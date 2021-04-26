– Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (“Danaher”), the global science and technology company, announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (“Board”) to support its innovation and investment strategy.

The Board will help the company protect and grow existing scientific innovations, support its development of new technologies and bring unique perspectives to rapidly emerging science and technology trends impacting Danaher.

The Board is comprised of preeminent scientists, including two Nobel laureates, with global experience and research expertise across all areas of health sciences. The Board will work with Danaher’s executive leadership team and its Board of Directors to assess opportunities for M&A and to prioritize early-stage investments in strategic areas. They will also be tasked with collaborating with Danaher’s own scientific community to create proprietary insights and develop promising innovations to support customers.

Rainer Blair , Danaher President & CEO, said: “An important part of Danaher’s competitive advantage and key to our long-term success is the innovative expertise that we bring to bear on our customers’ most pressing global health and safety needs. The scientists who have generously agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board will play an inspirational role, working closely alongside our own teams to challenge, validate and guide our scientific agenda – aligning our priorities with our customers’ and the world’s ever-evolving needs.”

“We are at a critical inflection point in the acceleration of science and technology,” added JC Gutiérrez-Ramos, Danaher Chief Science Officer. “We are witnessing the convergence of scientific disciplines hastening opportunities to affect human health at scale, increase access to health care, reduce suffering and improve health outcomes around the world. At Danaher, we are pleased to have such an esteemed group of minds partnering with us to envision and shape that future.”

Members of the Danaher Scientific Advisory Board are:

Angela Caliendo , M.D., Ph.D. Warren Alpert Foundation Professor of Medicine and Executive Vice Chair of Medicine at Alpert Medical School of Brown University ; and President of Brown Physicians, Inc. Molecular Infectious diseases specialist with global reputation.

Warren Alpert Foundation Professor of Medicine and Executive Vice Chair of Medicine at Alpert Medical School of ; and President of Brown Physicians, Inc. Molecular Infectious diseases specialist with global reputation. James J. Collins , Ph.D. Termeer Professor of Bioengineering in the Department of Biological Engineering and Institute for Medical Engineering & Science. Leader in synthetic biology and systems biology, with a focus on applying network biology approaches to study antibiotic action, bacterial defense mechanisms, and antibiotic resistance.

Termeer Professor of Bioengineering in the Department of Biological Engineering and Institute for Medical Engineering & Science. Leader in synthetic biology and systems biology, with a focus on applying network biology approaches to study antibiotic action, bacterial defense mechanisms, and antibiotic resistance. Robert Hershberg , M.D., Ph.D. Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners. Expert in the fields of immuno-oncology and translational medicine, with a passion for the advancement of early cancer screening technologies.

Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners. Expert in the fields of immuno-oncology and translational medicine, with a passion for the advancement of early cancer screening technologies. Isaac S. Kohane , M.D., Ph.D. Marion V. Nelson Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School ; Chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School ; and Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Expert in application of data – including AI – to derive new diagnoses and deliver the best care available more rapidly.

Marion V. Nelson Professor of Biomedical Informatics, ; Chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, ; and Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Expert in application of data – including AI – to derive new diagnoses and deliver the best care available more rapidly. Amy Lynn McGuire , J.D., Ph.D. Leon Jaworski Professor of Biomedical Ethics and Director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine . Expert in the clinical integration of emerging technologies, with a focus on ethical and policy issues in human genetics and genomic research.

Leon Jaworski Professor of Biomedical Ethics and Director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at . Expert in the clinical integration of emerging technologies, with a focus on ethical and policy issues in human genetics and genomic research. David Rimm , M.D., Ph.D. Professor of Pathology and of Medicine, Director of Pathology Tissue Services, and Director of Translational Pathology, Yale School of Medicine . Specializes in Immuno-Oncology, Molecular Pathology methods including NGS and has a strong background with AI-based image analysis in Pathology.

Professor of Pathology and of Medicine, Director of Pathology Tissue Services, and Director of Translational Pathology, . Specializes in Immuno-Oncology, Molecular Pathology methods including NGS and has a strong background with AI-based image analysis in Pathology. Phillip A. Sharp , Ph.D. & Nobel Prize Laureate Institute Professor and Professor of Biology, MIT , and Member, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. Pioneer in the molecular biology of the mechanisms of RNA splicing and its implication for cancer.

Institute Professor and Professor of Biology, , and Member, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. Pioneer in the molecular biology of the mechanisms of RNA splicing and its implication for cancer. Thomas C. Südhof, M.D. & Nobel Prize Laureate Avram Goldstein Professor Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Professor, Dept. of Molecular & Cellular Physiology and of Neurosurgery, Professor (by courtesy), Dept. of Neurology & Neurological Sciences and of Psychiatry & Behavioral Science, Stanford Medicine . Pioneer in the study of how synapses work including the molecular basis for neuroscience and brain chemistry.

Avram Goldstein Professor Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Professor, Dept. of Molecular & Cellular Physiology and of Neurosurgery, Professor (by courtesy), Dept. of Neurology & Neurological Sciences and of Psychiatry & Behavioral Science, . Pioneer in the study of how synapses work including the molecular basis for neuroscience and brain chemistry. David R. Walt , Ph.D. Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard Medical School ; Professor of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Core Faculty of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University ; and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor. Founder of Illumina and Quanterix. Pioneered the use of microwells for the analysis of DNA, RNA and proteins, which revolutionized the field.

For more information on the Scientific Advisory Board, visit: https://www.danaher.com/who-we-are/leadership-team .

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and to improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world-class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential .

For more information on Danaher, please visit www.danaher.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-renowned-scientists-to-join-new-scientific-advisory-board-301276742.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation