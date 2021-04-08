Via InvestorWire DGTL Holdings Inc. reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has completed a national public service announcement campaign with a task force of top U.S. health care professional advocacy organizations. The campaign focused on promoting a new online support service portal for front-line workers and building social community among health care professionals. The campaign was led by an …

Via InvestorWire DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“ DGTL ” or the “ Company ”) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has completed a national public service announcement campaign with a task force of top U.S. health care professional advocacy organizations. The campaign focused on promoting a new online support service portal for front-line workers and building social community among health care professionals.

The campaign was led by an organization that has championed the interests of registered nurses across the U.S.A. for more than 100 years, providing advocacy, career development and training as well as support services. This group of leading health care professional associations built a task force committee to develop and deploy online tools to support front-line health care workers in coping with the workplace pressures and challenges brought on by the pandemic.

This task force enlisted Hashoff to create an advocacy campaign using content creators from the health care community to create awareness and promote adoption of the tools. Health care professionals have built a formidable online social media community and have been active in sharing their stories, key learnings and best practices and pointing registered nurses to an online portal with support services for these front-line workers.

Health care workers were enlisted to be content creators and were onboarded into the Hashoff platform. The campaign centered on publishing unique and organic content surrounding real-life stories of front-line health care workers and sought to drive traffic to the online health care support portals. The campaign report included an outpouring of gratitude from health care workers toward the associations for providing these tools.

The campaign was successful in generating both reach and engagement. The strong performance has led to multiple requests for proposals for additional campaigns from the task force and the health care organizations that make up its membership.

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “ DGTL ,” the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF ” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “ A2QB0L .”

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com/investors .

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise-level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc. i Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-cms/ .

i Current and past customers

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



