IIROC Trading Resumption – IBO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Universal Ibogaine INC (formerly P Squared Renewables Inc)

TSX-Venture Symbol: IBO (formerly PSQ.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/05/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/04/c0330.html