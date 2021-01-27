– Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times,” said Mark Zuckerberg , Facebook founder and CEO. “I’m excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, Year-over-

Year %

Change Year Ended December 31, Year-over-

Year %

Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Advertising $ 27,187 $ 20,736 31% $ 84,169 $ 69,655 21% Other 885 346 156% 1,796 1,042 72% Total revenue 28,072 21,082 33% 85,965 70,697 22% Total costs and expenses 15,297 12,224 25% 53,294 46,711 14% Income from operations $ 12,775 $ 8,858 44% $ 32,671 $ 23,986 36% Operating margin 46% 42% 38% 34% Provision for income taxes $ 1,836 $ 1,820 1% $ 4,034 $ 6,327 (36)% Effective tax rate 14% 20% 12% 25% Net income $ 11,219 $ 7,349 53% $ 29,146 $ 18,485 58% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 3.88 $ 2.56 52% $ 10.09 $ 6.43 57%

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for December 2020 , an increase of 11% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for , an increase of 11% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.80 billion as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.80 billion as of , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.60 billion on average for December 2020 , an increase of 15% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.60 billion on average for , an increase of 15% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.30 billion as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.30 billion as of , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were and for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020 .

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were as of . Headcount – Headcount was 58,604 as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 30% year-over-year.

In January 2021 , the Board of Directors authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $25 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the previously authorized repurchases of up to $34 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. As of the end of 2020, $8 .6 billion remained on the previous share repurchase authorization.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021.

We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce. The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services. We believe these shifts provided a tailwind to our advertising business in the second half of 2020 given our strength in product verticals sold via online commerce and our lower exposure to service verticals like travel. Looking forward, a moderation or reversal in one or both of these trends could serve as a headwind to our advertising revenue growth.

At the same time, in the first half of 2021, we will be lapping a period of growth that was negatively impacted by reduced advertising demand during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result, we expect year-over-year growth rates in total revenue to remain stable or modestly accelerate sequentially in the first and second quarters of 2021. In the second half of the year, we will lap periods of increasingly strong growth, which will significantly pressure year-over-year growth rates.

We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter.

There is also continuing uncertainty around the viability of transatlantic data transfers in light of recent European regulatory developments, and like other companies in our industry, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations as these developments progress.

We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $68 -73 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. This is driven by investments in technical and product talent as well as continued growth in infrastructure costs.

We continue to expect 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $21 -23 billion, driven by data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. Our outlook includes spend that was delayed from 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic on our construction efforts.

We continue to expect our full-year 2021 tax rate to be in the high-teens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 30, 2020 , which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 27, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue . We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 using the prior year’s monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 28,072 $ 21,082 $ 85,965 $ 70,697 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 5,210 3,492 16,692 12,770 Research and development 5,208 3,877 18,447 13,600 Marketing and sales 3,280 3,026 11,591 9,876 General and administrative 1,599 1,829 6,564 10,465 Total costs and expenses 15,297 12,224 53,294 46,711 Income from operations 12,775 8,858 32,671 23,986 Interest and other income, net 280 311 509 826 Income before provision for income taxes 13,055 9,169 33,180 24,812 Provision for income taxes 1,836 1,820 4,034 6,327 Net income $ 11,219 $ 7,349 $ 29,146 $ 18,485 Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 3.94 $ 2.58 $ 10.22 $ 6.48 Diluted $ 3.88 $ 2.56 $ 10.09 $ 6.43 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 2,850 2,853 2,851 2,854 Diluted 2,890 2,871 2,888 2,876 Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 120 $ 90 $ 447 $ 377 Research and development 1,361 931 4,918 3,488 Marketing and sales 175 147 691 569 General and administrative 128 105 480 402 Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,784 $ 1,273 $ 6,536 $ 4,836

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,576 $ 19,079 Marketable securities 44,378 35,776 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $114 and $92 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 11,335 9,518 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,381 1,852 Total current assets 75,670 66,225 Equity investments 6,234 86 Property and equipment, net 45,633 35,323 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,348 9,460 Intangible assets, net 623 894 Goodwill 19,050 18,715 Other assets 2,758 2,673 Total assets $ 159,316 $ 133,376 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,331 $ 1,363 Partners payable 1,093 886 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,023 800 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,152 11,735 Deferred revenue and deposits 382 269 Total current liabilities 14,981 15,053 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,631 9,524 Other liabilities 6,414 7,745 Total liabilities 31,026 32,322 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 50,018 45,851 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 927 (489) Retained earnings 77,345 55,692 Total stockholders’ equity 128,290 101,054 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 159,316 $ 133,376

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 11,219 $ 7,349 $ 29,146 $ 18,485 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,863 1,468 6,862 5,741 Share-based compensation 1,784 1,273 6,536 4,836 Deferred income taxes (377) (395) (1,192) (37) Other 62 (6) 118 39 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,059) (1,697) (1,512) (1,961) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 225 577 135 47 Other assets (25) (26) (34) 41 Accounts payable (56) 112 (17) 113 Partners payable 278 289 178 348 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,218 861 (1,054) 7,300 Deferred revenue and deposits (3) 41 108 123 Other liabilities (89) (763) (527) 1,239 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,040 9,083 38,747 36,314 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,613) (4,100) (15,115) (15,102) Purchases of marketable securities (5,737) (4,758) (33,930) (23,910) Sales of marketable securities 2,008 2,163 11,787 9,565 Maturities of marketable securities 3,260 3,104 13,984 10,152 Purchases of equity investments (59) — (6,361) (61) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets (5) (445) (388) (508) Other investing activities (27) — (36) — Net cash used in investing activities (5,173) (4,036) (30,059) (19,864) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,121) (627) (3,564) (2,337) Repurchases of Class A common stock (1,928) (1,296) (6,272) (4,202) Principal payments on finance leases (205) (141) (604) (552) Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 48 37 24 (223) Other financing activities — 2 124 15 Net cash used in financing activities (3,206) (2,025) (10,292) (7,299) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 314 177 279 4 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,975 3,199 (1,325) 9,155 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,979 16,080 19,279 10,124 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 17,954 $ 19,279 $ 17,954 $ 19,279 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,576 $ 19,079 $ 17,576 $ 19,079 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 241 8 241 8 Restricted cash, included in other assets 137 192 137 192 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 17,954 $ 19,279 $ 17,954 $ 19,279

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,107 $ 2,654 $ 4,229 $ 5,182 Non-cash investing activities: Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 118 $ — $ 118 $ — Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,201 $ 1,887 $ 2,201 $ 1,887

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenue $ 28,072 $ 21,082 $ 85,965 $ 70,697 Foreign exchange effect on 2020 revenue using 2019 rates (339) 120 Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 27,733 $ 86,085 GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 33% 22% Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over- year change % 32% 22% GAAP advertising revenue $ 27,187 $ 20,736 $ 84,169 $ 69,655 Foreign exchange effect on 2020 advertising revenue using 2019 rates (332) 129 Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 26,855 $ 84,298 GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 31% 21% Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 30% 21% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,040 $ 9,083 $ 38,747 $ 36,314 Purchases of property and equipment (4,613) (4,100) (15,115) (15,102) Principal payments on finance leases (205) (141) (604) (552) Free cash flow (1) $ 9,222 $ 4,842 $ 23,028 $ 20,660

(1) Free cash flow in the full year ended December 31, 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.

