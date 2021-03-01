TSX SYMBOL: FCU

Fission Uranium Corp. (“Fission” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy will present at the BMO Metals and Mining Conference, which will take place virtually from March 1 5, 2021.

Mr. McElroy will provide an overview of Fission’s completed transition from explorer to developer, as well as the current activity and next steps for the Company’s advanced, high-grade and near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan . He will be participating in the Rapid Fire, Fireside Chat on March 3 at 3:00pm EST .

Fireside Chat Details

Date : March 3, 2021

: Time : 3:00pm EST

: Spokesperson : Ross McElroy , President and CEO

Investors interested in attending the Fission Uranium webcast at the event can register here bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-fission .

Drilling Update

Fission is also pleased to announced that core drilling has now commenced at its PLS property – host to the large, high-grade and near surface Triple R deposit – in Saskatchewan, Canada . The fully funded, 43-hole program will focus on increasing the Indicated classified resource of the Triple R deposit’s R780E zone, and also upgrading to Indicated the large R840W zone ~500m west of the deposit. The R840W zone is at present substantially drilled to Inferred classification, and thus not currently included in the resource used in the prefeasibility study. Success of the planned drill program has the potential to increase the resource used in the upcoming feasibility study.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia . Fission’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

