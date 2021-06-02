Nickel

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (“Nickel Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) that was held on June 2, 2021 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek’s auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

162,642,753

1,295,731

99.21%

0.79%

Mark Fields

162,825,579

1,112,905

99.32%

0.68%

Stuart Harshaw

162,832,598

1,105,886

99.33%

0.67%

Wayne Kirk

162,832,198

1,106,286

99.33%

0.67%

Myron G. Manternach

158,717,615

5,220,869

96.82%

3.18%

David Peat

162,488,763

1,449,721

99.12%

0.88%

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

158,740,695

5,197,789

96.83%

3.17%

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure and is located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which supports year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating additional opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

