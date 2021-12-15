Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021 . The lawsuit filed in the United States ...

FB