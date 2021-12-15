Battery Metals Investing News
 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Energy Fuels is quickly building a new, environmentally friendly REE supply chain in the United States , and the Project with NSP represents an exciting opportunity to significantly improve the REE metal-making process and potentially provide Energy Fuels with a competitive advantage in the REE supply chain. At its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") in Utah , the Company is currently producing mixed REE carbonate ( "REE Carbonate" ) while recovering uranium from natural monazite sands ( "Monazite" ) which are produced as a low-cost byproduct of heavy mineral sands mining in the U.S. and around the globe. Energy Fuels' REE Carbonate is the most advanced REE product being produced in the U.S. today. The Company is also moving quickly toward producing REE Oxides at the Mill using proven solvent extraction ( "SX" ) technologies. The Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium oxides using SX technology.

Founded in 2008, NSP originally focused on producing solar quality silicon metals and refractory metal powders, eventually turning its attention to the production of titanium and alloy powders through sodium reduction. More recently, NSP has developed a process to create REE Metals from REE Oxides through molten sodium reduction of anhydrous REE chloride materials in a process similar to the Kroll process (called the "Hunter Titanium Process") which is used for the production of titanium metals through sodium reduction.

The production of REE Metals utilizing the Technology will involve feeding anhydrous REE chloride materials, which are free of water, into a molten sodium bath. A rapid reaction takes place between the molten sodium and the REE chlorides. The process is highly exothermic, releasing energy, so the molten sodium acts to control the rate of the reaction. The reaction products are REE Metal and sodium chloride, commonly known as salt.

The NSP sodium reduction of REE Metals has several advantages over the industry standard REE metal making method, which utilizes electrolytic reduction of REE oxides in molten lithium fluoride/REE fluoride baths. First, the NSP process does not have any associated air emissions, and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology, which emits carbofluoromethane (CF4) gas, which is a powerful GHG. Second, current estimates indicate that the NSP process is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods, because it does not consume graphite crucible materials and utilizes significantly less energy and labor. Finally, the NSP process requires anhydrous chloride feeds, which we believe can be generated directly from rich liquor streams coming from the Mill's planned SX circuit. This could eliminate the need for oxalate precipitation and calcination of materials destined for REE metal making. As a result of these factors, operating cost savings are currently estimated to potentially be several times less than conventional REE metal-making methods.

As with any new technology, risks are present which must be evaluated and addressed, including successfully creating anhydrous chloride feeds at a commercial scale with the associated risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product, and the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products.

NSP holds two U.S. patents and one pending patent application for the Technology, under which it has proven the ability to produce REE Metals on a kilogram batch scale basis at the U.S. Department of Energy's Technology Readiness Level ( "TRL" ) 5. Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project is intended to advance the Technology to allow for: (i) the continuous, pilot-scale production of 10 kilograms per hour of neodymium-praseodymium ( "NdPr" ) metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7; (ii) the separate build of a batch reactor able to produce key minor magnet metals (e.g., dysprosium, terbium); and (iii) the demonstration of samarium-cobalt alloy production. The Project will be directed by Energy Fuels with technical support from other research firms and institutions as required.

Under the MOU, the parties will negotiate and enter into binding agreements ( "Definitive Agreements" ) that govern the Project, including the creation of a new entity that will hold an exclusive license to the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. The MOU contemplates a phased development of the Project to scale-up to the production of 1,000 metric tonnes of one or more REE Metals per year. Energy Fuels will have the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the entity and Technology, as it relates to REE Metal making, by making the following capital investments:

  1. US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution of the MOU;
  2. US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements;
  3. US$1 million within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements to be applied to the Project's 2022 budget and work plan; and
  4. Energy Fuels will fund all future approved annual budgets as may be required for commercialization of the Project, up to a maximum additional expenditure of US$8.5 million over three (3) years, totaling US$10 million for the Project.

Upon the successful completion of the Project and the $10 million investment, Energy Fuels will control the exclusive rights to the entity and the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. Energy Fuels will also have the right to cease funding at various decision points during the Project, at which point Energy Fuels will hold a percentage of the new entity and Technology, proportional to its amount contributed. If Energy Fuels ceases funding prior to earning 100% of the Technology, NSP will have the right in certain circumstances to acquire Energy Fuels' interest in the entity and Technology by reimbursing Energy Fuels for its expenditures on the Project.

Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "Metal-making is a critical step in the rare earth supply chain. Energy Fuels has already restored monazite 'crack-and-leach' capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah , where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels. We are also quickly moving toward adding solvent extraction separation equipment at the Mill and associated permitting that will allow us to produce commercial separated rare earth oxide powders in the coming years. In fact, we are already well advanced with piloting these capabilities on a continuous 24/7 basis at the Mill today.

"The next step in rare earth processing and refining is turning those separated rare earth oxide powders into usable rare earth metals and alloys, particularly NdPr metal needed for NdFeB magnets used in EVs, wind generation and other technologies. We are interested in Nanoscale Powders' technology because we believe it has the potential to produce REE metals at lower cost, using less energy, and producing significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional REE metal making methods. If successful, Nanoscale's metal-making technology could be orders of magnitude safer and less expensive than the current established technology. This is the type of technology we as Americans need to develop to produce advanced rare earth materials in a cost-competitive manner, while achieving the highest standards of protection of public health, safety, and the environment. Nanoscale Powders has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale, and then to commercial scale in the coming years. Our relationship with Nanoscale Powders demonstrates Energy Fuels' commitment to fully integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible."

Implementation of this initiative is subject to the execution of Definitive Agreements.

ABOUT Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

ABOUT NANOSCALE

Nanoscale Powders LLC ( www.nanoscalepowders.com ) is a Boston -based, privately held company, operating patented processes capable of producing a wide range of engineered metal, alloy and ceramic powders and powder-derived products, including solids as well as additive-manufacturing powders. For further information, please contact Andrew.matheson@nanoscalepowders.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Energy Fuels. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Energy Fuels' objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: any expectation that the Project will be successful; any expectation that the Project has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible or at all; any expectation that Energy Fuels will move quickly toward producing separated REE Oxides at the Mill using proven SX technologies or at all; any expectation that the Technology is a superior technology for the production of REE Metals; any expectation that application of the Technology does not result in any associated air emissions and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology; any expectation that the Technology is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods or that operating cost savings are potentially several times less than conventional methods; any expectation that Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project will advance the Technology to allow for the continuous, pilot-scale, production of 10 kilograms per hour of NdPr metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7 or that the other objectives of the Project will be achieved; any expectation that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into binding Definitive Agreements such that the Project will proceed past the MOU stage; any expectation that Energy Fuels will earn a 100% interest in the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making; and any expectation that the Technology will be advanced to commercial scale in the coming years. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: technical difficulties; processing difficulties and upsets; the risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product; the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products; licensing, permitting and regulatory delays; litigation risks; competition from others; and market factors, including future demand for and prices realized from the sale of REEs and REE Metals. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Overview

Uranium demonstrated that despite disruptions and even a global pandemic, it is still one of the best-performing commodities in the resource industry, according to leading strategists. With the current demand for the valuable mineral outreaching present supply, the world is seeing a bullish uranium market like never before.

The biggest uranium producers in Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Namibia saw mine closures and production cuts in 2020, leading to a 13-million-pound decline but significantly higher prices for the mineral. With mining operations slowly coming back online, US and Western-centric uranium companies leverage a chance to get a head start on the international competition and bullish market conditions that are hard to ignore.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is the largest producer of uranium in the US, owns more US capacity, and holds the biggest in-ground uranium resource portfolio of any producer or near-producer.

Energy Fuels is the only uranium producer with both conventional production and In Situ Recovery (ISR) in the US. Its standalone White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the country and leverages early-mover advantages in current production, scalability, capacity and regional dominance. In 2019, the White Mesa Mill became the number one producer of vanadium in the US, with production levels reaching 1.9 million pounds at 99.7 percent high-purity vanadium. And, in 2021, the White Mesa Mill began commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product at a stage more advanced than any other US company.

The mill boasts strategic positioning near highly prospective conventional uranium projects owned by Energy Fuels and other miners. This portfolio includes the La Sal and Henry Mountain/Bullfrog projects in Utah, the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and the Sheep Mountain project in Wyoming. All projects host substantial uranium mineralization and mining-friendly conditions.

The company’s main  short-term conventional operation is the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona. This high-grade uranium production asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S., leveraging advanced stage positioning. The asset is currently licensed, developed and being held on stand-by and well maintained by Energy Fuels in preparation for improving markets.

Additionally, Energy Fuels has two high-quality licensed and developed ISR production operations in its robust asset portfolio. The Alta Mesa ISR project in Texas hosts significant resources and exploration potential across 200,000 acres and the Nichols Ranch ISR project in Wyoming leverages 34 licensed wellfields, which advantageously benefits its long-term production profile. Both projects are on standby in anticipation of improving market conditions.

Energy Fuels offers excellent leverage to rising uranium prices and is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for additional domestic and global uranium supplies. The company also expects to earn additional revenues through third-party recycling and toll processing, production of other valuable minerals (including rare earths and vanadium), and other business opportunities at its White Mesa Mill.

In 2021, the company added Rare Earth Elements (REE) to its robust portfolio of critical metal production in efforts to transform the company into “America’s Critical Mineral Hub,” as described by Energy Fuels president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers. The future plans for the company include focusing on significant uranium production at the White Mesa Mill while also developing a complementary, fully integrated REE business.

“While we are obviously extremely excited about the potential for rare earths, our core business remains uranium production, and by almost any metric, including a successful track record of past and current uranium production, experience in both ISR and conventional uranium mining, existing licensed and constructed processing capacity, U.S.-origin inventory, recycling capabilities, and the like, Energy Fuels is clearly the leading U.S. uranium company as well. We are particularly excited by actions the Biden Administration is taking to address climate change and support nuclear energy,” commented Chalmers.

Energy Fuels Inc. has an impressive management team consisting of resource development, finance and M&A heavyweights. With over a century of combined experience in related fields, this leadership primes the company for economic success and exciting uranium production expansion.

Energy Fuels’ Company Highlights

  • Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the US.
  • The company is entering commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product in 2021, with plans to install fully integrated rare earth capabilities in the coming years.
  • The company became the only primary vanadium producer in North America in 2019 with its White Mesa Mill.
  • The White Mesa Mill in Utah is the only conventional uranium and vanadium mill operating in the US. It leverages an impressive annual capacity of over 8 million pounds of uranium.
  • The Nichols Ranch ISR project is an existing ISR facility in Wyoming, licensed to produce two million pounds of uranium per annum.
  • The Alta Mesa ISR project is a significant existing ISR production on standby in Texas with 1.5 million pounds of annual capacity.
  • The company operates significant future scalability potential with three large-scale uranium projects containing over 50 million pounds of combined measured and indicated resources at the Sheep Mountain (fully-permitted), Roca Honda (advanced-stage permitting) and Bullfrog projects (pre-permitting stage).
  • The company executes its alliance with RadTran to evaluate the recovery of thorium and radium from its existing rare earth carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy cancer therapeutics.
  • International Consolidated Uranium Inc. entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energy Fuels to acquire a portfolio of conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado.

Energy Fuels’ Key Projects

White Mesa Mill

The White Mesa Mill is strategically located in southeast Utah, central to high grade uranium and vanadium mines in the United States. The mill is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States and operates extensive controls to ensure air, water, wildlife and environmental sustainability. The White Mesa Mill just began production of an intermediate rare earth product (mixed rare earth carbonate) and also has the capability of producing a high-purity vanadium product.

Since 2013, the mill has produced over six million pounds of uranium, reaching highs of 917,000 pounds of uranium in 2018. The asset has a licensed capacity to produce over eight million pounds of uranium per year. Although the mill has an ideal positioning to generate revenue through third-party toll milling, recycling low-cost alternate feed materials and participating in the cleanup of historic uranium mines in the region.

White Mesa Mill provides the company with a multitude of business opportunities, including the production of uranium, rare earths and vanadium. The mill gives Energy Fuels an early-mover domination in the uranium space as one of only two operating conventional uranium mills in North America.

Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant

The flagship Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant, located in South Texas, is a proven low-cost uranium producer, well-known within the US nuclear industry. The project is a fully licensed and constructed ISR asset that sits on over 200,000 acres of private land. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.

Between 2005 and 2013, the facility produced about 4.6 million pounds of uranium, including over one million pounds in two of those years. Its total operating capacity stands at 1.5 pounds of uranium per year. Additionally, the current measured and indicated mineral resources report 3.6 million pounds of uranium at averaged grades of 0.111 percent uranium with 16.8 million pounds of inferred mineral resources at average grades of 0.121 percent uranium. The large private land position contains highly prospective ground for future exploration and resource expansion.

Energy Fuels currently has Alta Mesa in a state of readiness and maintenance to resume production following market conditions.

Nichols Ranch ISR Project

The Nichols Ranch ISR project is located in the prolific Powder River Basin of Wyoming. Energy Fuels acquired this key production asset in 2015 through its acquisition of Uranerz Energy Corporation.

In 2017, Energy Fuels produced about 366,000 pounds of uranium at Nichols Ranch and produced over 140,000 pounds of uranium the year later. The company currently has an additional 34 wellfields permitted for future production as market conditions warrant, ensuring a long-term production profile.

The following steps for Nichols Ranch include increasing its production and advancing yield potential from the facility’s current licensed capacity of two million pounds of uranium per year. The project hosts significant expansion potential and has extensive controls in place to ensure environmental and wildlife protection.

Pinyon Plain Mine

The Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona is a licensed and substantially developed uranium mine that hosts the highest grade permitted mineralization in the US. The mine is currently on standby awaiting improved prices, and its surface infrastructure and production shaft are completed. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the asset.

The mine hosts measured and indicated uranium resources at 2.43 million pounds at average grades of 0.88 percent uranium. The company intends to ship ore produced from the mine to its White Mesa Mill for processing. Pinyon Plain also has the potential to become a significant copper producer with measured and indicated copper resources of 11.94 million pounds at average grades of 5.93 percent copper.

The asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S. The asset currently is on stand-by.

Henry Mountains Complex

The Henry Mountains complex is a contiguous group of uranium properties, including the Tony M and Southwest deposit and the Copper Bench and the Indian Bench (Bullfrog) deposits in Utah. Its NI 43-101 technical report shows approximately 2.5 million tons of indicated resources with an average grade of 0.27 percent uranium and approximately 1.61 million tons of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.25 percent uranium.

The fully-permitted and developed Tony M portion of the Henry Mountains complex is currently on standby, with the high-grade Bullfrog deposit preparing for permitting. Energy Fuels estimates Henry Mountain could produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year as a strategic asset near the company’s White Mesa Mill.

La Sal Complex

The La Sal complex is a fully permitted and developed series of mines, including four uranium and vanadium mines (La Sal, Beaver, Energy Queen and Pandora) connected by an extensive network of underground workings. The complex is located in the La Sal mining district, Utah along the La Sal trend, which runs east to west for about 20 miles. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of La Sal.

Past exploration on the asset includes production in early 2013 and test mining in 2019, revealing high-grade uranium and vanadium. La Sal hosts measured and indicated mineral resources hovering 4.1 million pounds of uranium and 21.5 million pounds of vanadium at average grades of 0.18 percent uranium and 0.94 percent vanadium.

Moving forward, Energy Fuels plans to continue with its readiness activities and expects to complete a surface and underground drilling program at the La Sal complex to potentially expand the known uranium and vanadium resources in a future resource report.

Sheep Mountain Project

The Sheep Mountain project is a fully-permitted conventional uranium mine located approximately eight miles south of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, on a land package totaling 4,475 acres. The project includes the Congo pit, a proposed open-pit development and the existing Sheep Mountain underground mine.

The Sheep Mountain mine is a formerly producing conventional uranium mine with the potential to become a long-term uranium production center at higher uranium prices. The project has a resource estimate of approximately 12.9 million tons of measured and indicated resources at an average grade of 0.12 percent uranium, including 18.4 million pounds of reserves.

Energy Fuels has already strategically acquired its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the Sheep Mountain project, which was the last major government approval required to begin mining at this site. Energy Fuels plans to redevelop Sheep Mountain using conventional underground and open-pit mining methods with uranium produced in a new heap leach extraction process. The pre-feasibility study estimates Sheep Mountain can produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium annually over its 15-year lifespan.

Roca Honda

The Roca Honda project is located in northwest New Mexico within trucking distance of Energy Fuels’ White Mesa mill. Honda is one of the largest and highest-grade development-stage uranium projects in the US. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.

The project hosts 1.51 million tons of measured and indicated resources, with an average grade of 0.48 percent uranium containing 14.56 million pounds of uranium and an additional 1.20 million tons of inferred mineral resources with an average grade of 0.47 percent uranium containing 11.21 million pounds of uranium. Roca Honda has strategic positioning adjacent to General Atomics’ Mount Taylor mine and could see similarly successful yield as its geographic neighbor.

Energy Fuels is currently working towards advanced stages of permitting for Roca Honda and could see up to 2.7 million pounds of annual uranium production for the project over a nine-year mine life.

Energy Fuels’ Management Team

Mark Chalmers — President, CEO & Director

Mark Chalmers brings an extensive background in both the U.S. and global uranium mining and processing industries to Energy Fuels.  From 2011 to 2015, he served as executive general manager of Production for Paladin Energy Ltd., a uranium producer with assets in Australia and Africa, including the Langer Heinrich and Kayelekera mines, where he oversaw sustained, significant increases in production while reducing operating costs.

Chalmers also possesses extensive experience in ISR uranium production, including management of the Beverley Uranium Mine owned by General Atomics in Australia and the Highland mine owned by Cameco Corporation. Chalmers has consulted with several of the largest players in the uranium supply sector, including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Marubeni and currently serves as the Chair of the Australian Uranium Council, a position he has held since 2007.

David C. Frydenlund — CFO, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

David Frydenlund’s expertise extends to NRC, EPA, State and Federal regulatory and environmental laws and regulations. From 1997 to 2012, Frydenlund was VP of Regulatory Affairs, counsel and corporate secretary of Denison Mines Corp. and its predecessor International Uranium Corporation and was also a director of IUC from 1997 to 2006. From 1996 to 1997, Frydenlund was a VP of the Lundin Group of international public mining and oil and gas companies. Before, he was a partner with the Vancouver law firm of Ladner Downs, where his practice focused on corporate, securities and international mining transactions law. He was also an adjunct professor, corporate law, at the University of British Columbia Faculty of Law from 1990 to1994.

Curtis H. Moore — VP of Marketing & Corporate Development

Curtis Moore is in charge of product marketing for Energy Fuels and is closely involved in mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, public relations, and corporate law. He has been with Energy Fuels for over 14 years, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Prior, Moore worked in multi-family real estate development, government relations and public affairs, production homebuilding and private law practice. He is a licensed attorney in the State of Colorado.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies. Read More >>

