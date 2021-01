Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9 a.m. MT on February 18, 2021 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv’s website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304

investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (281) 210-5253

