Uranium

Investing News
.

Core Understanding of Nuclear Energy

- May 16th, 2021
energy fuels logo

The core of every atom, the nucleus, is made up of even smaller particles, protons and neutrons. The force holding the nucleus together stores a huge amount of energy. To obtain energy from the nucleus, scientists came up with a process of splitting a heavy atom into lighter atoms. Because the lighter atoms don’t need as much energy to hold the nucleus together as the heavy atoms, energy is released as heat or …

The core of every atom, the nucleus, is made up of even smaller particles, protons and neutrons. The force holding the nucleus together stores a huge amount of energy. To obtain energy from the nucleus, scientists came up with a process of splitting a heavy atom into lighter atoms. Because the lighter atoms don’t need as much energy to hold the nucleus together as the heavy atoms, energy is released as heat or light. This process is called nuclear fission. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Energy Fuels Inc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Energy Fuels Inc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Uranium Outlook 2021: Positive Fundamentals Point to Growth
5 Largest Uranium Producers in the World
Q2 Uranium Results Are In — Key Takeaways from Top Producers
Uranium Mining in the US

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×