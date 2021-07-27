Marijuana Company of America, Inc. a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries hempSmart ™ and cDistro, will be exhibiting at the 2021 Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas being held July 27-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention CenterRecently acquired MCOA asset cDistro, distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and …

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) (‘the Company’), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries hempSmart ™ and cDistro, will be exhibiting at the 2021 Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas being held July 27-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Recently acquired MCOA asset cDistro, distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America, and will be featuring the new Marley One™ product line, the first global functional mushroom consumer brand, licensed and distributed by Silo Wellness Inc. (‘Silo Wellness‘) (CSE:SILO)(OTCQB:SILFF)(FRA:3K70), a leading global psychedelics company. The product offering includes a range of functional mushroom tinctures, including species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement.

“We anticipate large volume sales with this strong brand recognition associated with Bob Marley Family name,” said Ron Russo, President of cDistro.

hempSmart ™, MCOA’s other wholly owned subsidiary will be at the Champs Trade Show exhibiting its extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency.

“We are thrilled to be part of this premier cannabis trade show and this opportunity could not have come at a better time with the rapid expansion and vertical integration that has recently taken place at MCOA, coupled with the excitement of showcasing together for the first time our premium hempSmart ™ brands alongside the plethora of cannabis product offerings from our recently acquired cDistro distributor,” said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA also indicated that its Joint Venture Partner, Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) will be exhibiting alongside the Company.

Russo added, “This Champs Trade Show will allow MCOA executives and subsidiaries to meet with prominent people, retailers, and other companies in the cannabis space. The event offers us the opportunity to network with retailers, and other leaders in the industry as well afford us the chance to showcase our newest product Marley One, the first global functional mushroom brand, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family.”

“hempSmart ™ will be featuring many exciting products and features at the Champs Trade Show, such as a product redesign and our new mental health check text messaging community service called ‘we’re in this together.’ We want our brand to reach beyond our physical product in a new impactful manner never before seen by other CBD companies. We’re building a community of support and resources for our customers to take advantage of,” said Glen Bonilla, Sales Director and Brand Manager of hempSmart ™.

Bonilla added, “With our recent expansion of our hempSMART™ branded product lines and marketing channels, we look ahead with great enthusiasm as we showcase our products at the Champs Trade Show, which will be the first time selling directly to retailers. We have continued to receive wonderful responses about our premium CBD products from satisfied consumers sharing their success stories of overall improvement in leading a more positive lifestyle. Hearing this positive feedback from people who buy our products is so fulfilling and there’s no better feeling than knowing we are making a difference in the lives of our customers.”

To see MCOA, Cdistro , hempSmart ™, and Cannab is Global Inc. at the 2021 Champs Trade Show, please visit booth #1042.

About CHAMPS Trade Show

Champs has established itself as the premier counter-culture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry.

Since 1999, hundreds of exhibitors meet across the country each year face-to-face with thousands of retail and wholesale buyers from all over the world at CHAMPS Trade Shows.

CHAMPS exhibitors include manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, glass artists, inventors, and suppliers who showcase a massive selection of smoking accessories, counter-culture products, clothing, hand-blown glass, and other specialty gifts.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry. MCOA focuses on acquisitions, as well as sales and marketing efforts of its wholly owned subsidiaries cDistro Distributor and hempsmart™ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products.

About hempSMART

hempSMART™ offers an extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The Company will direct the sale of its products to wholesalers, distributors, the medical community, online e-commerce consumer platforms, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company has also launched international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About cDistro

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

About Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the Canadian (CSE:SILO) and Frankfurt (FRA:CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB:SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.marleyone.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains ‘forward-looking statements,’ which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as ‘anticipate,’ ‘seek,’ ‘intend,’ ‘believe,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘project,’ ‘plan,’ or similar phrases may be deemed ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

