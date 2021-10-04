Life Science

IIROC Trading Resumption – IBO

- October 4th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Universal Ibogaine INC TSX-Venture Symbol: IBO Resumption : 9:30 AM 10052021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Universal Ibogaine INC (formerly P Squared Renewables Inc)

TSX-Venture Symbol: IBO (formerly PSQ.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/05/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

