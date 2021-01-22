Lithium

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – CRE

- January 22nd, 2021
critical elements logo

Trading resumes in: Company: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: CRE All Issues: Yes Resumption : 12:30 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: CRE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/22/c5508.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Critical Elements Lithium Corporation using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Ways to Invest in Tantalum
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation’s Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project: Project Update
Critical Elements Appoints Eric Zaunscherb to Its Board of Directors
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation’s Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project: Project Update

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×