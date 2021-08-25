BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced that registration is now open for its 8 th annual Security Summit. Hosted virtually for the second year in a row, the event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe to experience a blend of live and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on topics ranging from cybersecurity innovations and best practices, prevention-first security, endpoint management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as IoT and connected vehicle platform differentiation.

Taking place on Wednesday October 13 th and free to attend, the packed agenda will feature compelling keynote addresses with BlackBerry executives, product demos and how-to sessions, customer-led case studies, talks from BlackBerry’s Threat Research team as well as additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees’ understanding of the cybersecurity and IoT technology landscapes.

BlackBerry CEO and Executive Chairman, John Chen will deliver the opening keynote discussing the company’s commitment to innovation and moving the security industry forward and will be followed by President and General Manager of the BlackBerry IoT business unit, Mattias Eriksson and BlackBerry President, Chief Operating Officer and Acting General Manager of the Cyber Security business unit, Tom Eacobacci who will each speak to trends shaping their respective industries and BlackBerry’s vision and strategic direction.

“Whether it be legal or life sciences, retail or railways, the world’s leading companies are transforming their industries with BlackBerry,” said Mark Wilson , Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. “Our ever-popular Security Summit allows attendees to hear from some of the brightest minds in the cybersecurity and technology fields on a whole host of hot button issues that are changing the world as we know it. We are confident that attendees will walk away with new insights into how they can go about protecting their businesses, endpoints and people so that they can grow and expand their own business. We look forward to sharing and collaborating with attendees this coming October.”

To register your attendance and stay updated on new sessions and speakers as they are added to this year’s Security Summit please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/events/2021/blackberry-security-summit .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

