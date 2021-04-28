Apple Reports Second Quarter Results

Revenue up 54 percent to new March quarter record Services and Mac revenue reach new all-time high Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 27, 2021. The Company posted a March quarter record revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40. International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter’s revenue. …

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”

“We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), and tax rate; plans for return of capital; our goal of maintaining a net cash neutral position; and our investment plans and environmental initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of acquiring and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings or government investigations; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020 March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020 Net sales: Products $ 72,683 $ 44,965 $ 168,361 $ 124,069 Services 16,901 13,348 32,662 26,063 Total net sales (1) 89,584 58,313 201,023 150,132 Cost of sales: Products 46,447 31,321 108,577 83,396 Services 5,058 4,622 10,039 9,149 Total cost of sales 51,505 35,943 118,616 92,545 Gross margin 38,079 22,370 82,407 57,587 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,262 4,565 10,425 9,016 Selling, general and administrative 5,314 4,952 10,945 10,149 Total operating expenses 10,576 9,517 21,370 19,165 Operating income 27,503 12,853 61,037 38,422 Other income/(expense), net 508 282 553 631 Income before provision for income taxes 28,011 13,135 61,590 39,053 Provision for income taxes 4,381 1,886 9,205 5,568 Net income $ 23,630 $ 11,249 $ 52,385 $ 33,485 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.64 $ 3.11 $ 1.91 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 0.64 $ 3.08 $ 1.89 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 16,753,476 17,440,402 16,844,298 17,550,281 Diluted 16,929,157 17,618,765 17,021,423 17,718,591 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 34,306 $ 25,473 $ 80,616 $ 66,840 Europe 22,264 14,294 49,570 37,567 Greater China 17,728 9,455 39,041 23,033 Japan 7,742 5,206 16,027 11,429 Rest of Asia Pacific 7,544 3,885 15,769 11,263 Total net sales $ 89,584 $ 58,313 $ 201,023 $ 150,132 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 47,938 $ 28,962 $ 113,535 $ 84,919 Mac 9,102 5,351 17,777 12,511 iPad 7,807 4,368 16,242 10,345 Wearables, Home and Accessories 7,836 6,284 20,807 16,294 Services 16,901 13,348 32,662 26,063 Total net sales $ 89,584 $ 58,313 $ 201,023 $ 150,132

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) March 27,

2021 September 26,

2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,466 $ 38,016 Marketable securities 31,368 52,927 Accounts receivable, net 18,503 16,120 Inventories 5,219 4,061 Vendor non-trade receivables 14,533 21,325 Other current assets 13,376 11,264 Total current assets 121,465 143,713 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 134,539 100,887 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,815 36,766 Other non-current assets 43,339 42,522 Total non-current assets 215,693 180,175 Total assets $ 337,158 $ 323,888 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,127 $ 42,296 Other current liabilities 45,660 42,684 Deferred revenue 7,595 6,643 Commercial paper 5,000 4,996 Term debt 8,003 8,773 Total current liabilities 106,385 105,392 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 108,642 98,667 Other non-current liabilities 52,953 54,490 Total non-current liabilities 161,595 153,157 Total liabilities 267,980 258,549 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 16,686,305 and 16,976,763 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 54,203 50,779 Retained earnings 15,261 14,966 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (286 ) (406 ) Total shareholders’ equity 69,178 65,339 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 337,158 $ 323,888

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 39,789 $ 50,224 Operating activities: Net income 52,385 33,485 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,463 5,602 Share-based compensation expense 4,001 3,407 Deferred income tax benefit (207 ) (651 ) Other (474 ) (259 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,347 ) 7,284 Inventories (1,226 ) 699 Vendor non-trade receivables 6,792 7,923 Other current and non-current assets (4,333 ) (8,866 ) Accounts payable (1,997 ) (13,520 ) Deferred revenue 1,642 1,223 Other current and non-current liabilities 3,045 7,500 Cash generated by operating activities 62,744 43,827 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (74,424 ) (66,489 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 39,605 39,738 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 21,645 27,762 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5,769 ) (3,960 ) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (9 ) (1,134 ) Other — (572 ) Cash used in investing activities (18,952 ) (4,655 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 561 430 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,160 ) (1,566 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (7,060 ) (6,914 ) Repurchases of common stock (43,323 ) (39,280 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 13,923 2,210 Repayments of term debt (4,500 ) (5,250 ) Proceeds from commercial paper, net 22 1,518 Proceeds from repurchase agreement — 2,556 Other (38 ) (51 ) Cash used in financing activities (43,575 ) (46,347 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 217 (7,175 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 40,006 $ 43,049 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 10,276 $ 7,505 Cash paid for interest $ 1,327 $ 1,689

