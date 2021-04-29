Jourdan Confirms High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample
Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“ Jourdan ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 22, 2021, the assay results of the second batch (25 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O. Now that all 47 sample results have been received, these are reported together.
Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)
- Lithium (Li) values of the samples tested were in the range of 6,120 ppm (parts per million) to 8,190 ppm, with an average of 7,212 ppm.
- Lithium oxide (Li 2 O) values of the samples tested averaged 1.55% and ranged from 1.31% to 1.76% Li 2 O.
- Beryllium values averaged 291 ppm, cesium averaged 7.36 ppm, and niobium averaged 104 ppm.
- The rubidium average in the samples tested was 1,566 ppm, with a tantalum average of 36 ppm, and a barium average of 60 ppm.
Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “The second set of results validates the high lithium grades provides further confidence in the lithium assets of Jourdan. The Company plans to use the information gathered from the bulk sample to begin preparing for a summer drill program. We anticipate that all of these activities will lead to defining an initial resource estimate at our Vallee property. Jourdan believes that it is on a strong path towards recognizing its goal of being a near term lithium producer in Quebec.”
Jourdan’s Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “These results represent proof that the bulk sample exhibits very similar results in many individual elements and most importantly in the calculated Li 2 O value. This is fantastic evidence that our pegmatite at Vallee is very homogeneous. This in turn is great encouragement to go out this summer and drill these pegmatites to confirm the down-dip grade, and subsequently confirm volume and grade, which we expect will ultimately result in an initial resource estimate.”
Bulk Sampling Assaying
47 samples were taken from the 40-tonne bulk sample, which was retrieved from the Company’s Vallee lithium project site during 2018. Forty of the 50 tonnes retrieved were shipped in a series of 2 tonne sacks to Process Research Ortech Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario (“ Ortech ”) for metallurgical test work. During the first quarter of 2021, 47 individual samples were taken on two different occasions under the supervision of Jourdan’s personnel at Ortech. In the second sampling exercise reported here, 25 samples were taken from 5 sacks located outside of Ortech’s laboratory. The samples consisted of shovel loads of material. The average sample weight of these samples was 2.7 kgs. The additional 25 samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario and were assayed for 58 different elements utilising the sodium peroxide fusion method with an ICP OES or MS finish. The results for lithium were subsequently multiplied by a factor of 2.153 to arrive at a value for Li 2 O. The highest grade assayed for the second batch (25 samples) was 1.72% Li 2 O, with an average of 1.54% Li 2 O, and a standard deviation of 0.08.
Management believes that these results clearly demonstrate the homogeneity of the lithium distribution in the pegmatites situated on the Company’s Vallee lithium property, and management is encouraged to further investigate the strike and down dip extent of these pegmatites.
In addition, the Company is excited to report elevated rubidium values averaging 1,566 ppm.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Stéphane Amireault P.Eng, MScA, an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
Table 1
|(201-378) Sodium Peroxide Fusion – ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish
|Analyte:
|Li 2 O
|Ba
|Be
|Cs
|Li
|Nb
|Rb
|Ta
|Unit:
|%
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|Sample Id
|Sample Description
|RDL:
|0.5
|5
|0.1
|10
|1
|0.2
|0.5
|2257304
|E6356551
|1.49
|60.5
|254
|66.7
|6,940
|116
|1,650
|34.8
|2257305
|E6356552
|1.46
|58.9
|301
|60.1
|6,800
|108
|1,310
|34.9
|2257306
|E6356553
|1.42
|62.3
|269
|64.9
|6,580
|114
|1,600
|37.7
|2257307
|E6356554
|1.42
|62.7
|333
|70.0
|6,590
|143
|1,820
|46.6
|2257308
|E6356555
|1.56
|65.7
|317
|67.8
|7,250
|119
|1,670
|36.1
|2257309
|E6356556
|1.57
|60.1
|325
|69.8
|7,310
|101
|1,490
|36.5
|2257310
|E6356557
|1.57
|64.4
|306
|65.3
|7,280
|106
|1,590
|34.2
|2257311
|E6356558
|1.76
|57.6
|374
|75.0
|8,190
|106
|1,620
|35.7
|2257312
|E6356559
|1.75
|55.6
|378
|66.0
|8,110
|103
|1,540
|31.5
|2257313
|E6356560
|1.70
|55.9
|290
|57.8
|7,890
|116
|1,480
|33.9
|2257314
|E6356561
|1.72
|51.5
|408
|72.6
|7,970
|95
|1,520
|33.9
|2257315
|E6356562
|1.68
|53.9
|199
|61.6
|7,810
|98
|1,630
|34.8
|2257316
|E6356563
|1.74
|56.8
|279
|68.0
|8,060
|117
|1,560
|40.8
|2257317
|E6356564
|1.52
|70.8
|255
|64.0
|7,040
|93
|1,640
|30.7
|2257318
|E6356565
|1.54
|53.0
|318
|64.6
|7,170
|91
|1,560
|34.0
|2257319
|E6356566
|1.32
|66.6
|407
|73.3
|6,120
|97
|1,600
|32.7
|2257320
|E6356567
|1.60
|55.3
|295
|67.5
|7,450
|108
|1,620
|34.0
|2257321
|E6356568
|1.57
|57.1
|261
|67.2
|7,270
|94
|1,680
|32.8
|2257322
|E6356569
|1.36
|45.4
|324
|56.5
|6,320
|93
|1,500
|32.4
|2257323
|E6356570
|1.64
|55.0
|274
|60.4
|7,610
|96
|1,440
|31.7
|2257324
|E6356571
|1.45
|54.9
|407
|80.0
|6,730
|120
|1,660
|42.6
|2257325
|E6356572
|1.57
|61.1
|347
|68.5
|7,310
|99
|1,510
|34.1
|2257326
|E6356573
|1.57
|63.8
|262
|72.6
|7,270
|85
|1,730
|33.2
|2257327
|E6356574
|1.58
|69.1
|324
|66.8
|7,350
|98
|1,480
|35.3
|2257328
|E6356575
|1.45
|51.6
|260
|60.7
|6,740
|109
|1,370
|39.1
|2257329
|E6356576
|1.54
|57.5
|280
|77.6
|7,150
|111
|1,810
|39.1
|2257330
|E6356577
|1.52
|56.7
|274
|68.0
|7,040
|92
|1,520
|33.4
|2257331
|E6356578
|1.50
|60.4
|297
|69.9
|6,990
|108
|1,640
|40.1
|2257332
|E6356579
|1.42
|66.9
|258
|69.8
|6,600
|118
|1,710
|42.1
|2257333
|E6356580
|1.44
|59.4
|211
|66.4
|6,680
|101
|1,780
|34.1
|2257334
|E6356581
|1.42
|58.7
|171
|58.9
|6,610
|86
|1,580
|31.4
|2257335
|E6356582
|1.57
|59.8
|277
|59.3
|7,270
|101
|1,400
|35.6
|2257336
|E6356583
|1.65
|57.0
|256
|67.2
|7,650
|106
|1,480
|38.5
|2257337
|E6356584
|1.63
|85.4
|215
|56.5
|7,550
|92
|1,420
|32.2
|2257338
|E6356585
|1.49
|66.2
|233
|61.9
|6,920
|97
|1,550
|32.2
|2257340
|E6356587
|1.53
|66.8
|390
|75.0
|7,120
|84
|1,660
|31.6
|2257341
|E6356588
|1.57
|67.2
|288
|62.1
|7,280
|100
|1,430
|38.1
|2257342
|E6356589
|1.50
|55.0
|320
|66.7
|6,990
|112
|1,580
|40.8
|2257343
|E6356590
|1.67
|50.7
|232
|63.8
|7,750
|121
|1,540
|41.8
|2257344
|E6356591
|1.72
|56.8
|269
|68.2
|7,970
|107
|1,600
|40.4
|2257345
|E6356592
|1.58
|68.9
|250
|59.0
|7,360
|118
|1,430
|40.6
|2257346
|E6356593
|1.56
|61.8
|281
|69.1
|7,230
|121
|1,660
|41.6
|2257347
|E6356594
|1.55
|54.0
|278
|65.3
|7,200
|108
|1,530
|38.4
|2257348
|E6356595
|1.41
|57.3
|454
|76.1
|6,570
|88
|1,440
|32.7
|2257349
|E6356596
|1.66
|63.3
|241
|60.9
|7,690
|89
|1,520
|30.4
|2257350
|E6356597
|1.51
|70.2
|213
|64.3
|7,000
|97
|1,560
|35.6
|2257351
|E6356598
|1.54
|48.4
|225
|58.1
|7,170
|107
|1,470
|39.9
|Comments: RDL – Reported Detection Limit
|Analysis performed at AGAT 5623 McAdam Rd., Mississauga, ON (unless marked by *)
About Jourdan
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.
For more information:
www.jourdaninc.com
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
Cautionary statements
The content and grades of any mineral deposits at our Vallee project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to undertake a drilling program, to further investigate the downdip grade and confirm the volume and grade at the Vallee lithium project, and to establish a mineral resource, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its ambition to become a lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
