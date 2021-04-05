CanAlaska: Change to Board

Victor Fern to go to new role with Cameco and OranoCanAlaska address changeCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. reports that Victor Fern has resigned from the CanAlaska Board to pursue a new community role supporting Cameco and Orano’s operations in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska’s Managment and Board of Directors wish Victor well in this new community role, and wishes to acknowledge the strong supporting role Victor has had with …

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) (“CanAlaska” or the “Company”) reports that Victor Fern has resigned from the CanAlaska Board to pursue a new community role supporting Cameco and Orano’s operations in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska’s Managment and Board of Directors wish Victor well in this new community role, and wishes to acknowledge the strong supporting role Victor has had with the direction of the Company’s activities since his appointment in 2008.

Photo: Peter Daslerand Victor Fern

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/79358_9677ba04040abbdf_001full.jpg

At the time of his appointment in March 2008 Mr Victor Fern was the immediate past Chief of the Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation, at Fond du Lac, Saskatchewan. Mr Fern has been a longstanding member of the environmental monitoring committee for the Northern Athabasca area, and is involved with various private business interests in the Fond du Lac-Black Lake area. His extensive experience at uranium mining and milling operations in Northern Saskatchewan, and his 13 year tenure on the CanAlaska board makes him well suited to his new role as an advisor and educator in the community.

CanAlaska President, Peter Dasler, comments; “It has been a pleasure to work with Victor for the past 14 years, and to meet his friends and community. His new Community Liaison responsibilities for Cameco and Orano highlight how well regarded and knowledgeable is Victor. We can all learn a lot from each other, and I look forward to continuing our friendship and interactions in multiple matters into the future. Thank you Victor, best wishes from me and CanAlaska’s Board.

Other news.

CanAlaska is moving to new offices in our current building. The new office address is Suite 580, 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC. V6C 2T6. This address will take effect May 1 2021.

