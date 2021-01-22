IIROC Trading Resumption – CRE
Trading resumes in: Company: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: CRE All Issues: Yes Resumption : 12:30 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity …
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions
