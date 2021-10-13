Lithium

IIROC Trading Resumption – ICM

- October 13th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Iconic Minerals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ICM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/13/c3054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

