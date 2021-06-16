NanoXplore Inc. announces that it has entered into a multiyear agreement to supply GrapheneBlack™ grade of products to Techmer PM, LLC which agreement includes a customer-based exclusivity. Based in Tennessee, Techmer PM is one of the largest plastic compounders in North America, specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. Supported by worldwide manufacturing capabilities, …

NanoXplore Inc. (“ NanoXplore ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces that it has entered into a multiyear agreement to supply GrapheneBlack™ grade of products to Techmer PM, LLC (“ Techmer PM ”), which agreement includes a customer-based exclusivity.

Based in Tennessee, Techmer PM is one of the largest plastic compounders in North America, specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. Supported by worldwide manufacturing capabilities, Techmer PM will market its graphene-enhanced plastic compounds to a variety of industries in a number of diverse end uses and applications.

Graphene can deliver a host of benefits to various plastic formulations, to include boosting the strength of recycled resins, improving electrical conductivity properties, enabling lightweighting, and enhancing both barrier effectiveness and chemical resistance. Techmer PM’s aim is to provide the highest performance properties possible across a wide spectrum of compounds and end products, which makes this agreement a significant technology collaboration for the Corporation.

Michael A. McHenry, Chief Executive Officer of Techmer PM, commented:

“We are a materials design company using leading-edge technologies to design customer and market-focused solutions. The long-term agreement with NanoXplore complements our approach , which is to customize solutions to maximize performance through collaborations and the leveraging of leading-edge technology.”

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

“This agreement is particularly exciting , as it allows us to further emphasize the value of graphene and enhance the profile of our GrapheneBlack™ brand. It also fosters collaboration with a leader in the U.S. market and furthers our efforts to expand the use of graphene.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

About Techmer PM, LLC

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM was recognized by Plastics News as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” in six of the past eight years. Learn more by visiting techmerpm.com .

