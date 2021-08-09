Spey Resources Receives DTC Eligibility

Spey Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has secured The Depository Trust Company eligibility for its shares traded in the United States under the symbol SPEYF. The Company’s common shares traded on the OTC Market in the United States, under the symbol “SPEYF” are Depository Trust Company eligible, effective August 3, 2021. The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in …

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (” Spey ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce that it has secured The Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its shares traded in the United States under the symbol SPEYF. The Company’s common shares traded on the OTC Market in the United States, under the symbol “SPEYF” are Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligible, effective August 3, 2021. The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

In addition, the Company announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective July 14, 2021. The Company’s U.S. listing will trade under the symbol “SPEYF” while the Company’s primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under “SPEY”.

Nader Vatanchi, Chief Executive Officer of SPEY states, “We are excited to have obtained DTC eligibility as having Spey register its shares with DTC makes the company accessible to all US investors and institutions. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms. We’ve received tremendous interest from U.S. investors and being listed under OTCQB will allow for engagement with them.”

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the future exercise of the Agreement to acquire an interest in the Property, the Company’s exploration programs and the Company’s mineral property development plans, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political or competitive developments, exploration and operational difficulties, the timing of future business expenditures, the potential of the Company’s mineral properties and changes in economic conditions or financial markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.



