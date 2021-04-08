Winners and Losers from the American Jobs Plan

On March 31, 2021, the White House released details of the American Jobs Plan a $2.2 trillion eight-year plan to improve the infrastructure of the United States. While the program uses the term infrastructure loosely to include modernizing schools and childcare facilities and providing affordable housing, it is worth noting that the proposal includes $100 billion to upgrade the nation’s energy transmission industry. …

On March 31, 2021, the White House released details of the American Jobs Plan (AJP), a $2.2 trillion eight-year plan to improve the infrastructure of the United States. While the program uses the term infrastructure loosely to include modernizing schools and childcare facilities and providing affordable housing, it is worth noting that the proposal includes $100 billion to upgrade the nation’s energy transmission industry. In support for this expenditure, the president cited a Department of Energy study that found that power outages cost the U.S. Economy up to $70 billion annually. The plan attacks many aspects of the current energy system and would have a dramatic impact on the energy and utility industries.Read More >>