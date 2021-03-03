Viemed Healthcare, Inc. a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Operational highlights : Net revenues attributable to the Company’s core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $26.1 million, an increase of 22% over net …

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues attributable to the Company’s core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $26.1 million, an increase of 22% over net revenues reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net revenues attributable to the Company’s core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were up approximately 5% over the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenues for the current quarter were $31.2 million which included approximately $5.1 million of product sales and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $96.9 million for the Company’s core business and $131.3 million for the Company, including COVID-19 related sales and services.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $5.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $31.5 million, compared to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $9.5 million, a 70% increase as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $41.3 million, a 117% increase as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

The Company had a cash balance of $31.0 million at December 31, 2020 ($13.4 million at December 31, 2019) and an overall working capital balance of $24.2 million ($1.9 million at December 31, 2019). Total long-term debt as of December 31, 2020 was $6.6 million.

The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $25.5 million to $26.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. In addition to its core business, the Company is continuing to pursue additional revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and estimates first quarter 2021 revenues of approximately $2.3 million to $3.3 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 are estimated to be approximately $27.8 million to $29.8 million.

“I am extremely proud of the performance of our team during one of the most challenging years for the US healthcare system,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO. “The pandemic posed more tailwinds than headwinds for us, which resulted in a record year for Viemed. We expect to continue to serve as a resource to our patients, physicians, and payors who continue to yearn for additional safe remote homecare solutions. We also remain optimistic about the strategic partnerships, organic growth, and acquisition opportunities that we expect to contribute to our expansion in 2021.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

At

December 31, 2020 At

December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,981 $ 13,355 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,013 and

$7,782 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12,373 11,534 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $1,353 and $0 at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 2,310 1,360 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,511 1,562 Total current assets $ 47,175 $ 27,811 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 55,056 54,772 Equity method investment 733 13 Deferred tax asset 8,733 — Other long-term assets 863 — Total long-term assets 65,385 54,785 TOTAL ASSETS $ 112,560 $ 82,596 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 2,096 $ 4,700 Deferred revenue 3,409 3,315 Income taxes payable 340 86 Accrued liabilities 12,595 8,968 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,741 7,093 Current portion of long-term debt 1,836 1,750 Total current liabilities $ 23,017 $ 25,912 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 1,292 2,317 Long-term lease liabilities 762 3,039 Long-term debt 5,796 7,629 Total long-term liabilities $ 7,850 $ 12,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 30,867 $ 38,897 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock – No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,185,182 and

37,952,660 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December

31, 2019, respectively 9,181 3,366 Additional paid-in capital 7,320 6,377 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (451 ) (157 ) Retained earnings 65,643 34,113 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 81,693 $ 43,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 112,560 $ 82,596





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 31,202 $ 21,448 $ 131,309 $ 80,256 Cost of revenue 12,024 7,205 51,198 24,250 Gross profit $ 19,178 $ 14,243 $ 80,111 $ 56,006 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 12,274 10,174 52,829 41,381 Research and development 395 203 1,083 848 Stock-based compensation 1,301 908 4,882 3,886 Depreciation 204 211 816 671 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 96 52 (2,328 ) 360 Other (income) expense (359 ) 4 (3,952 ) 3 Income from operations $ 5,267 $ 2,691 $ 26,781 $ 8,857 Non-operating expenses Unrealized gain on warrant conversion liability — — — (363 ) (Gain) loss from equity investments (55 ) 33 (91 ) 110 Interest expense, net of interest income 100 212 509 314 Net income before taxes 5,222 2,446 26,363 8,796 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 151 58 (5,167 ) 271 Net income $ 5,071 $ 2,388 $ 31,530 $ 8,525 Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 27 79 (294 ) (157 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 27 $ 79 $ (294 ) $ (157 ) Comprehensive income $ 5,098 $ 2,467 $ 31,236 $ 8,368 Net income per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.81 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.78 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 39,161,215 37,952,660 38,743,516 37,716,864 Diluted 41,043,419 40,148,149 40,525,737 39,747,509





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 31,530 $ 8,525 Adjustments for: Depreciation 9,582 6,400 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 9,116 9,811 Change in inventory reserve 1,353 — Share-based compensation 4,882 3,886 Unrealized gain on warrant conversion liability — (363 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (91 ) 110 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (2,328 ) 360 Deferred income taxes (benefit) (8,733 ) — Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (9,955 ) (12,506 ) Increase in inventory (2,303 ) (306 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (812 ) (733 ) Increase in trade payables 213 783 Increase in deferred revenue 94 725 Increase in accrued liabilities 2,308 2,461 Increase (decrease) in income tax payable 254 (66 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,110 $ 19,087 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (13,044 ) (13,385 ) Investment in equity investments (629 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,258 574 Net cash used in investing activities $ (8,415 ) $ (12,811 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 1,876 136 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 260 (Principal payments) net proceeds on notes payable (142 ) 4,446 (Principal payments) net proceeds on term note (1,605 ) 4,933 Shares repurchased and canceled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid — (1,522 ) Repayments of lease liabilities (9,198 ) (11,587 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (9,069 ) $ (3,334 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,626 2,942 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13,355 10,413 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,981 $ 13,355 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 559 $ 333 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 3,311 $ 338 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Property and equipment financed through finance leases $ 3,002 $ 12,011 Property and equipment financed through leases under FASB ASC 842 $ 57 $ 615





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Net Income $ 5,071 $ 2,804 $ 19,412 $ 4,243 $ 2,388 $ 2,853 $ 1,326 $ 1,958 Add back: Depreciation 2,835 2,425 2,190 2,130 2,003 1,659 1,444 1,295 Interest expense 100 116 135 158 212 56 20 26 Unrealized (gain) loss on

warrant conversion liability — — — — — (800 ) 268 169 Stock-based compensation 1,301 1,234 1,196 1,151 908 1,064 1,034 880 Income tax expense (benefit) 151 1,141 (6,646 ) 187 58 51 24 138 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,458 $ 7,720 $ 16,287 $ 7,869 $ 5,569 $ 4,883 $ 4,116 $ 4,466

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Net Income $ 31,530 Add back: Depreciation 9,580 Interest expense 509 Stock-based compensation 4,882 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,167 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,334

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Financial Information: Revenue $ 31,202 $ 33,447 $ 42,854 $ 23,806 $ 21,448 $ 20,368 $ 20,325 $ 18,115 Gross Profit 19,178 19,453 25,927 15,553 14,243 14,050 14,639 13,074 Gross Profit % 61 % 58 % 61 % 65 % 66 % 69 % 72 % 72 % Net Income 5,071 2,804 19,412 4,243 2,388 2,853 1,326 1,958 Cash (As of) 30,981 32,396 29,707 8,409 13,355 12,630 7,691 7,410 Total Assets (As of) 112,560 113,969 112,178 86,801 82,596 79,981 71,014 58,718 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,458 7,720 16,287 7,869 5,569 4,883 4,116 4,466 Operational Information: Vent Patients (2) 7,892 7,788 7,705 7,965 7,759 7,421 7,130 6,393

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.



