Facebook Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

– Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We had a strong quarter as we helped people stay connected and businesses grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg , Facebook founder and CEO. “We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver new and meaningful experiences for years to come, including in newer areas like augmented and virtual reality, commerce, and the creator economy.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, Year-over-Year % In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2021 2020 Change Revenue: Advertising $ 25,439 $ 17,440 46% Other 732 297 146% Total revenue 26,171 17,737 48% Total costs and expenses 14,793 11,844 25% Income from operations $ 11,378 $ 5,893 93% Operating margin 43% 33% Provision for income taxes $ 2,006 $ 959 109% Effective tax rate 17% 16% Net income $ 9,497 $ 4,902 94% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 3.30 $ 1.71 93%

First Quarter 2021 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.88 billion on average for March 2021 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.88 billion on average for , an increase of 8% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.85 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.85 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.72 billion on average for March 2021 , an increase of 15% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.72 billion on average for , an increase of 15% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.45 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.45 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4 .42 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were .42 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64 .22 billion as of March 31, 2021.

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were .22 billion as of March 31, 2021. Headcount – Headcount was 60,654 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We are pleased with the strength of our advertising revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, which was driven by a 30% year-over-year increase in the average price per ad and a 12% increase in the number of ads delivered. We expect that advertising revenue growth will continue to be primarily driven by price during the rest of 2021.

We expect second quarter 2021 year-over-year total revenue growth to remain stable or modestly accelerate relative to the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021 as we lap slower growth related to the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to significantly decelerate sequentially as we lap periods of increasingly strong growth. We continue to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recently-launched iOS 14.5 update, which we expect to begin having an impact in the second quarter. This is factored into our outlook.

There is also continuing uncertainty around the viability of transatlantic data transfers in light of recent European regulatory developments, and like companies across a wide range of industries, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations as these developments progress.

We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $70 -73 billion, updated from our prior outlook of $68 -73 billion. The year-over-year growth in expenses is driven by investments in technical and product talent, infrastructure, and consumer hardware-related costs. We remain committed to investing for long-term growth and our expense outlook reflects the underlying strength of our business and the compelling investment opportunities we see across our products, including consumer hardware.

We expect 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $19 -21 billion, down from our prior estimate of $21 -23 billion. Our capital expenditures are driven primarily by our investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.

We continue to expect our full-year 2021 tax rate to be in the high-teens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 28, 2021, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is April 28, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue . We translated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 using the prior year’s monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 26,171 $ 17,737 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 5,131 3,459 Research and development 5,197 4,015 Marketing and sales 2,843 2,787 General and administrative 1,622 1,583 Total costs and expenses 14,793 11,844 Income from operations 11,378 5,893 Interest and other income (expense), net 125 (32) Income before provision for income taxes 11,503 5,861 Provision for income taxes 2,006 959 Net income $ 9,497 $ 4,902 Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 3.34 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 3.30 $ 1.71 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 2,847 2,851 Diluted 2,882 2,868 Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 118 $ 94 Research and development 1,408 999 Marketing and sales 174 149 General and administrative 130 93 Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,830 $ 1,335

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,513 $ 17,576 Marketable securities 44,706 44,378 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $111 and $114 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 10,276 11,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,827 2,381 Total current assets 77,322 75,670 Equity investments 6,342 6,234 Property and equipment, net 47,720 45,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,202 9,348 Intangible assets, net 505 623 Goodwill 19,056 19,050 Other assets 2,376 2,758 Total assets $ 163,523 $ 159,316 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 878 $ 1,331 Partners payable 1,006 1,093 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,040 1,023 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,411 11,152 Deferred revenue and deposits 382 382 Total current liabilities 12,717 14,981 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,574 9,631 Other liabilities 6,575 6,414 Total liabilities 29,866 31,026 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 51,160 50,018 Accumulated other comprehensive income 154 927 Retained earnings 82,343 77,345 Total stockholders’ equity 133,657 128,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 163,523 $ 159,316

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,497 $ 4,902 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,972 1,597 Share-based compensation 1,830 1,335 Deferred income taxes 418 477 Other (66) 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 849 2,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (461) (29) Other assets (10) (16) Accounts payable (250) (44) Partners payable (72) (169) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,681) 980 Deferred revenue and deposits 6 (16) Other liabilities 210 (68) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,242 11,001 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,272) (3,558) Purchases of marketable securities (6,231) (7,884) Sales of marketable securities 1,650 2,764 Maturities of marketable securities 3,981 4,644 Other investing activities (2) (75) Net cash used in investing activities (4,874) (4,109) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,077) (690) Repurchases of Class A common stock (3,939) (1,250) Principal payments on finance leases (151) (100) Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities (50) (80) Other financing activities 32 98 Net cash used in financing activities (5,185) (2,022) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (246) (222) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,937 4,648 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 17,954 19,279 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 19,891 $ 23,927 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,513 $ 23,618 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 257 137 Restricted cash, included in other assets 121 172 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 19,891 $ 23,927 FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,907 $ 209 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,198 $ 1,603 Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 118 $ 148 Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 240 $ 35

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP revenue $ 26,171 $ 17,737 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 revenue using 2020 rates (706) Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 25,465 GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 48% Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 44% GAAP advertising revenue $ 25,439 $ 17,440 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 advertising revenue using 2020 rates (695) Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 24,744 GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 46% Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 42% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,242 $ 11,001 Purchases of property and equipment (4,272) (3,558) Principal payments on finance leases (151) (100) Free cash flow $ 7,819 $ 7,343

