Tinka Resources Limited announces the upgrading of its listing on the OTC from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market . As a result, effective March 29, 2021, the Company’s common shares will start trading on OTCQB under the same ticker symbol “TKRFF”. Tinka’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK OTCQB is a U.S. trading …

Tinka Resources Limited (“Tinka” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces the upgrading of its listing on the OTC from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). As a result, effective March 29, 2021, the Company’s common shares will start trading on OTCQB under the same ticker symbol “TKRFF”. Tinka’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK

OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance the Company’s accessibility to U.S. investors and to increase liquidity and visibility in the United States. By listing on the OTCQB, Tinka’s current and new U.S. investors now have greater access, ease of trading, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

On behalf of the Board, “Graham Carman“

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO+ Investor Information:

www.tinkaresources.com

Rob Bruggeman 1.416.884.3556

rbruggeman@tinkaresources.com

Company Contact:

Mariana Bermudez 1.604.699.0202

info@tinkaresources.com

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone has an estimated Indicated resource of 11.7 Mt grading 6.9% zinc, 15 g/t silver & 0.2% lead and an Inferred resource of 45.0 Mt grading 5.6% zinc, 17 g/t silver & 0.2% lead (dated November 26, 2018). The Colqui Silver Zone (oxide) has an estimated Indicated resource of 7.4 Mt grading 60 g/t silver, and an Inferred resource of 8.5 Mt grading 48 g/t silver occurring from surface (dated May 25, 2016). A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Zinc Zone was released on July 2, 2019 (see release).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively “forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka’s management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current coronavirus pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/637725/Tinka-Lists-on-OTCQBR-Venture-Market-Under-Ticker-Symbol-TKRFF