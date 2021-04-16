NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming.” To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast To view the full editorial, please visit: Companies devote much more advertising and marketing capital to social media and influencer spending than …

Companies devote much more advertising and marketing capital to social media and influencer spending than traditional broadcast and print media, etc. To that end, out of an estimated $572 billion in total global ad spend in 2020, $291.7 billion was allocated to digital ads. Social ad spending rose 20% year over year to $43 billion, while social media influencer/content marketing — a hot new trend — jumped 50% to $9.7 billion last year and is expected to double again in the coming 12 to 18 months.

These trends play to the strengths of tech accelerator DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) , as the company builds a portfolio of B2B enterprise SaaS in the digital media, martech, adtech and e-commerce sectors. Last year, DGTL (an acronym for Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) acquired Hashoff, an enterprise-level, self-service CaaS built on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology.

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L.”

For more information, visit www.DGTLInc.com/Investors .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DGTHF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/DGTHF

