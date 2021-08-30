Danaher Completes Acquisition of Aldevron

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (“Danaher”) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Aldevron. As previously announced, Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world.

