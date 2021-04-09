Medical Device

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 4

- April 9th, 2021

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”) will release its first-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)

Participant Passcode:

1092415

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)

Replay Passcode:

10150424 (replay available until May 11, 2021)

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

