|446.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|446.5
|449.5
|3.0
|<500
|449.5
|450.0
|0.5
|500 - 2000
|450.0
|450.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|451.0
|451.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|451.5
|452.0
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|452.0
|452.5
|0.5
|<500
|452.5
|453.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|453.0
|454.0
|1.0
|<500
|471.5
|472.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|472.0
|472.5
|0.5
|600 - 1750
|472.5
|473.0
|0.5
|700 - 3300
|473.0
|473.5
|0.5
|650 - 1420
|473.5
|474.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|474.0
|474.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1350
|474.5
|475.0
|0.5
|<500
|495.5
|496.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|496.0
|496.5
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|496.5
|497.0
|0.5
|<500
|503.0
|503.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|503.5
|504.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|512.0
|512.5
|0.5
|<500
|513.0
|514.0
|1.0
|<500
|517.0
|518.0
|1.0
|<500
|518.0
|518.5
|0.5
|<500 - 810
|518.5
|520.5
|2.0
|<500
|540.5
|541
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|544.5
|545
|0.5
|<500
All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
"High-grade" refers to >10,000 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.
About NexGen
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.
NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Contact Information
Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Technical Disclosure*
All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.
A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to PCE mineralization, scale and grade, the anticipated effects of completed drill results on PCE, the addition of a fifth drill rig at PCE, completion of the 2026 summer drilling program at PCE, receipt and release of the results and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's most recently filed Annual Information Form and NexGen's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by the forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311333