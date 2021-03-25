Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President & CEO, Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR), shares her company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR)



Empress is a new royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio consisting of exclusively precious metals investments. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional nondilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments. For more information visit: https://empressroyalty.com/

