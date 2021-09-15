Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation – Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021 – $2.10 Per Common Share
The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $2.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is to be paid on October 26, 2021 .
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
