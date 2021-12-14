Emerging Technology Investing News
BlackBerry invests in carbon removal for a net effect of being carbon negative BlackBerry Limited announced today it has achieved carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard. Additionally, BlackBerry has invested in carbon removal, for a net effect of the ...

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it has achieved carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Standard. Additionally, BlackBerry has invested in carbon removal, for a net effect of the company removing carbon from the atmosphere.

BlackBerry has achieved these environmental sustainability milestones by:

  • Moving company and customer workloads to the cloud. Customers are deploying our cloud-based solutions, including BlackBerry® UEM Cloud, BlackBerry® Optics 3.0, and BlackBerry® Workspaces.
  • Reducing direct and indirect emissions across our operations by 88% since 2013, across company facilities, energy consumption, business travel, waste management and more.
  • Partnering with the Restore the Earth Foundation in the United States to help reforest the Mississippi River Basin, North America's Amazon.
  • Investing in advanced wastewater treatment technology in Canada , which eliminates the environmental impacts of, and consumes less energy than, traditional systems.
  • Partnering with School Boards in Canada to implement energy efficiency measures.  The partnership also includes enabling climate change related education and programs.
  • Investing in innovative cookstove technology in Rwanda , which significantly reduces non-renewable fuel consumption and relieves deforestation pressures.
  • Committing to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), whose purpose is to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create the world we want.

"Businesses are key to building a more sustainable and equitable today and tomorrow," said Neelam Sandhu , SVP & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry is proud to have achieved carbon neutrality, invest in carbon removal, and partner with customers to reduce their carbon footprints through our cloud-based solutions."

"It has been a pleasure to partner with BlackBerry on their achievement of carbon neutrality," said Dan Fraleigh , CEO, Carbonzero , a leader in corporate carbon management strategies and solutions. "We applaud their approach to significantly reducing direct and indirect emissions, and offsetting the remainder through investments in Canadian, United States , and international projects."

"We are delighted to partner with BlackBerry to help them accomplish their environmental sustainability goals," said PJ Marshall, Executive Director of Restore the Earth Foundation . "Their proactive approach to carbon emission reductions is commendable, and their partnership with Restore the Earth and ClimeCo will also have meaningful impacts to the ecological landscape where the restoration is taking place. The reforestation that will occur as a result of this partnership will ensure that biodiversity, critical habitats, and communities are enhanced and supported in self-sustaining systems."

The technology sector has a central role to play in responding to the climate crisis, as digital transformation has the potential to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions growth.  Furthermore, the technology sector is responsible for 2 to 3 percent of global carbon emissions.  To learn more about BlackBerry's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy visit BlackBerry.com/CSR .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-achieves-carbon-neutrality-301443960.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

