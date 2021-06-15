Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire June 15, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce results for the next four drill holes from its Phase II drill program at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. A Phase II drill program is currently in progress with 3,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling in twenty drill holes. Results for four drill holes are included in this release, highlighted by drill …

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire June 15, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. ( CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (“ Tocvan ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce results for the next four drill holes from its Phase II drill program (the “ Program ”) at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. A Phase II drill program is currently in progress with 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in twenty (20) drill holes. Results for four drill holes are included in this release, highlighted by drill hole JES-21-43 which returned 35.1 meters at 0.66 gt Au and 6 gt Ag (0.72 gt AuEq) . Thirteen (13) drill holes are pending assay results.

Drill Result Highlights

JES-21-43 (Figure 1)

– 35.1 meters at 0.66 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag (0.72 g/t AuEq) from 97.6 to 132.7 meters – Including 13.7 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 119 to 132.7 meters – Including 3.1 meters at 6.8 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag from 119 to 122 meters – Also Including an upper elevated Ag zone, 7.6 meters at 17 g/t Ag from 97.6 to 105.2 meters



“JES-21-43 is a significant step-out to our Main Zone, 100-meters east of our Phase I drill hole JES-20-32”, commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. “This not only expands the potential width of our Main Zone but also shows a continuation of mineralization down dip towards the east. Pending assay results for the remaining drill holes includes a series of holes stepped further east to test the 4-Trench Extension and the continuation of mineralization at depth.”

Results Discussion

JES-21-40 – The hole was planned to test the Main Zone at depth and to the east. Drilling intersected a broad low grade zone from surface of 58m of 0.19 g/t Au . (see Table 1). Results from drill holes JES-20-33 (41.2m at 1.14 g/t Au) and JES-13-15 (34.5m at 1.27 g/t Au) through the same area of the Main Zone intersected higher grade, but were drilled from the opposite direction to JES-21-40, suggesting drilling from the east to the west through the zone is the optimal angle for intersecting mineralized structure.

JES-21-41 – The hole was planned to test 50m down dip of drill hole JES-20-32, which returned 94.6m at 1.6 g/t Au. Several zones of anomalous gold were intersected including, 3m of 0.54 g/t AuEq , 4.6m of 0.43 g/t AuEq , 1.5m of 0.54 g/t AuEq and near the bottom of the hole from 199.8 to 212m, 12.2m of 0.28 g/t AuEq . The results from JES-21-43 suggest mineralization can widen with depth as the system dips to the east, stepping out to the east of this area remains a strong target for drill testing.

JES-21-42 – The hole was planned to test quartz veining and alteration recorded at surface along the 4-Trench Extension in a new corridor with little previous drilling. Anomalous gold was intersected, highlighted by 1.5m at 0.46 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag .

JES-21-43 – The hole was planned to test the eastern extent of the Main Zone which correlates with a resistivity anomaly from a CSAMT survey. An oxide zone with quartz veinlets was recorded from 41m depth to 93m followed by several quartz veins in oxidized andesite from 93m to 130m . 35.1m at 0.66 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag was drilled from 97.6m to 132.7m. The interval is significant as it is spatially 100m to the east of drill hole JES-20-32 and historic drill hole JES-18-19 , both which returned grade above 0.75 g/t Au over wide intervals (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Cross-Section of Drill Hole JES-21-43



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) JES-21-40 1.52 59.48 57.96 0.19 1 0.20 JES-21-41 44.23 47.27 3.04 0.36 17 0.54 and 65.58 70.15 4.57 0.39 4 0.43 and 85.40 86.92 1.52 0.47 7 0.54 and 199.78 211.97 12.19 0.19 4 0.24 JES-21-42 12.20 13.72 1.52 0.46 5 0.51 JES-21-43 97.60 132.68 35.08 0.66 6 0.72 including 118.95 132.68 13.73 1.65 3 1.68 including 118.95 122.00 3.05 6.79 7 6.87 also 97.60 105.22 7.62 0.01 16 0.19

*Insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths. All widths reported are core length. Gold equivalent (“AuEq”) is calculated using metal prices of $1,700/oz gold and $18/oz silver.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 19,200 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

 2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ) : o 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; o 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; o 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

 17,700m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: o 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au o 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag o 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au o 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP”) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp .

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan currently has approximately 28 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold-Silver project in Sonora, Mexico and the Rogers Creek Copper project in southern British Columbia, management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

Suite 1150 Iveagh House,

707 – 7 th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: (403) 668 7855 EXT 101

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.