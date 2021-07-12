PPE is the foundational element of NASA’s lunar Gateway Maxar Technologies a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that the Power and Propulsion Element it is developing for NASA’s lunar Gateway has passed its first Preliminary Design Review and remains on track for launch in 2024. Passing PDR-1 means that Maxar expects to finalize the PPE system-level …

PPE is the foundational element of NASA’s lunar Gateway

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) it is developing for NASA’s lunar Gateway has passed its first Preliminary Design Review (PDR) and remains on track for launch in 2024.

Passing PDR-1 means that Maxar expects to finalize the PPE system-level design over the next year, culminating in the Critical Design Review in May 2022. A second PDR this fall will verify that the evolved PPE design meets mission requirements and is cleared for final design review and fabrication. During this period, Maxar will continue to take delivery of flight hardware units based on the company’s 1300-class spacecraft platform .

Maxar’s PPE is the foundational element of the Gateway, providing power, maneuvering, attitude control and communications systems for the lunar orbiting outpost. Gateway is a cornerstone of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon and enable future crewed missions to Mars. PPE is managed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

In 2020, NASA introduced new requirements, including the integration of the PPE with Northrop Grumman’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) on the ground to enable launch of both modules together on a single SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. This change reduced Gateway’s risk profile and increased its cost effectiveness, necessitating the need for a second PDR that reflects the evolved program design.

Maxar’s 1300-class spacecraft are currently supporting the following NASA missions:

PPE, the highest power solar electric propulsion spacecraft ever built

Psyche, a deep space mission to a metal-rich asteroid

OSAM-1, an on-orbit assembly, manufacturing and refueling demonstration

TEMPO, a climate sensor hosted on a commercial communications satellite

“Clearing this development milestone for PPE is a significant accomplishment,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Program Delivery. “PPE is one of several NASA programs built on Maxar’s trusted 1300-class spacecraft platform, which leverages decades of our commercial design, manufacturing and operations expertise. At Maxar, our team is agile, and our spacecraft are versatile. The progress we have made on PPE is further evidence that we are prepared to meet a broad range of civil, commercial and national security mission needs.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “potential”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.maxar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005034/en/

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Gursky

Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer

1-303-684-2207

jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Abby Dickes

Government Marketing & Communications Manager

1-202-750-0914

abby.dickes@maxar.com