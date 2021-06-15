The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021 and is to be paid on July 26, 2021 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

