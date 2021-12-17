Energy Investing News
Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces that the previously announced acquisition by Canadian Natural of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Storm Resources Ltd. pursuant to a plan of arrangement has been completed.Canadian Natural welcomes Storm employees to its Northeast British Columbia and Calgary head office teams. The acquired production, infrastructure and land complements Canadian Natural's ...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced acquisition by Canadian Natural of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm") pursuant to a plan of arrangement has been completed.

Canadian Natural welcomes Storm employees to its Northeast British Columbia and Calgary head office teams. The acquired production, infrastructure and land complements Canadian Natural's natural gas assets in the Northeast British Columbia area, providing the Company further opportunities to leverage synergies within our diversified portfolio.

Canadian Natural is working to finalize its 2022 Budget as we optimize and leverage synergies of the newly acquired assets. As such, the Company targets to release the details of its 2022 Budget as well as host a conference call and slide presentation on January 11, 2022. Further details of the conference call and webcast can be found on the Company's website at www.cnrl.com.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company and the announced transaction contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for a complete forward-looking statement advisory at www.cnrl.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107998

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ:CA CNQ Oil and Gas Investing
CNQ:CA,CNQ

Imperial provides 2022 corporate guidance outlook

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2022. The company's corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing performance of existing assets, prioritizing shareholder returns and progressing key sustainability initiatives.

Capital spending is forecast at $1.4 billion, reflecting continued capital discipline and efficient project execution. Spending for 2022 includes the ramp-up of the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oil sands facility, completion and commissioning of the Sarnia products pipeline in southern Ontario as well as on-going investment in Kearl's autonomous fleet and the application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake. A final investment decision for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project is expected in 2022 and will be based on several factors including government support and approvals, market conditions and economic competitiveness.

Keep reading... Show less

Cenovus announces sale of Tucker asset for $800 million

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has reached an agreement to sell its Tucker thermal asset for total cash proceeds of $800 million. Proceeds from this transaction will further accelerate the company's reduction of net debt and enhance its capacity to increase shareholder returns. Including this transaction, the company expects to realize almost $2 billion of total proceeds from asset sales announced in 2021.

"This is yet another example of Cenovus seizing opportunities to generate incremental value for shareholders," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus's President & Chief Executive Officer. "With Tucker and the other divestitures announced this year, we have delivered on our asset sales commitment for 2021, positioning the company well to focus on higher-return opportunities in the portfolio and continue increasing returns to shareholders."

Keep reading... Show less
Top Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Top Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Click here to read the previous top oil and gas stocks article.

Oil and gas prices rallied in 2021 as demand returned to pre-COVID levels. Despite policy moves by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and natural gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix.

Geopolitical uncertainty and the pandemic continue to weigh on oil and gas prices, but analysts expect healthy demand levels for oil and natural gas heading into 2022.

The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2021 on stronger oil and gas prices.

Keep reading... Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Closes Acquisition of Western Canadian Royalty Assets and Expands Sustainability-Linked Loan

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition from Heritage Royalty of over 1.9 million acres of royalty lands throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba (the " Royalty Lands ") including over 1.7 million net acres of fee simple mineral title lands; and (ii) extensive seismic assets that are complementary to the Royalty Lands, for total cash consideration of $728 million (the " Acquisition "). The Acquisition has an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Concurrent with closing the Acquisition, PrairieSky expanded its unsecured revolving Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility (" SLL Credit Facility ") to $725 million from $425 million. The SLL Credit Facility provides for a permitted increase to $800 million, subject to lender consent. The maturity date of the SLL Credit Facility remains February 28, 2025, and pricing and covenants are unchanged. The expanded SLL was used to partially fund the Acquisition. The previously announced $500 million term loan provided by TD Securities Inc. (the " Term Loan ") was not drawn upon to fund the Acquisition and was terminated concurrent with expansion of the SLL Credit Facility.

Keep reading... Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Closes $230.1 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 17,169,500 common shares (including 2,239,500 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters) at a price of $13.40 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $230.1 million. The syndicate of underwriters was led by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners and co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund the previously announced $728 million acquisition of 1.9 million acres of royalty lands across Western Canada and complementary seismic assets. The common shares issued in connection with the Offering are eligible to receive the dividend declared on December 8, 2021, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 GUIDANCE, PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND RELEASES 2021 ESG REPORT WITH SUSTAINABILITY GOALS

AltaGas remains focused on executing its long-term strategic plan to deliver sustainable and compounding value for its stakeholders while setting goals to reduce its carbon footprint and positioning AltaGas for the years ahead.

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announced its 2022 guidance and outlook; provided an update on its long-term strategic plan, and released its 2021 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report, including sustainability goals.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News