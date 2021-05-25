/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC:VIPRF

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (” Silver Viper” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing (the ” Offering “) to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6.0 million from the sale of up to 12,765,957 units of the Company (the ” Units “) at a price of C$0.47 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a ” Common Share “) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ” Warrant “). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.65 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close in two tranches, the first tranche closing on or about June 1, 2021 and the second tranche expected to close on or about June 10, 2021 . The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder’s fee in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by certain persons (each a ” Finder “). Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ” U.S. Securities Act “), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from PAAS and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. The property is an early-stage exploration property, targeting a series of laterally extensive intrusive dykes and breccia zones, hosting low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization. Silver Viper is under management provided by Belcarra Group Management Ltd. which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

