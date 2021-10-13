The Improved Offering Meets the Needs of the Changing Threat Landscape

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced updates to its BlackBerry® Guard 2.0 solution, the managed detection and response (MDR) service, which will include artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile threat defense (MTD), user behavior risk analytics and network analytics technology. This enhanced feature set will protect enterprises and small businesses from the explosive growth of mobile phishing, malware attacks, attack propagation and insider threats from authorized personnel or compromised credentials.

BlackBerry Guard 2.0 will be a subscription-based managed service that leverages BlackBerry security experts and the Cylance® AI platform for continuous protection, detection, and response. The platform will now deliver a new customer and analyst portal, and multi-regional support, and will soon have data insights gathered from BlackBerry® Protect Mobile , BlackBerry® Gateway and BlackBerry® Persona for broader protection and expanded visibility across an organization’s endpoint ecosystem.

“The exponential rise in cyberattacks continues to challenge organizations and security teams of all sizes, especially those that lack the ability to support 24x7x365 threat monitoring and hunting,” said Billy Ho , Executive Vice President of Product Engineering, BlackBerry. “With organizations increasingly moving to a remote or hybrid workforce, keeping employees safe and secure no matter where or how they work should be paramount. Having a comprehensive offering that can rapidly adapt to the changing threat landscape is critical. With this offering, our BlackBerry security analysts can be better prepared to defend our customers by correlating the enhanced telemetry across mobile, desktops, network, and user data.”

BlackBerry Guard 2.0 will provide critical cybersecurity services, to prevent, detect, and quickly respond to threats, including:

AI-Powered Endpoint Protection – Advanced machine learning uncovers malware, fileless, and user-based threats in the environment

24x7x365 Monitoring – Constant eyes on glass including nights, weekends, and holidays

Continuous Threat Hunting – Sweeps for common attacker Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) to uncover subtle threats

Continuous Threat Intelligence Overlay – Provides a force multiplier by overlaying the latest threat intelligence onto environmental data

Automated Rapid Response – Quickly disrupt and contain cyberattacks and security compromises, then notify account holders for maximum transparency

Continuous Authentication – Cylance AI leverages passive biometrics and behavioral analytics to derive a real-time risk score to protect corporate resources

Mobile Threat Detection – delivers extended protection for an organizations’ fleet of mobile devices

Strengthens BlackBerry’s Zero Trust offering – Provides stronger access control with network layer authentication and granular network access controls and prevent users from accessing potentially malicious sites using IP reputation management

BlackBerry® Guard is a core part of a world-class security organization of incident responders and prevention experts who hunt through customer environments to find and contain threats, prevent major breaches, and allow organizations to mature their security posture. As a testament to BlackBerry’s security expertise, BlackBerry recently achieved first place standing in the SOC X World Championship and the OpenSOC competition, where BlackBerry competed against other Security Operations Center (SOC) and Incident Response (IR) teams from around the globe to prove their real-life response capabilities during authentic APT-simulated attacks.

BlackBerry Guard 2.0 is expected be available by calendar year Q4 . To learn more about BlackBerry Guard please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/unified-endpoint-security/blackberry-guard .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

