E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals“), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology innovator, is pleased to provide an update on the expansion of its Aquifer Management Plan (AMP). The expansion of the AMP will provide a basis for the completion of a NI 43-101 report and is expected to include an upgrade of a portion of the Company’s resource to Measured and Indicated. This is a critical step towards the development of E3 Metals‘ Prefeasibility Study (PFS).

E3 Metals‘ AMP is an essential part of promoting the Clearwater Project’s resource longevity. Aquifer modelling helps predict the aquifer’s key characteristics and productivity by better understanding the geology and the movement of lithium-enriched brine in the subsurface.

Following the update outlined in the November 24, 2020 press release , the Company is now in the process of expanding the data in the AMP to increase the predictability of brine flow in the aquifer. This work will enable intelligent well network planning that promotes efficient brine production and minimal surface impact. The majority of the data required, including core and seismic, is available from the development of historic oil and gas production in the area.

Next Steps for E3 Metals‘ Aquifer Management Plan

Leveraging the existing exploration and geological work completed in the area through previous hydrocarbon development, the Company has conducted petrophysical analysis that further characterizes the rock properties that directly impact brine flow. In parallel to this work, the Company has begun reviewing additional Leduc Aquifer core samples from E3 Metals‘ permit area at Calgary’s Core Research Centre. The Company’s geologists have been detailing the core samples from across the area to enhance their understanding of the rock properties. These results are being connected and integrated with the petrophysical analysis to better predict aquifer characteristics across the expanded AMP area.

Once this evaluation is complete, E3 Metals plans to select critical areas for seismic evaluation. Similar to the rock samples, seismic data is readily available in the area from historical hydrocarbon exploration. E3 Metals plans to purchase, process, and interpret existing seismic data to verify regional aquifer thickness, support rock property mapping and help identify important structural features.

In conjunction with the geological evaluations, the Company also plans to begin production testing in the aquifer to evaluate brine samples away from hydrocarbon production and evaluate flow rates.

“We have been appraising the expansion of the Aquifer Management Plan for some time and we are really excited to kick things off,” commented Liz Lappin , VP Corporate Affairs & Exploration. “The expanded subsurface team is laser focused on this important part of E3’s development plan and I’m very pleased with the progress to date.”

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources 1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax 1 . Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals‘ goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

