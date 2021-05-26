Knight Therapeutics Inc. a pan-America specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon ® in Canada and Latin America as well as an exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within the Territory. Knight has paid USD $168 million in cash and will pay an …

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) a pan-America (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon ® (rivastigmine Patch, Capsules and Solution) in Canada and Latin America (the “ Territory ”), as well as an exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within the Territory.

Knight has paid USD $168 million in cash and will pay an additional milestone payment of up to USD $12 million upon the achievement of certain conditions.

Knight has entered into a transition service agreement until transfer of marketing authorizations, on a country by country basis during which Knight will receive a net profit transfer. Knight will begin distributing Exelon upon transfer of marketing authorizations, on a country by country basis.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc. Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President and Chief Operating Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514-484-4483 T: 514-484-4483 F: 514-481-4116 F: 514-481-4116 info@knighttx.com info@knighttx.com www.gud-knight.com www.gud-knight.com/



