IIROC Trading Resumption – NLC

- January 21st, 2021
Neo Lithium Logo

Trading resumes in:

Company: Neo Lithium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NLC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/21/c8393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

